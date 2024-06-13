CEF Report | May 2024 | Activism Is Heating Up

Igor Kutyaev

The value in the taxable bond CEF space continues to shrink as discounts tighten up a bit. There are still some pockets of opportunities out there, especially if you follow the activists. This report will focus on the activism and the funds that they are targeting and how you can piggyback on their moves.

First, a quick top-down assessment. I always look at sector percentiles to see where investors are bidding up funds to expensive valuations and which sectors are trading cheap. Then, I attempt to figure out why...

... Is it one or two funds driving that valuation, or is sector-wide?

... Is that sector out-of-favor or one that is getting a lot of attention and new money?

Right now, the cheapest sectors remain Municipal Bonds, Covered Calls, the CEFConnect Hybrid category, Preferreds, and to a less extent, MLPs.

The most expensive categories are Convertibles, EM Debt, Global Income, Loans, Utilities, and Real Estate.

What Funds Are Cheap Today?

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income (PSF): This is a higher quality preferred stock with the majority of the portfolio in institutional banking preferreds. The discount is -8.5% and the yield at 7.85%. This is one of the better ideas we have seen this year on a standalone basis (not activist or term driven).

I like preferreds as the banking industry, especially small and regional banks, are still trading at very depressed levels, giving up some value on the NAV to the upside.

TCW Strategic Income (TSI): Despite this fund rarely having leverage (they can toggle it on opportunistically but only do during market crashes), this fund sports one of the best long-term NAV returns among all taxable bond CEFs. The discount is back to high single digits, which is where I'm typically buying. The yield shows as 5.23% on CEFConnect, but if you add in the specials the yield is actually 7.7%.

PIMCO Corp & Income Strategy (PCN): The premium is down to 10.5%, which is still a high absolute valuation but for this fund, is fairly cheap. I like buying this fund at single digit premiums around 5%, but I wouldn't fret over at a 10% premium. The yield is 10.7%, which is lower than some of the other PIMCO taxable CEFs, but the NAV has been one of the better performers, perhaps justifying that valuation/ lower yield.

BlackRock Taxable Muni (BBN): This is a great option for some degree of safety in the IRA with a 7.1% yield and discount almost at double-digits, which, historically, has been a great entry point. The fund owns taxable munis which have a long duration, so if rates fall, the NAV on this fund could really zoom.

PIMCO High Income (PHK): My second favorite PIMCO option at the moment with a 4.5% premium, fairly low historically for this fund, and a yield of 11.9%. The fund has seen a bit weaker NAV performance as of late but given a move back to risk-on, could see a strong rebound and move up faster than other PIMCO CEFs.

More Risk

XAI Octagon Fr & Alt Income (XFLT): This is one of the better run CLO funds. The yield should tell you that this is a higher risk fund, but you are getting paid for it. The holdings are mostly floating rate so if short-rates fall hard, the yield will come down. The fund is trading at a small premium, which is lower than it typically trades. The premium is down more than 8 points in the last six months and 5 points in the last three months but appears to have stabilized.

The India Fund (IFN): This fund has done well over the last year, when EM equity hasn't done all that much. The premium is gone thanks to a rights offering, but that is about done (May 14th deadline). I would expect the valuation to improve once the rights offering is in the rearview mirror. This is a great fund for EM equity exposure.

BlackRock Innovation & Growth Term (BIGZ): This is an activist target and one that is trading cheap - sometimes that's hard to find. The discount is a massive -17.1%, which I think is partially justified given the fees of 1.44%. For those that want tech exposure outside of the Mag7 and the potential for some alpha from the activism or discount tightening, this should one be on your radar.

"Your Fund is Under Attack!"

Activism is heating up. Saba is no longer alone in the activist space within closed-end funds. Karpus, which used to be a bigger player in the activist space, is asserting itself once more.

Saba is still the behemoth in closed-end fund activism, with massive amounts of capital to deploy.

Bloomberg recently did an article on Saba and their activist activities. Specifically, they discussed Saba's attack on BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager.

Weinstein says BlackRock is not only trapping shareholders in underperforming products, but also failing to meet basic governance standards by stymieing his efforts to elect new directors. BlackRock points to Weinstein's own track record, where he took over a closed-end fund that had previously invested in floating-rate loans and put some of its money into crypto exposure and SPACs.

Regardless of whom you think is morally or ethically correct, there is a great opportunity for Alpha by piggybacking these trades and seeing what comes out of them.

It is a crap shoot whether or not something materializes from them. The possible avenues of monetization are primarily tender offer (where the fund buys back a percentage of your shares at NAV or a small discount), liquidation (closing up the fund at NAV), or merger.

Saba has recently (last several years) taken full ownership of two funds - BRW and SABA. One was Voya Prime Rate Trust (which became BRW) and Templeton Global Income (which became SABA CEF).

For Saba, that is the best outcome because they get to manage the fund and all the fee revenue generated. For us shareholders, liquidation or large tenders are the best outcome. Another good outcome is a conversion of the fund to an open-end fund structure, perhaps merging it into an existing fund from the sponsor with a similar mandate.

This is a graphic from the article showing the size of their positions in their (Saba's) largest CEF holdings.

Bloomberg

One key thing to note: just because Saba is in the fund with a large position, doesn't mean something beneficial will come of it. Saba has a lot of capital, over $4B, which it is deploying. Some of it just needs a home and with the attractive discounts in CEFs at the moment, Boaz may just want the exposure.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Weinstein noted that he doesn't necessarily want to take over the management of the funds, but he "stands ready" to assist and may offer to do the job.

The performance of many of these funds is atrocious, so I would have to imagine that the shareholders in these funds, who are paying attention (big question if they actually are) will vote to get out at NAV.

For instance, the top four positions in the image above have average discounts of almost -13%. If you were in an equity ETF that, with the click of a button via a proxy vote, could realize you a 13% return, wouldn't you vote for it?

The chances of these voting with Saba are high, in other words, and for good reason. The performance over the last three years has been terrible. To be fair, 3 years is the start of the interest rate rise which is kryptonite to closed-end funds, so it is a bit of cherry-picking the time frame. That said, it is FAR worse than the broader market or appropriate passive sector performance.

Saba Capital

In terms of equity CEFs, I have a hard time investing in them at all on a longer-term basis. For the most part, there are so many negatives for equity CEFs that they tend to perform terribly.

The largest negatives are the higher fees for little to no value add and the lack of accountability in the form of fund flows. The latter means that in an open-end mutual fund, if performance sucks, investors sell and the sponsor loses assets, and thus revenue, eventually firing the manager. With a CEF, since the fund is closed, money doesn't flow in or out so if performance is terrible, the sponsor doesn't lose the revenue.

Let's take the fourth-largest position above by BlackRock, in the Health Sciences Fund (BMEZ). If we compare it to the passive, SPDR Health Care ETF (XLV), we see a 'slight' difference in performance of the NAV. If we had plotted the price, it would look even worse.

YCharts

Even with the potential of a 14% bump in price in the form of the discount closing, it does little to make up for the shortfall in the performance. To me, it is a short-term play to capture the discount and move on.

Here are BlackRock Innovation & Growth (BIGZ) and BlackRock Science and Tech (BSTZ), both technology funds. I plotted them against the passive SPDR Technology ETF (XLK). The chart is using NAV total return, not price.

YCharts

Here is the price total return over the past three years:

YCharts

And then there are the two multi-strategy funds. These are basically asset allocation funds with a mix of stocks and bonds. BlackRock Capital Allocation (BCAT) is 53% stocks, 43% bonds, and the rest of cash. A simple 50/50 portfolio of the SPY and AGG would have netted you a clean 7.5% return instead of the 5.5% and 2.5% from ECAT and BCAT, respectively.

YCharts

Course of Action:

For those that want the equity exposure or the better upside play, the equity CEFs that Saba is getting big in should provide that, potentially. We could be nearing that big event where something happens that closes the discounts within the next couple of months.

Investors are primarily looking for safer income may want to piggyback Saba in some of the muni CEFs with the lower probability that something happens in the next year that monetizes the discount.

Karpus is the other large activist in the space, and they have been getting more aggressive as of late. They almost own a quarter of all Nuveen NY AMT Free Quality Muni Inc (NRK) shares. You should be in this fund if you are a NY resident and want/need muni income.

alpha gen capital alpha gen capital

Any or all of these funds have the potential to be activist targets, or they could just be investments that these large asset managers are investing in. In either case, you could be getting a better return and producing alpha simply by piggybacking onto their holdings, even if it is just for normal investment purposes.

Saba is selling out of PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDX), and still has over 7mm shares to go through. If your goal is to piggyback, that one would be one to avoid.

Concluding Thoughts

The CEF market remains cheap on the muni side and fairly values on the taxable, but there are those pockets of opportunities to exploit every so often. We have had strong success adding alpha this year by picking up shares of the cheap funds that are in our Core wheelhouse and swapping from the expensive one's, adding quite a bit of alpha. We will continue to do so until something changes.