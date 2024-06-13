SPE: Activist CEF With High Distributions Set To Grow

Halfpoint/iStock via Getty Images

SPE Fund Overview

Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) is a closed-end fund managed by Bulldog Investors. It is predominantly a fund of funds, giving you exposure to Bulldog Investors using strategies to exploit inefficiencies in pricing of other closed end funds – CEFs. Using activist campaigns on other CEFs trading at excessive discounts to their NAV is one such key strategy of theirs.

Their portfolio achieves plenty of diversification as it invests in other asset classes such as Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs). Then add to that the diversification that is gained because the CEFs they hold also own fixed income exposures and investments in different geographies.

As a result, SPE is worth considering for those investors having a goal to “minimizing risk while producing equity-like returns”, as the Bulldog Investors website says. It also might suit investors desiring a high, relatively stable monthly distribution payment.

I have covered this fund on numerous occasions over the years. When last September I discussed SPE here, I was somewhat critical in part of their recent lackluster performance and lack of urgency in addressing their own discount to NAV.

Since then, there are some signs of improvement in such areas, so I thought it is worth some discussion again.

How has SPE performed since last September?

Looking back at the time of my last review on SPE in early September, investors would have returned a tad better than the S&P500 strong rise of about 21%. The SPE return I mentioned then includes the benefit of the discount narrowing by about 4% from very wide levels. This is quite good recent performance, especially considering the points made about this fund’s diversification and risk minimization strategies.

Last October, I was pleased to see that I was not the only one observing the irony about SPE’s extremely wide discount at the time. This was one question raised here in an interesting interview with Bulldog Investors. To quote their response, “We believe SPE’s discount is excessively high, and as a result, we’ve been actively purchasing shares. Additionally, we’ve explored the possibility of increasing dividends, as investors often express a preference for higher dividend payouts.”

This should comfort their investors to some extent, as we have seen some follow through with the buyback and the possibility for higher dividends is improving.

Readers with an interest in SPE and CEFs in general may also like to check out the “in the news” section of the Bulldog Investors website. Along with the interview I just linked to, there is an interesting video of a roundtable discussion on CEFs that they participated in during mid-November. Phillip Goldstein, co-founder of Bulldog, at least says the right things in terms of wanting to look after shareholders. That, of course, is the easy part, and investors should judge them more on actions such as how they deal with their own discount.

SPE sector allocations and other fund facts

Below are sector allocations as per the annual report as at December 31, 2023.

SPE Annual Report 2023

Note the above is a percentage of their total investments. The percentages are larger if measured versus their NAV, because they consistently use leverage. Leverage is achieved via the use of convertible preference stock. Details of the last offering can be seen in the prospectus on the SPE website here. Completing this preference stock issue in January 2022 was a good move in the context of the favorable financing they have in place still for the next few years. At year-end, they were using leverage of 26%.

Cef connect listed the management fees of SPE then as 1.38%. In addition to that, there is 0.57% in “other costs”. I regard this as a weakness of SPE. Given that they consider their strategy as minimizing risk versus equities, it will also minimize the upside potential. In that respect, it is a high expense ratio that is being put under pressure by the fund size being too low. Modest returns, high distributions, and the occasional tender for their shares has resulted in such pressure.

This is an area to watch closely, the promising aspect is that performance over the last 18 months has alleviated a little bit of this problem. I also see the small fund size as being less than ideal from the perspective of staying relevant as a shareholder activist. Saba Capital, for instance, is the main player in shareholder activism on CEFs. Saba's ability to influence outcomes on activist targets is much greater due to managing more money.

SPE past performance

Below is the longer-term performance as listed in their annual report to December 31, 2023. Whilst such data is a little stale right now, as I noted earlier, they have performed quite well in recent times, including YTD.

SPE Annual Report 2023

The 5-year performance number above does not read too bad for them. Over the last decade though not so great. They did have what I would consider a lean patch from circa 2014-2019.

Whilst SPE itself was controlled by Bulldog Investors only from 2009, this fund manager had put some good performance numbers together well before then. In fact, key members of the Bulldog team now, were part of that good performance period way back then.

SPE fund peers’ analysis

The last time I reviewed SPE, I thought it was worthwhile comparing the performance of other funds with some similarities. They all use CEFs as a key part of their exposures, and they all target paying high distributions of circa 8% or even much more.

Seeking Alpha SPE peers’ comparison

Because it is not exactly comparing apples with apples, I thought I would provide some brief additional notes with each:

High Income Securities Fund (PCF) – Another Bulldog Investors fund that tend to be more conservative and income focused compared to SPE.

The Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (FOF) – Solid enough manager but the normal premium it trades at is off-putting.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF) – ETF structure with high weighting to fixed income CEFs in the mix, quantitative selection approach with weak performance.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) – Saba’s global activist expertise, can also be very active switching sector bets to SPACs at times or where it sees value and can use leverage.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) –This is structured as an ETF, with often concentrated bets in specific CEFs such as activist campaigns recently in BlackRock funds.

I have chosen some 3-year performance numbers to look at, as that corresponds to when Saba took control of BRW. I do note Saba has another listed fund but this is quite a recent development with the portfolio there only just taking shape. It is the Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II ETF (SABA).

Seeking Alpha SPE peers’ comparison of 3 year total returns to June 12th, 2024.

CEFs comes out on top above with the dark blue line showing total returns of almost 35% in the last three years.

Note that with the funds structured as closed end funds above, there will be some noise with the performance in terms of variations in the discount / premium to NAV in this period. PCF’s weak performance is exacerbated somewhat in that regard.

It is noticeable how SPE has picked up some ground against most of this bunch in the last 6-12 months. Having said that, we have been in a rising market and the extra leverage SPE uses certainly assists.

SPE fund discount to NAV

The last three years have been an interesting timeframe to observe the volatility in the discount to NAV for SPE.

cef connect, SPE discount to NAV 3 years to June 12th, 2024

In early 2022 SPE announced the results of a tender offer, so it is unsurprising that there was a brief period of a narrower than usual discount. These tend to come rarely with SPE so I would not be getting my hopes up in the near term for a repeat.

During the general market weakness around October last year, the discount touched 18%. A revisit to such an historic large discount, would provide good temptation to accumulate. I would keep in the back of my mind with SPE such historic tender offers in the event enthusiasm for SPE wanes again in the next year or two. It has twice seen its discount narrow substantially in the 12-month window leading up to tender offers conducted in 2016 and 2022.

In the case of what has stabilized the discount widening from late last year, along with improved performance, it is worth noting the on market buy back in place.

Accretive buyback in place

Since the discount pushed out to wide levels mid last year, the company has been actively buying its shares on the market. This can be very accretive at such large discounts and helps in a small way into being able to tolerate the high management fees.

The buyback volumes can be tracked on their website here. In a 12-month period, the number of common shares repurchased is pushing towards more like 5% of shares outstanding. Whilst it could be better to see more, it is a more active effort than the token 1% or so I observe on many occasions in other CEFs.

I see this as some evidence they do feel justifiably a little awkward when they observe the irony of their own discount to NAV pushing out to 18%.

SPE risks with their lack of scale

The buyback does, however, complicate issues with the relatively small fund size at SPE. That is in part why it has become even more important that SPE puts in a period of strong nominal performance like they had in the last year.

The small NAV size of SPE creates issues such as the following:

Higher costs ratio because of fixed costs in place.

Lower liquidity in SPE shares is seen as a negative by some.

It reduces the ability of them to obtain large strategic stakes on activist targets compared to big players like Saba Capital.

It makes them more reliant on having to continue funding via preference shares.

They have less scope to consider tenders of shares at near NTA as a tool to address the large discount.

SPE distribution analysis

Better recent performance also assists with their managed distribution policy. That is, they make monthly distributions at an annual rate of 8%, based off a NAV of $14.31 as of December 31, 2023. The NAV rate used for this policy will reset annually. At the present time the NAV is higher at above $15 now. This augurs well for some upside potential in setting the distribution amounts for 2024.

Conclusion

I view SPE as a solid hold for those investors seeking some reliable yield from a portfolio that is more conservative than being 100% exposed to equities.

At the present time, it appears in the middle of the discount to NAV range that I see continuing between about 10% to 18%. At the wider points and on short-term general market weakness, I regard SPE as a solid CEF to accumulate.

At the present time, overall markets are not quite as attractive as late last year, likewise with CEFs as a whole. Back then, I was more bullish on the Saba Capital ETF that I have mentioned above, for those looking for exposure to CEFs and high income. I do still have some preference for sticking with this ETF over SPE at times like now. That is, when SPE is at a relatively normal average discount to NAV.