Why Verve Therapeutics Deserves A Spot On Your Watchlist

Myriam Alvarez
Summary

  • Verve Therapeutics focuses on gene editing technology for one-dose therapies to reduce lipid levels related to ASCVD.
  • VERV's pipeline includes therapies targeting genes like PCSK9, ANGPTL3, and LPA to lower ASCVD risk.
  • Verve's leading programs, VERVE-101 and VERVE-102, target heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), with VERVE-101 in clinical trials and VERVE-102 in the IND-enabling stage.
  • Financially, Verve has a strong cash position, with $606.3 million in liquidity and a cash runway of approximately 3.5 years.
  • VERV's research is in the early stages, making it a speculative investment, but it is worth adding to a watchlist as research progresses.
Treatment and Adjustment of DNA

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) is a biotechnology company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, focusing on gene editing technology to develop one-dose therapies to reduce lipid levels related to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease [ASCVD]. Verve’s VERVE-101 and VERVE-102 target the PCSK9 gene to address Heterozygous familial

My name is Myriam Hernandez Alvarez. I received the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering degree from the Escuela Politecnica Nacional, Quito, Ecuador, the M.Sc. degree in computer science from Ohio University, Athens, OH, USA, a graduate degree in Business Management from Universidad Andina Simon Bolivar, Quito, Ecuador, and the Ph.D. degree in computer applications from the University of Alicante, Spain.

