Elevator Pitch

My rating for Hyundai Motor Company (OTCPK:HYMTF) [005380:KS] stays as a Buy.

I previously wrote about HYMTF's India business IPO and the company's February 2024 US sales numbers in my March 7, 2024 article. My current write-up focuses on recent market and corporate developments, which have favorable read-throughs for Hyundai Motor and justify a Buy rating for the stock. HYMTF's key positives include the growing emphasis on shareholder value creation for Korean companies, the recently announced tariffs on China's Electric Vehicle or EV exports to Europe, and the company's strong May 2024 unit sales growth in the US.

Investors should note that Hyundai Motor's shares are traded on both the Korea Exchange and the Over-The-Counter market. The company's OTC shares are reasonably liquid boasting a three-month mean daily trading value of around $150,000 based on data taken from S&P Capital IQ. In comparison, the average daily trading value for Hyundai Motor's Korea-listed shares in the last three months was comparatively higher at $200 million (source: S&P Capital IQ). Readers can buy or sell the company's Korean shares with international brokers like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities or Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Hyundai Motor Has Potential Value Creation Levers To Pull

Seeking Alpha News reported in February 2024 that "the South Korean government" has come up with a "corporate 'value-up' plan" to "address what it calls the 'Korea discount'". Recent media reports and the company's latest management commentary suggest that Hyundai Motor is likely to respond to Korea's call for Korean companies to initiate shareholder value enhancement moves to boost its stock valuations.

A recent June 11, 2024 news commentary published in Korea's Maeli Business Newspaper noted that Hyundai Motor's shares have performed well "amid value-up expectations." In 2024 year-to-date, the company's Korea-listed shares and OTC shares have gone up by +34.7% and +34.3%, respectively. It is reasonable to think that Hyundai Motor's stock price could rise further if the company makes the appropriate value enhancement moves that are aligned with Korea's "corporate value-up plan."

One potential value creation lever is raising the dividend payout ratio.

At its Q1 2024 earnings briefing (transcript sourced from S&P Capital IQ) in late-April this year, Hyundai Motor mentioned that it is reviewing its "medium to long-term shareholder (capital) return policy" in view of Korea's "corporate value-up program that is receiving the spotlight in the market."

Hyundai Motor indicated in the company's first quarter earnings release that its current capital return policy involves distributing "25 percent or higher of its consolidated net profit attributable to controlling interest" as dividends to its shareholders. In contrast, the historical five-year mean dividend payout ratio for listed Korean companies and listed Asian ex-Japan companies were relatively higher at 31.7% and 45.1%, respectively. Therefore, it is pretty realistic to anticipate a potential increase in Hyundai Motor's future dividend payout ratio.

Another potential value creation lever is the monetization of non-core investments that narrow the holding company or conglomerate discount.

Hyundai Motor has a 5% equity interest in Korean telecommunications company KT Corporation (KT) [030200:KS] as per S&P Capital IQ data. HYMTF's stake in the publicly-listed KT Corporation, which might be sold in the future, is worth around $320 million based on my calculation. An April 3, 2024 The Korea Times news article cited "the Korean Corporate Governance Forum's" call to have Hyundai Motor "sell its 5 percent stake in KT" and highlighted "a growing demand in the capital market to reduce such equity alliances" for Korean companies.

EU Tariffs On China's Electric Vehicles Could Possibly Boost HYMTF's Performance In Europe

A recent June 12, 2024 Seeking Alpha News article noted that "the European Commission will provisionally impose additional tariffs of up to 38.1% on Chinese electric vehicles starting July." This should be viewed as a positive development for HYMTF.

Europe is an important market for Hyundai Motor. In its most recent quarterly results presentation slides, the European market accounted for 22% of HYMTF's total (retail and wholesale) units sold for the first quarter of the year. Also, Hyundai Motor stressed at its Q1 2024 analyst call that the company's "solid growth in key markets such as the U.S., Europe (my emphasis), India" has allowed it to more than offset "weak demand in the domestic (Korean) market."

An earlier May 24, 2024 commentary piece published in South Korea's The Chosun Daily indicated that "South Korean automobile and battery firms are poised to profit" from "European tariffs." In this article, it is highlighted that Korean EV (Electric Vehicle) exports to the European market for 2023 were less than 20% of Chinese EV makers' Europe export sales in the same time period.

Going forward, Hyundai Motor and its Korean automotive peers could be in a better position to gain market share in Europe as a result of the recent EU tariffs which make Chinese EVs relatively less competitive.

U.S. Business' Recent Performance Has Been Good, With A Pivot Towards SUVs

Apart from Europe, the U.S. is another critical market for HYMTF which represented 19% of the company's Q1 2024 total units sold (wholesale and retail). As such, it is good to know that Hyundai Motor's latest monthly sales numbers were strong.

At the beginning of this month, the company published a press release revealing the key operating metrics for Hyundai Motor America, its U.S. business arm. In specific terms, Hyundai Motor's U.S. unit sales grew by +14% MoM (Month-on-Month) and +12% YoY to 78,485 units in May this year. In particular, the IONIQ 5 and the Sante Fe HEV (both are Sports Utility Vehicle or SUV models) saw units sold increase by +82% YoY and +116% YoY, respectively for the US market in May 2024.

The company grew its percentage of SUVs for the US market from 50% a number of years back to the current 75% (source: Q1 earnings call) which is roughly where the sector mean is. This successful pivot has already boosted Hyundai Motor America's recent performance, as evidenced by its May 2024 sales numbers.

Hyundai Motor emphasized at its Q1 results briefing that "we will continuously increase our proportion of the SUVs" in the US going forward. This bodes well for the company's business outlook in the US.

Variant View

There are a couple of risks which make Hyundai Motor a less attractive investment candidate.

Firstly, a failure to engage in value-enhancing moves such as increasing dividend payout ratio or selling non-core investments will likely leave investors disappointed.

Secondly, HYMTF's prospects in the European market might become dimmer, assuming that Europe cuts the tariff rate for Chinese EVs or imposes new tariffs for Korean EVs in the future.

Thirdly, Hyundai Motor could possibly underperform in the US market, if US consumers take an unfavorable view of the company's new vehicle launches.

Final Thoughts

I stay bullish on Hyundai Motor. My view is that there are many things to like about HYMTF from an investor's perspective, taking into account the latest developments, which I have detailed in this article.

The market currently values Hyundai Motor at a mid-single P/E multiple, which I deem to be appealing. Hyundai Motor's current consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E ratio of 5.4 times is undemanding on an absolute basis and -27% below its historical 15-year mean forward P/E metric of 7.4 times (source: S&P Capital IQ).

