nielubieklonu

Crosscurrents In XPRO's Path

In my previous article on March 6, I discussed Expro Group Holdings' (NYSE:XPRO) strategies. This follows the surge in offshore FIDs (final investment decisions) and sanctions that started late in 2023 and are expected to extend until 2030. In particular, its well-flow management and well-intervention integrity product lines should see increased demand. In alternative energy, the geothermal industry and CCUS activities should accelerate its growth. In Q1, it won several awards in cementing operations and CCUS in various international markets.

The primary challenges for XPRO are project delays in the Gulf of Mexico, seasonality in the Northern Hemisphere, and upstream operators' budget constraints. The company has a low leverage. Although FCF was mildly negative, it improved compared to a year ago. The stock appears to be reasonably valued compared to its peers. Given all the factors, I recommend investors "hold" the stock.

Why Do I Downgrade My Call?

I rated XPRO a "buy" in my article on March 6. In Q4, I considered the stock would maintain momentum following significant global offshore FIDs and a committed project pipeline. Also, the acquisition of Coretrax strengthened its well-construction and intervention portfolio. I wrote:

I expect XPRO's production optimization-related activities and well-intervention product lines to outperform in some international geographies. In the last few months, the company also complemented its product and service portfolio through M&As, including Coretrax, DeltaTek, and PRT Offshore. In Q4, it won several multi-year contracts or extended previously won contracts.

Given the global offshore FIDs and sanctioned project pipeline through 2030, I expect XPRO's well construction and subsea well access businesses to drive growth. Also, the company's backlog steadied in Q1. However, its stock price run-up over the past three months stretched its relative valuation multiples. So, I downgraded my call to a "hold."

Company Strategy And Outlook

XPRO's management expects a multiyear incremental growth in crude oil production. Higher demand in Asian countries, the Middle East, and the United States, coupled with supply discipline from OPEC+ countries, should lead to price stability. Geopolitical uncertainty in many regions can also raise prices by the end of 2024. Higher prices can lead to E&P investments in long-term development and capacity expansion projects, primarily in international and offshore locations.

Currently, the offshore and deepwater opportunities lie in Guyana, Azerbaijan, Brazil, the US, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Norway. Also, we saw large gas and LNG developments in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the Emirates, and Qatar. So, XPRO anticipates a multiyear sanctioned project pipeline through 2030, which can lead to higher activity in the company's well construction and subsea well access businesses. This can also benefit its well-flow management product line.

XPRO expects its well-flow management and well-intervention integrity product lines to reap the benefits of investment in lower-carbon energy alternatives. It sees growth in the geothermal industry and CCUS (carbon capture and storage) in Europe and Asia Pacific. Based on these drivers, XPRO kept its FY2024 forecast unchanged (i.e., it expects revenues and adjusted EBITDA to increase by 9% and 40% in FY2024, respectively, compared to FY2023). In Q2, it expects revenues to grow by 8% to $400 million-$420 million.

My Growth Estimates

Over the past nine quarters, its adjusted EBITDA increased by 20% on average. Given the project offtakes and the international activity rise in 2024, I expect the EBITDA growth to accelerate, although its topline growth can decelerate in the near term. Over the next four quarters, I expect its adjusted EBITDA to increase by 25%-30%.

New Projects And Backlog

Seeking Alpha

During Q1, XPRO's new work orders increased by 23% to $230 million compared to Q4 2023. This included several subsea contracts, TRS (Tubular Running Services), and well-integrity contract extensions in the Gulf of Mexico and Argentina. Its backlog remained nearly unchanged at $2.3 billion compared to the previous quarter.

During Q1, XPRO deployed its rotating plug launcher in its US cementing operations. In the Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA) region, the company received contract awards in Angola and the Black Sea for subsea, TRS, and cementing services. In the MENA (Middle East North Africa) region, it executed a major contract for cementing accessories in Egypt's deepwater market. In the Asia Pacific region, it recently announced a new CCUS contract in Japan. This is a part of Japan's first project to build an integrated hydrogen and ammonia value chain.

The Q1 Drivers

XPRO's Filings

From Q4 2023 to Q1 2024, XPRO's revenue decreased by 7%, as discussed in the Q1 earnings released on April 25. Geographically, the Europe and ESSA region saw the steepest decline (12% down) followed by the North and Latin America (or NLA) division (10% down) during this period. The sales fall in Asia Pacific (or APAC) was relatively modest (4% down). On the other hand, revenues from the Middle East (MENA) region strengthened (9% up).

Project delays in the Gulf of Mexico and rig maintenance works in Guyana put pressure on XPRO's topline in Q1. Typical Q1 seasonality in the Northern Hemisphere and the budget cycles of the national oil companies led to the sales fall. Lower activity, adverse activity mix, and lower margin on the LNG expansion project in Congo resulted in a lower EBITDA margin in Q1.

Cash Flows And Liquidity

In Q1 2024, led by higher revenues, XPRO's cash flow from operations increased by 40% from a year ago. Its free cash flow was negligible in Q1 but improved over the steeply negative FCF generated a year ago.

As of March 31, XPRO had $291 million of liquidity and an insignificant level of debt. In FY2024, its CAPEX as a percentage of revenue can lie between 7% and 8%.

Relative Valuation And Target Price

Author Created and Seeking Alpha

XPRO's forward EV/EBITDA multiple (7x) versus the current EV/EBITDA multiple (10.9x) is expected to decline more steeply than its peers' average fall (NOV, RES, FTI), implying a higher EBITDA growth. Typically, this translates to a higher EV/EBITDA multiple. The stock's current multiple is higher than its peers' average. So, the stock is reasonably valued compared to its peers.

The stock is trading at a significant discount to its five-year average, which is understandable given the change in the industry environment over the years. If the stock trades at the industry average, it can decline by 21%. Since my last publication in March, the stock has increased by 19%, validating my "buy" call.

The company has many positive drivers going for it in the offshore industry. I expect its revenues and EBITDA to increase in Q2, leading to similar positive reactions. However, seasonality in the energy market, project delays in the Gulf of Mexico, and adverse activity mix can dampen the momentum. Given the reasonable relative valuation, I see the stock hovering close to its current price. As I discussed earlier in the article, I expect 25%-30% adjusted EBITDA growth in the next four quarters. Feeding these values in the EV calculation and assuming the forward EV/EBITDA multiple holds, the stock can trade between $19.1 and $20, implying a ~10% downside in the near term.

Analyst Rating

Seeking Alpha

According to Seeking Alpha, three Wall Street analysts rated XPRO a "Buy." None recommended a "Sell," while three analysts rated it a "Hold." The consensus target price is $25, with a 14% upside potential at the current price. In my view, the sell-side analysts have a reasonably fair estimate of returns from the stock.

Key Risk Factors

Energy industry drivers significantly affect oilfield service companies like Expro. For example, OPEC's decision to continue to restrain production has kept crude oil prices steady over the past several months, which, in turn, has led to higher investment in new projects. A discontinuance or reversal of the policy can impede oilfield services' growth. The continued depression in natural gas prices has kept a leash on many OFS companies. During a change or prolonged depression in energy activities, energy customers renegotiate prices with service companies, which can affect XPRO's sales and profitability.

What's The Take on XPRO?

Seeking Alpha

In 2024, I expect XPRO's well-flow management and well-intervention integrity to drive growth. In alternative energy, the company's initiatives in the geothermal industry and CCUS (carbon capture and storage) in Europe and the Asia Pacific can diversify its revenue base. Also, the Coretrax acquisition, as I discussed in my previous article, can strengthen its foothold in the European, Sub-Saharan Africa, Middle East, and North Africa regions. So, the stock underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year.

However, in Q1, a few headwinds developed, including project delays in the Gulf of Mexico, rig maintenance works in Guyana, and seasonality in the Northern Hemisphere. The stock, after a 46% rally in the past six months, appears to have run out of steam. I now rate it a "hold" with an expectation of an improved return in the medium-to-long term.