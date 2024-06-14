Why I Think BDCs Will Become Even Better Long-Term Investments

anyaberkut

Introduction

As an investor solely focused on dividends, business development companies always piqued my interest as income vehicles. And while they are considered riskier, I think the current macro environment has made them even better long-term investments.

Notice I said, "even better" because in my opinion, BDCs were always attractive investments for the long term as a result of their business models and stable, consistent dividends. At least from those considered to be of higher-quality, anyhow. In this article, I discuss why the high interest rate environment and other factors will positively change investors' outlook on the sector.

Performance During Uncertainty

Looking at the chart below, you can see there are BDCs within the sector have performed exceptionally well over the past two years. Since the FED decided to raise interest rates to battle inflation starting in March of 2022, several BDCs like Main Street Capital (MAIN), Capital Southwest (CSWC), Ares Capital (ARCC), and Blackstone Secured Lending (BXSL) have been profitable for investors.

Data by YCharts

Main Street Capital has performed the best; turning a $10,000 investment into roughly $12,000 since the day interest rate hikes started. So, investors who have held these four BDCs have been in the green for the last two years or so.

For context, this is over a time period that has seen the FED raise interest rates a total of 11 times and kept them elevated for the seventh straight meeting at the time of writing.

Additionally, this is a period that saw BDCs perform well in comparison to some of the largest and most popular companies like Walmart (WMT), Starbucks (SBUX), Apple (AAPL), and Visa (V). Looking at the chart below, you can see these 4 companies on average have turned a $10k investment into roughly $12.4k in comparison to nearly $11.3k for BDCs. So, while they have outperformed the latter, this has not been by a significant amount.

Data by YCharts

Yes, investors have been in search of higher-yielding investments in this time of uncertainty. But not all BDCs have remained safe (investments) during the high interest rate environment. Several saw borrowers default on their loans, which has negatively impacted their top & bottom lines, along with their share prices as well.

One BDC in particular whose non-accruals spiked to a high level this year was FSK KKR Capital (FSK). I discussed this in an article you can read here. And while they managed to remove three companies from non-accrual status during their latest quarter, this was still significantly higher than the four BDCs listed previously.

However, for those with strong balance sheets, higher portfolio credit quality, and superior underwriting they will continue to perform well. And when interest rates do decline, I anticipate those BDCs' prices may not pull back to levels before rate hikes.

One reason is investors who flocked to the sector in search of high yields will continue to invest in those with stronger, defensively-positioned portfolios and likely reward investors with dividend increases in the future.

Experience Navigating Headwinds

When companies go through tough times, it can go either 1 or 2 ways. They will navigate the rough seas, and despite some volatility and headwinds, they will continue to perform and emerge from the storm stronger than before. Or 2, their fundamentals will start to show cracks as a result of poor portfolio quality, leading to underperformance. Those businesses could suffer long-term negative effects as a result.

And while both scenarios experience similar headwinds, BDCs with stronger fundamentals and superior management teams will come out with minor bumps & bruises, likely becoming preferred lenders for the long term. That's why when investing in companies, I prefer those who have been through trying times like the Great Financial Crisis, the dot-com bust, or even the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The 2023 Banking Crisis

With the failure of Silicon Valley Bank in 2023, BDCs benefitted as banks faced tighter lending standards. And as lenders to lower and middle-market companies, many businesses in search of loans will likely look to the sector.

Many BDC management teams have spoken on this matter. ARCC's CEO touched on this during their Q2 2023 earnings, shortly after the banking crisis:

Over the past two decades, direct lenders have demonstrated their ability to be a stable source of capital, supporting the growth of U.S. companies, even when bank and syndicated capital markets are volatile and hard to access. More recently, this trend has accelerated and direct lenders such as Ares have stepped in to fill the void.

FSK KKR's CEO touched on this during their Q2 2023 earnings call as well:

I do think we expect this to be probably a longer-term situation in terms of how it plays out. You see new rules as it relates to Basel lll. Obviously there's concerns around liquidity and how banks sort of manage assets. I think we've seen this in many ways, starting with the financial crisis, and continuing, I do think it's a tailwind for the overall private credit space. I think we'll benefit from that. I think it's probably a little bit less of a focus on what I call the regular direct lending space. It's probably more of a tailwind for our asset-based finance business, but I think it's something as I said, that will play out over several years.

Some of these benefits may not be long-lasting, but I do suspect some banks will not be as aggressive over the long-term regarding loan originations as a result of tighter lending restrictions. And this will benefit the sector as lending alternatives over time.

Think of it like your business offering some kind of discount or free service for a limited time. If this gains you an additional 10,000 customers, after the trial period, how many will you keep? 20%? Half?

This number will vary depending on your service, quality, amongst other things. But I think it's safe to say you will retain a portion of the customers. Looking at the chart below, you can see Consumer Staples, Utilities, and Healthcare stocks perform the best during a recession. While the Financial, Industrial, and Utilities performed the worst.

Many stocks in these sectors are considered recession-proof. No matter how tough times become, consumers will always need medical care, groceries, and goods to live as these are essential for all life.

Data by YCharts

Below, I select two stocks that performed well during the '08 - '09 crisis that have not split their stock: AutoZone (AZO) and McDonald's (MCD). You can see while AZO gained value, more than $4.5k during that time, while MCD's share price remained flat. Both are impressive considering many stocks fell by more than 50% during that time. So, while investors didn't always see capital appreciation, they didn't lose capital either.

Data by YCharts

And below you can see two years after the GFC, both stocks continued on an upward trajectory even as investors rotated into other sectors as well. Of course, a caveat to this is that past performance doesn't predict future performance.

While BDCs and businesses like AZO and McDonald's have completely different business models & are in different sectors; they both have performed well during times of uncertainty. Solidifying their place as essential parts of the economy. The BDCs that performed well during the high interest rate environment could potentially continue on an upward trajectory, just like the other two stocks mentioned.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

For the BDCs that have performed well as a result of their superior underwriting abilities, strong management teams, and defensively-positioned portfolios; I think it's likely they will continue to perform and grow their share price.

Furthermore, they will likely be viewed by investors as more than just short-term, high-yielding investments. They will be viewed as income vehicles to hold for the long-term as a result of their strong fundamentals and performance during times of uncertainty.

And while I do think many in the sector may see a pullback in share price once interest rates decline, some may never go back to their historical averages. The current macro environment has only served them well, and the outlook on the sector as a whole will likely continue to see a positive shift for the foreseeable future.