Does Elon Musk have the votes?

Tesla (TSLA) is holding its highly anticipated annual meeting today.

Shareholders are voting on whether to approve the CEO’s $56B pay package and the company's reincorporation to Texas from Delaware.

According to a post by Musk on X at 10:50 pm Wednesday, "Both Tesla shareholder resolutions are currently passing by wide margins! Thanks for your support!," the billionaire wrote.

The results of the annual shareholders' meeting will be announced later today.

Shareholders of the EV maker are voting on a proposal to ratify the CEO’s 2018 $56B pay package, which was voided by a Delaware judge earlier this year after a slew of lawsuits and complaints from shareholders.

The shareholders will also vote on other proposals, which include moving the company's legal headquarters from Delaware to Texas after Musk criticized unfavorable conditions in Delaware, and the re-election of two board members: Musk's brother Kimbal Musk and James Murdoch.

Earlier, Musk said he would be uncomfortable growing Tesla (TSLA) into a robotics and AI leader unless he owned at least 25% of its voting shares.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg looks to make his empire leaner by reducing the number of vice president positions.

According to a report by Business Insider, the move appears to be a continuation of "Meta's Year of Efficiency" in 2023, when more than 20,000 employees were laid off.

People familiar with the situation told Business Insider that Meta had as many as 300 vice presidents last year, but Zuckerberg wants to reduce the number to about 250.

Terraform Labs, the company behind the failed cryptocurrencies TerraUSD (UST-USD) and Luna (LUNA-USD), has agreed to pay $4.47 billion as part of an agreement for a civil lawsuit filed by the SEC, a court filing showed.

The SEC filed a lawsuit after TerraUSD (UST-USD), along with its sister token Luna (LUNA-USD), collapsed in 2022 as the stablecoin lost its peg to the U.S. dollar, with both cryptos losing around $40B.

Earlier in the year, Terraform Labs filed a voluntary petition for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S.

Last year, the SEC charged Terraform Labs and Do Hyeong Kwon, alleging they conducted a multibillion-dollar crypto asset securities fraud involving an algorithmic stablecoin and other crypto asset securities.

Catalyst watch:

Notable investor events include Stellantis' (STLA) Investor Day, Harmonic's (HLIT) Analyst Day, and Ryder System's (R) Investor Day.

Costco (COST) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR) are two of the key companies that will hold fireside chats throughout the day at the Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Conference.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are mixed. Crude oil is down 1% at $77 per barrel. Bitcoin is down 0.6% at $67,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.4% and the DAX is down 1%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares surged more than 13% after the chipmaker reported better-than-expected FQ2 results and outlook.

