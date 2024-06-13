LeoPatrizi

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) is no ordinary REIT, but the proud owner of the Empire State Building. With its other properties, owning these shares gives investors a chance for exposure to NYC real estate.

ESRT 10Y Price History (Seeking Alpha)

Over the past decade, shares have seen a trend of decline, giving a historical discount. Yet, today's price offers a current dividend yield of 1.5%, unusually low in the REIT space for right now. It's worth exploring what value is here and if the market hasn't already priced it up. For now, I think it's a pretty fair value, with not-so-obvious upside, making it a Hold.

Financial History

Over the past decade, revenues have grown very little, keeping up with inflation at best.

Author's display of 10K data

The pandemic also resulted in a temporary decrease, from which ESRT has since recovered (more on that to come).

Author's display of 10K data

If we look at the cash flow situation, this trend was similarly reflected in Funds From Operations (and Modified). Both are consolidated figures, attributable to common shareholders and the Operating Partnership. Distributions have typically been much less than either FFO figure and declined after COVID hit.

Author's display of 10K data

Total distributions, broken down, show more about the cash flow situation as it affects common shares and operating partnership units. Over time, as OP units are converted to common shares, a majority of the distributions are now attributable to the common. (Quick note, I found this by looking at the 10Ks; Seeking Alpha's historical data doesn't clarify distributions to OP units.)

Author's display of 10K data

Some might note the payout ratio in relation to FFO is low, and while some of that is due to capex, some of it is also due to opportunistic buybacks the company has made over the last few years, with its lower share price.

10Y Annual Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

The result of all of these factors over time is that the dividend per share was gradually increasing until the pandemic, which resulted in a cut. While FFOs have started to reach pre-pandemic levels, the dividend has yet to be restored to the previous rate of $0.42, currently sitting at $0.14.

Business Model

ESRT primarily earns its revenues from rent on its office, retail, and multifamily properties in NYC. All business is done through their operating partnership, (of which ESRT owns 60.1% OP units as of Q1 2024 and is general partner).

Income Statement (2023 Form 10K)

Seen above, rental revenue accounts for the majority of revenues, but observatory revenue accounted for 17.5% as of 2023. This is earned from tourist visitation to the observatory of the Empire State Building. These revenues were much lower in 2021, being more affected by the pandemic and showing strong recovery since then.

Q1 2024 Company Presentation

The slide above shows that most NOI is earned from rents on its 11 office properties (which includes the ESB).

Balance Sheet (Q1 2024 Form 10Q)

This portfolio is supported by a stable balance sheet, with about $2.7B in cash and real estate on top of about $2.4B in debt.

Q1 2024 Company Presentation

This debt has staggered maturities across the next decade, giving them room to repay and refinance. In Q1, they reported no floating rates on any of it, with a weighted fixed average of 3.97%, a very favorable rate.

In all, it's not a bad business they're running. Management summarizes it as such:

Q1 2024 Company Presentation

Future Outlook

The question is how much we agree with their appraisal, and then how indicative the current yield is of shareholder value.

Observatory Revenue

The biggest vulnerability, in my view, is the ESB's observatory, given how it was affected by COVID led to a sharp drop in overall revenues.

Q1 2024 Company Presentation

Yet, this has been a steadily growing income source over time. It took something as unusual as COVID for there to be a drop. At worst, we can conclude it will be exposed to cyclical factors that do not affect those, likely ones affecting tourism and travel.

Office Properties

There have been ongoing concerns about office real estate, given the permanent disruption created for it by COVID and the continuing work-from-home trends. ESRT nevertheless makes the case that their office real estate is attractively located.

Q1 2024 Company Presentation

For example, it cites the office portfolio's standing in Midtown Manhattan, close to transit areas and with ample amenities, as counter-strengths to the WFH trend. Their overall thesis is "Flight to Quality," that lousy office properties are being ditched, and only "good ones" like ESRT's are being leased consistently now.

One can question this, as The New York Times recently reported on distressed transactions in that very part of town. 1740 Broadway, an office space initially bought by Blackstone for $600M, was just scooped up for $185M.

Q1 2024 Company Presentation

So far, their thesis is being supported by their ability to increase the leased percentage of their properties and earn positive spreads on their financing, hardly tempted to sell and cut their losses. Barring some major change or event, I suspect this will continue for them.

Acquisitions

While the long-term value of their office property can be questioned, it is also true that ESRT can partake in scooping up bargains. In Q1 earnings, CEO Tony Malkin spoke to the opportunities across all types of CRE:

So we definitely believe the crisis created by the capital dislocation, rising rates, and having near term market maturities will create a once-in-a-lifetime, once-in-a-generation opportunity to buy into certain New York City assets. And we have begun to see cracks. And our focus is actually on the right situations with the right basis for extremely disciplined in our approach. We see interesting opportunity in office and retail and resi, resi has a backstop with finance from the GSEs, so much more eminently finance-able. Office is more complicated on the capital requirements what new basis is so important and retail somewhere in the middle.

He later elaborated for a follow-up question:

We will remain very focused on our discipline. That has not changed. That says, we've transacted more in the last 2.5 years than we did in the prior 10, including our pre-IPO period. So we are absolutely "omnivorous opportuni-vores." That hasn't changed. Our focus continues to be on New York. The people who have come to us have said, we think, you're a well established, strong player, with a great balance sheet, without problems. And we see the leasing you've accomplished and we see your transactions you've done recently. We'd like to talk with you about whatever you think is interesting to do.

So they are currently dealmaking and have plenty of other opportunities lined up. This could pave the way for successful FFO growth going forward.

Q1 2024 Company Presentation

Compared to their peers, they should also have an easier time securing financing. Moreover, with GAAP earnings being lower than FFO for right now, a good chunk of their cash flow is available to secure acquisitions, so this activity, if all goes well, could be a pathway for growth. As much of this is in the near future, we won't know until management reports, but it's a positive outlook.

Dividend

On that note, with the low payout ratio, eventually GAAP earnings following the period of GAAP losses through COVID will catch up. With FFO figures near old levels, the old dividend can more easily be supported.

Author's calculation

On top of that, the buybacks between now and 2019 have increased the equity of single share by 11%, whatever the situation of cash flow.

Thus, in the foreseeable future, I expect a hike to the previous rate of $0.42 to occur and so the current yield around 1.5% will likely not reflect the yield on cost for long-term investors.

Valuation

To value ESRT, I'm going to use a method similar to Discounted Cash Flow. I will substitute free cash flow with what I believe the dividend per share will soon be. I'll use the following assumptions:

$0.42 as baseline FCF

5% average growth over the decade

Terminal multiple of 25

Even if a full $0.42 isn't distributed for a while, it can be reinvested for buybacks or the acquisitions, which will contribute to dividend growth down the road. These factors, plus their ability to raise rents and increase the amount of space they have leased, suggest to me that 5% growth is at least possible. A terminal multiple of 25 prices in a future yield of 4%, as I think the dividend is likely to have been increased by then.

Author's calculation

Priced for a 10% discount rate (typical return of a broad market index), that suggests a fair value of about $9.88 per share, close to the current price. I will say that I think a fair value is more of a range of possibilities, as both the upside and downside remain uncertain, given management's recent comments. It depends on just how much NYC office real estate shuffles itself in the coming years.

Conclusion

ESRT has an iconic property in the Empire State Building, along with other decent assets in NYC across multiple types of CRE (but mostly office). Where other office assets have shown distress, ESRT has managed to make its portfolio work so far, leaning on its "Flight to Quality" strategy, while also milking tourist dollars from the ESB. Its own assets may yet still be tested, but for now, it can also gobble up distressed properties for itself.

With a healthy balance sheet, cheap debt, a low payout ratio, and multiple opportunities, ESRT is not a dangerous investment, but the current price may only reflect a fair value. Some time may pass before those excited by the income potential receive those distributions. For those reasons, I consider it a pretty safe Hold and definitely one to watch for if better upside becomes clearer.