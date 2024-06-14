NML: 9% Yield, Monthly Payer, 11% Discount

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund (NML) is a CEF that focuses on energy infrastructure companies with high yields.
  • NML pays monthly distributions, yielding 9.08% at $7.72/share.
  • This article covers NML's dividend history, yield, current NAV discounts, holdings, and performance.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Three gas pipelines in a green field with blue sky

ssuaphoto

Looking for high yield income from the Energy sector, without having to do the heavy lifting? There are several CEFs, closed end funds, that focus on the Energy sector, and offer high yields, such as the Neuberger Berman Energy

Looking for solid high yield income? The Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus portfolio yields over 9%. It features a variety of overlooked high yield income vehicles, all with good dividend coverage - Common and Preferred stocks, Bonds, and CEF's.

One of our Bond picks being called in 2024 has delivered a 29%-plus return in 16 months, and there's more where that came from.

There's currently a 2-week Free Trial, and a 20% discount for new members.

Click here to start earning high yield income today.

This article was written by

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
39.29K Followers

Robert Hauver, MBA, aka “Double Dividend Stocks” was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years and has been investing for more than 30 years. He focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles and he leads the investing group Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus.

With Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus he scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10% or more, backed by strong earnings. Features include: a portfolio with up to 40 holdings at a time including links to associated articles, a dividend calendar, weekly research articles, exclusive ideas, and trade alerts. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NML Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on NML

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NML
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News