RealReal: Return To GMV Growth May Spark The Beginning Of A Rebound

As the stock market continues to hover near all-time highs, I continue to sprinkle small pieces of my portfolio into small-cap turnaround plays that will have less correlation to the broader markets if a correction happens. One of the most interesting rebound plays here is The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL), a luxury consignment platform that has recently undergone a major business transition and is poised to return to growth.

Year to date, shares of The RealReal have jumped more than 80% as the company ditched its direct-sales business to focus on consignment and improve its gross margins. And yet, in spite of strong Q1 results released last month, the stock has floundered while the remainder of the market has rallied. It's a great time, in my view, for investors to build a position in this stock.

Bull case looks vibrant amid cheap valuation

I last wrote a bullish initiation on The RealReal in April, when the stock was trading just under $4. Since then, the stock has continued to drop while Q1 results showed a return to positive GMV growth, a sharp double-digit y/y increase in consignment revenue, and record gross margins. The RealReal also boosted its guidance outlook for the full year, while its Q2 outlook portends to growth continuing and accelerating in the second quarter as well.

Amid this backdrop, I'm renewing my buy call on The RealReal.

The first thing to note here: the stock remains cheap, especially after its recent small correction. At current share prices near ~$3.50, The RealReal trades at a market cap of just $378.3 million. After we net off the $166.0 million of cash and $433.4 million of debt on the company's most recent balance sheet, its resulting enterprise value is $645.6 million.

Meanwhile, for FY25, Wall Street analysts are projecting The RealReal to generate $642.6 million in revenue, or 9% y/y growth. This puts the stock's valuation at just 1.0x EV/FY25 revenue.

Bear in mind that now that The RealReal is focusing on consignment, it has improved its gross margin profile to ~75% (and as consignment revenue increases in mix in FY25, I'd also expect that to increase next year as well). The RealReal is effectively now a services platform, with margins rivaling tech companies to prove it - and from that regard, a ~1x revenue multiple is quite opportunistic.

Here is my full long-term bull case for The RealReal:

Consignment poised for growth as well as affording the company with high gross margins. The company is ditching its direct-sales business and dramatically shrinking down its inventory levels. Though overall GMV is down y/y, consignment sales are up. In addition, the revenue mix shift toward consignment and away from direct sales has pushed The RealReal's gross margin profile above 70%.

The company is ditching its direct-sales business and dramatically shrinking down its inventory levels. Though overall GMV is down y/y, consignment sales are up. In addition, the revenue mix shift toward consignment and away from direct sales has pushed The RealReal's gross margin profile above 70%. Luxury alignment. The company distinguishes itself from other e-commerce players like Poshmark and Amazon.com (AMZN) by focusing specifically on luxury brands. Many of the items listed on The RealReal list for $1,000+, giving the company a certain cachet that Amazon can't replicate with its orientation toward value.

The company distinguishes itself from other e-commerce players like Poshmark and Amazon.com (AMZN) by focusing specifically on luxury brands. Many of the items listed on The RealReal list for $1,000+, giving the company a certain cachet that Amazon can't replicate with its orientation toward value. Capital-light business. Unlike the other major luxury e-commerce name, Farfetch, The RealReal is now a pure services business, and it's not weighed down with a retail arm, like Farfetch's subsidiary Browns (a physical retail chain in the UK).

Unlike the other major luxury e-commerce name, Farfetch, The RealReal is now a pure services business, and it's not weighed down with a retail arm, like Farfetch's subsidiary Browns (a physical retail chain in the UK). Debt restructuring. The company has also recently renewed all of its credit agreements. The company's convertible debt notes are now not due until 2029, giving the company plenty of breathing room from a liquidity standpoint.

Stay long here and use the recent dip as a buying opportunity.

Q1 download

Let's now go through The RealReal's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q1 earnings summary is shown below:

The RealReal Q1 results (The RealReal Q1 shareholder letter)

Importantly, The RealReal returned to 2% y/y revenue growth to $143.8 million, whereas Wall Street analysts had expected $139.2 million in revenue, or a -2% y/y decline. Underlying consignment revenue, meanwhile, jumped 13% y/y, in line with the company's shift in focus.

Underlying GMV also showed 2% y/y growth to $451.9 million, even despite the intentional shrinkage of the direct sales business. It's important to recognize that GMV accelerated from a -9% y/y decline in Q4. We note as well that on a nominal basis, GMV also grew, despite the fact that Q4 tends to be the largest quarter for any retail company (encompassing the core Black Friday and Christmas shopping periods). This is a testament to The RealReal's strong sales execution amid its business model transition.

The RealReal key trended metrics (The RealReal Q1 shareholder letter)

The company continues to explore new avenues and categories for growth as well. Asked about this on the Q&A portion of the Q1 earnings call, President Rati Levesque commented on a burgeoning area of opportunity in drop shipping:

Yes, we're always looking at new channels for supply. So I think that's the important part here, drop shipping an example of that. Continuing to bring trust to our consumers and focus there, whether that's drop ship or watches, whether it's international, part looking at other partnerships as well. I'd say we're super early days with drop-ship. We're happy with the launch, but - and we're continuing to be optimistic on where we're going. We're really thinking about this as a new channel strategy. So for watches, for example, and how do we expand that market into men's watches. So again, super early stages. I don't want to share too much on what - how that's been performing, but we'll definitely keep you posted. But again, really the focus is new channels, new supply channels in general, as we get back to growth here."

Management expects the return to growth to carry solidly into Q2. Its guidance for Q2 has GMV at a range of $420-$450 million, versus $423.3 million in the year-ago quarter. At the midpoint of its guidance range, GMV is expected to accelerate slightly to 3% y/y growth (and up to 6% growth at the high end of the range).

The RealReal Q2 outlook (The RealReal Q1 shareholder letter)

Importantly as well, gross margins expanded 1100bps y/y to a record of 74.6% in the quarter, helped by the increase in consignment mix and -49% y/y revenue decline in lower-margin direct sales (which had a GAAP gross margin that hovered near 0%).

Accordingly, adjusted EBITDA also improved 18 points y/y to a near-breakeven -1.6% margin in Q1, while nominal adjusted EBITDA losses shrunk by more than 90% to just -$2.3 million.

The RealReal Q1 adjusted EBITDA (The RealReal Q1 shareholder letter)

The company's outlook midpoint implies at least breaking even on adjusted EBITDA in FY24, and with a greater consignment mix in FY25, the company should turn a profit.

Key takeaways

With positive GMV growth metrics plus a rapidly expanding gross margin, The RealReal seems to have found the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel. Though macro risks still remain (especially in China, which is the world's largest luxury consumer market), I'd say The RealReal at ~1x FY25 revenue is trading cheaply enough to warrant a small position.