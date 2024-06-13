Sergei Dubrovskii/E+ via Getty Images

Ovintiv Inc.'s (NYSE:OVV) production ended up near the high-end of expectations for Q1 2024, resulting in it increasing its full-year guidance slightly (although driven more by the production of natural gas and NGLs than oil production).

Ovintiv's transportation and processing expense is also trending lower than its guidance range. This helps boost its projected 2024 free cash flow to $1.898 billion at current strip.

The reduced expenses contribute to a modest increase in Ovintiv's estimated value compared to when I looked at it in March. I now estimate its value at $52 to $53 per share, a $2 increase from before. I am still neutral on Ovintiv though, since the gap between its share price and my estimated value isn't quite large enough for an upgrade yet.

Q1 2024 Results

Ovintiv reported solid Q1 2024 results, with total production of approximately 573,800 BOEPD that was near the high-end of its guidance for the quarter. In particular, Ovintiv's natural gas production ended up above the high-end of its guidance and 3% higher than the midpoint of its guidance.

Ovintiv's upstream transportation and processing expense ended up at $7.25 per BOE in Q1 2024, lower than its full-year guidance range of $7.50 to $8.00 per BOE. Ovintiv's transportation and processing expense was $7.76 per BOE in 2023, but that was inflated by Q1 2023's $9.00 per BOE transportation and processing expense.

Thus, it seems likely that Ovintiv's full-year transportation and processing expense will be towards the low-end of its guidance, if not below it.

Ovintiv generated $444 million in free cash flow in Q1 2024 and put $248 million of that towards share repurchases and $80 million towards its base dividend.

Guidance Changes

Ovintiv now expects approximately 567,500 BOEPD in average production during 2024 at its revised guidance midpoint. This includes 206,000 barrels per day in oil and condensate production.

Ovintiv's 1.3% increase in production guidance is driven more by natural gas and NGLs than by oil and condensate. It increased its guidance for NGLs by 2.9% and its guidance for natural gas production by 1.6%, while its oil and condensate production guidance only went up by 0.5%.

However, Ovintiv's expectations for 206,000 barrels per day in 2024 oil and condensate production is up 3% from its preliminary expectations back in November 2023.

Updated 2024 Outlook

Here's a look at Ovintiv's expected results based on current 2024 strip prices (approximately $78 WTI oil and $2.65 NYMEX natural gas).

Ovintiv is expected to generate $7.9 billion in revenues net of hedges. While Ovintiv realized 99% of NYMEX for its natural gas in Q1 2024, its realized price is likely to take a hit in future quarters due to wide AECO differentials. AECO strip prices for 2H 2024 are currently around US$2 less than NYMEX.

The majority of Ovintiv's natural gas is produced by its Montney assets. Around 65% of its Montney natural gas production is transported outside the AECO market area, and another 25+% is covered by AECO basis hedges.

Ovintiv's Natural Gas Risk Management (ovintiv.com (Q1 2024 Presentation))

I've modeled the value of Ovintiv's hedges (including basis hedges) separately though, so its projected realized price for natural gas without hedges has still taken a bit of a hit.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil & Condensate 75,190,000 $75.50 $5,677 NGLs 32,850,000 $20.00 $657 Natural Gas 593,125,000 $2.30 $1,364 Hedge Value (Including Basis Hedges) $202 Total Revenue $7,900 Click to enlarge

I've also modeled Ovintiv's transportation and processing expense at $7.50 per BOE, which is at the low-end of its full-year guidance. As noted before, Ovintiv's transportation and processing expense has been tracking relatively low in recent quarters, and that expense also benefits from a weaker Canadian dollar.

$ Million Production, Mineral and Other Taxes $346 Transportation and Processing $1,554 Operating Expenses $932 Net G&A And Market Optimization $275 Cash Interest $420 Cash Taxes $175 Capital Expenditures $2,300 Total Expenses $6,002 Click to enlarge

This results in a projection of $1.898 billion in 2024 free cash flow for Ovintiv. It mentioned a projection of $1.9 billion in free cash flow, but that was based on $80 WTI oil and $2.25 NYMEX gas. The current situation with weaker oil prices and stronger natural gas prices comes out to around the same projected result, though.

Notes On Valuation

I've tweaked my estimate of Ovintiv's value, up slightly by $2 to a new estimate of $52 to $53 per share. This reflects the reduction in transportation and process expense, as well as modestly improved 2024 free cash projections from my previous estimate in March.

Ovintiv's increased production guidance is also a positive, but I had already incorporated an assumption that it would get to near the high-end of its initial 2024 production guidance in my previous valuation estimate.

Since Ovintiv is putting much of its free cash flow towards share repurchase, a temporarily lower share price can be helpful for it.

Conclusion

Ovintiv reported relatively strong Q1 2024 results, in which it generated $444 million in free cash flow and increased its full-year production guidance. I also believe that it is likely to end up below its guidance range for transportation and processing expense.

At current strip prices, Ovintiv is projected to generate $1.898 billion in free cash flow now. While there are wide AECO and Waha differentials, Ovintiv has largely mitigated those through basis hedges and firm transport to premium markets.

I am remaining neutral on Ovintiv at its current share price of a bit over $48 per share. There is a bit of upside to my estimated value of $52 to $53 per share, but not quite enough to warrant an upgrade yet.