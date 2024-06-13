clubfoto

Investment Thesis

The Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH) is one of the biggest manufactured home builders in the country. Compared to its peers, Legacy Housing has higher margins yet lower multiples. My analysis (which is shared in this article) shows that the company is trading near its book value, which mostly consists of healthy loans. My conservative valuation arrives at a +80% upside. So I think we're having an asymmetry bet here that the downside is protected while there is a long runway for the upside. That's why I suggest a "Buy" rating on this Stock.

Company Overview

Manufactured homes are a more affordable alternative to site-built housing. The industry was at its peak in the mid-90s and in decline since 2000 as the interest rates were in decline and stationary-built housing was more affordable which led to less desire for mobile homes. The following figure shows this decline in mobile home shipments as a percentage of total housing units.

Manufacture Home Shipments vs Total Completed Housing (2023 10K - Source: U.S. Census Bureau)

The price gap between these two types of housing, as shown in the following figure, has been growing in recent years with interest rates being at their lowest levels.

Average Sales Price (2023 10K - Source: U.S. Census Bureau, the Institute for Building Technology and Safety, and the Manufactured Housing Institute.)

Legacy Housing is the fourth to sixth (depending on reporting year) largest Manufactured House (Mobile Home) building company. It was founded by Curtis Hodgson and Kenneth Shipley in 2005 and IPO'd at the end of 2018. Mr Hodgson & Shipley are veterans in the industry and have many years of experience in Mobile Homes even before founding the Legacy Housing Corporation. In the summer of 2022, Duncan Bates became the CEO, replacing Ken Shipley. Before Legacy Housing, Mr. Bates was Senior Vice President, Mergers & Acquisitions at Arcosa Inc. where he executed multiple acquisitions and divestitures during his 3.5-tenure.

Legacy Housing sells its products through 150 independent and 13 company-owned retail locations in 15 states. They sell their products either to the end users or to the Mobile Home Parks (MHP) which then they rent their homes. Their target customers are households with an annual income of less than $75,000.

Besides proceeds from selling homes, they earn money from financing the sales. They finance 3 types of loans: consumers, MHP community, and dealer financing. Having the revenue circulate through the loans, reduces the cash conversion ratio in the near term (profits will be realized as cash in the future). But also it works like a delayed gratification where more cash will be generated in the future (higher loan rates than fed interest rates).

Legacy Housing is a low-cost mobile home builder in an industry that itself is an affordable alternative to housing solutions. Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY), Berkshire's Clayton Homes, and Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) account for 80% of the market share. Legacy Housing is also one of the most vertically integrated companies in the industry. They handle almost everything end to end, from making their own cabinets and windows to financing and even transportation of homes with their own truck fleet. This has helped them save on the costs. Legacy Housing has found a niche regional market where it enjoys its highest margin compared to its public peers. The following figures show the gross and net profit margins of three publicly traded companies in the industry.

Gross Profit Margin (Seeking Alpha) Net Income Margin (Seeking Alpha)

Legacy Housing has three production facilities, two in Texas and one in Georgia. The Fort Worth, TX facility is 97,000 sq ft and has around 1,100 units of production capacity. The Commerce, TX facility is 130,000 sq ft and has around 700 units/yr capacity. The Eatonton, GA is a large plant at 388,000 sq ft which can produce 1,100 units/yr and its capacity can be doubled with some capital expenditure. In total, the company has the capacity to produce around 3000 units per year.

The sold units in 2021, 2022, and 2023 were 3011, 3339, and 2434 correspondingly. Through 2023 and Q1 2024, both the sold units and average price per sold unit have declined (see the following chart). I attribute this decline to rising interest rates in 2023. I think the expectation of having lower interest rates, has stopped the potential customers from purchasing houses. I believe we're currently near the trough. Two potential scenarios will continue to happen from here. Either we'll have higher interest rates longer, which in that case, it will push higher income households who were considering buying the stationary built housing, to consider the more affordable Manufactured Home option. Or the interest rate will start to get lower, which in that case it'll be a sign for the potential customers who were waiting, to purchase their home.

Q1 2024 Sold Units (Q1 2024 10Q)

Loan Portfolio

As mentioned earlier, the company provides 3 types of financing. The following chart shows the outstanding amounts ($ in thousands) and their rates at the end of Q1 2024.

The consumer loans have the highest rate and are well above the interest rate. In recent years, the delinquency rate has been around 1-2% for these loans, which is well below 6% in 2012 and the national average. These loans are good quality partly because for a loan, the sold home is collateral and can be repossessed and resold in the case of default. Another important factor is that the company always requires a down payment for financing.

The MHP loans are around 8% and are considered to be very safe ones. The delinquency rate here historically has been less than 1% but in the last quarter, one of the borrowers who had borrowed 54M loan, has 36M at default. The company is in the litigation procedure and management is optimistic about the situation being under control. In the Q1 conference call, Bates said:

I think it's a unique situation. And obviously the size is unique, but nothing's changed in that portfolio. We've had situations over the last few years that we've worked through and we've been able to recover all of our principal outstanding and in most cases the accrued interest as well. And so I don't see this as any different than those other situations except for it's a larger chunk.

They also have an inventory financing program for independent dealers and retailers. The interest on these types of loans is around 1% monthly. There is "Other Financing" in the chart, which are the loans to the MHP or individuals that are not directly tied to the sale of homes.

Principal Amount Outstanding ($ in thousands) Contractual Rate or Monthly Fee Consumer Financing 162,196 13.2% Average Annual MHP Community Financing 184,435 8% Average Annual Dealer Financing 34,207 1.0% average monthly Other Financing 30,694 5% to 17.9% Annually Click to enlarge

Valuation

I believe the company is trading near its liquidation value. That's why I consider book value as a source of valuation alongside the operations. The book value consists of the loan portfolio, land ownership, and inventory.

Book Value

In the loan portfolio, as mentioned in the previous section, there are around $411M outstanding loans which, with 24.3M outstanding shares, yield to around $16.9/share outstanding loans. I use a multiplier of 1 for them.

The company also has acquired lands over the years and has made some improvements to them. All the acquired lands are in the Texas area, and the management has indicated that they have appreciated more than double. Conservatively, I consider the 1.5 multiplier on the land plus the improvements that have been done which totally will be 11*1.5 (LAND) +12 (improvements) = $29.25M which, with 24.3M outstanding shares, yields to 29.25/24.3 = $1.2/share worth of lands.

The company also has $42M of inventory. $12M of which is the raw material and $30M is the finished goods. For the finished goods, I consider 0.8 multiplier. With 24.3M outstanding shares, we'll have (12+0.8*30)/24.3 = $1.5/share worth of inventory.

With loans, land, and inventory, we have around $19.5 per share book value which at the current price, is traded at 1.2 times book value.

Operation

The gross profit per unit sold has varied between $18,500 to $20,000 depending on the year. I consider $19k gross profit per unit sold as a realistic estimation. Earlier I mentioned that the company has a production capacity of around 2900 units/yr. I assume conservatively the company runs on 80% of capacity and sells around 2300 units/yr. The management has indicated that we'll have consistently over 40M in interest income from 2024 going forward, which makes sense and is around 10% of outstanding loans. We have $25M of SGA cost per year. Putting it all together gives us:

2.300*19 (home sale) + 40 (interest revenue) - 25 (SGA) = $59M EBIT

With a multiplier of 10 for EBIT, we reach $24 per share worth of operations.

Putting the operation and book value, we reach 16.9(loan) + 1.2(land) + 1.5(inventory)+24(operation) = $43.6/share valuation, which has more than 80% of upside.

The downside is protected by the book value. There was a $10M share repurchase program that was announced in Nov 2022 but never used until a recent quarter when the share prices traded near the book value. The management spent $5.4M of the program to buy shares under $21 and in the Q1 conference call said that they'll aggressively continue to do so if the price gets near the liquidation value. The management in Q1 call said:

Legacy's business fundamentals have not changed. The market is slower but improving over 2023. There was confusion with our fourth quarter numbers and the stock traded down to liquidation value. We will continue to repurchase shares aggressively when this happens."

I believe this is a good sign from management and the right capital allocation strategy.

Also, comparing the EV/EBIT of Legacy Housing with its public peers, suggests that it is traded at a cheaper valuation compared to them. (see the following figure)

EV/EBIT comparison (Seeking Alpha)

So, here we have a company that has better margins than its peers while trading cheaper than them. In summary, my valuation shows that this stock has less than 20% downside and 80% upside. I think the odds here justify opening a long-term position in this company. I recommend a "Buy" rating for Legacy Housing for a long-term position.

Ownership and Compensation

Before 2018 and the company's IPO, 100% of the company was owned by Mr. Hodgson and Shipley brothers. As of the end of 2023, their ownership is around 32%. They get a modest salary and all their exposure comes through the ownership of the company.

Similarly, Mr. Bates, who started as CEO in 2022, gets a modest base salary of $300k annually. He got two sets of long-term options. i) option to get 300,000 shares at an exercise price of $36 per share and ii) option to get 600,000 shares at an exercise price of $48 vesting in ten years. I believe the structure of compensation, and the fact that the majority of compensation comes from long-term out-of-the-money options, is aligned with long-term shareholder values.

Risks

I think the main source of the risk lies in the loans. A big portion of the company's equity lies in the loan portfolio. A higher default rate can destroy the value of the company. Especially, recent defaults in MHP loans can be a sign of a greater problem.

Another source of risk would be operational ones. We should keep in mind that the company has only three production facilities. A disruption in one of the facilities (like the issue in Q3 2022 in Georgia facility), can have a significant impact on the production capacity of the company.

Since 2018 and after the IPO, the company has gone through some challenging times as a public company. In summer 2022, the 10K report was delayed until August of that year, and the CFO at the time resigned. They received multiple non-compliance notices from Nasdaq, and the stock price hammered from $28 at the end of 2021 to $12 in summer 2022. But when the annual reports came out, there wasn't any material damage and everything was fine. Similar issues can negatively impact the stock price.

Conclusion

The Legacy Housing Corporation is a low-cost mobile home producer in an industry that itself is a low-cost alternative solution for housing. The company, with its vertically integrated operations, operates with higher margins and trades at a cheaper valuation compared to its peers. My valuation shows that the company has more than 80% upside while the downside is protected with its assets consisting of a loan portfolio, the land, and the inventory. I think Legacy Housing's operation quality, and its cheap valuation, justify opening a long-term position in this manufactured home builder company.