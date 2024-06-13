Joe Hendrickson

Introduction

Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) had another bout of weak results, but my take on their future - and respective valuation - hasn’t changed materially from last time, in that I continue to believe there’s a lot of opportunity ahead. This should come in the form of a stabilizing macro backdrop, continued new product category introduction, normalizing capex spend, what should be improved margins from those capex investments, and wholesale penetration. The timing of these initiatives is uncertain, but it’s hard to argue they won’t improve Duluth’s economics over time. The key, however, is stopping today’s share losses.

Sales: Continued Demand Weakness

Duluth posted sales of ~$117M, down nearly 6% from the ~$124M posted in the prior year Q1, and down 52.5% from the ~$246M sales posted in Q4 2023. Obviously, the sequential decline is seasonally driven to a large extent after a seasonally larger Q4, so that’s not worrisome. However, it’s not so clear that sales didn’t worsen on a seasonally-adjusted basis. While we can see in 2019, for instance, that sales declined ~55% sequentially from Q4 2018 to Q1 2019, suggesting that today’s low-50% sequential decline isn’t all that abnormal, the year-over-year growth story says otherwise. After posting a sales decline of ~6% in Q3 2023, they posted sales growth of 2% in Q4, which is now down 6% versus Q1 2023. So, the seasonal decline today was certainly greater than last year’s, and considering the qualitative context, signals that sales declined on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

Let’s look at this by category. Their DTC sales were down 5% versus the prior year compared to being up 9% in Q4, so clearly, their DTC channel - which is ~65% of sales - had a weaker quarter. By comparison, their Retail sales were down ~7% year-over-year, which compares to being down 12% in Q4, so both not-so-great quarters, but seemingly no material degradation in demand for this channel. I.e., It was their DTC channel where a lot of the sequential softness stemmed. From a different angle, their men's apparel business declined ~7% in Q1, which compares to posting flat growth in Q4, and their women’s business is down ~3% versus the prior year, which compares to being up 12% in Q4. So, both men’s and women’s sales softened - no concentration in one or the other, and while we don’t know how each performed by channel, we can probably think about both softening within the DTC channel.

So, let me reframe this at a high level. Both channels are down year-over-year, and from what I can tell, sales are not getting better on a seasonally-adjusted basis, judging by the trend since Q4. And this comes after what I thought was a directionally better Q4 for them. Going through these results, one thing they pointed out on the call with respect to their men’s business was a decline in their AKHG brand “largely driven by a low in-stock position on our #1 pant collection.” So, sure, perhaps there were some lost sales we could adjust for in Q1, but by and large, my sense is that it won’t add that much to sales to the extent it would change my conclusion about sales trends. And to note, store exposure was unchanged - they continue to operate 62 retail stores and 3 outlet stores.

So, what’s going on? Why are sales lower year-over-year and why are they continuing to worsen? There is some merit on a year-over-year basis - i.e., versus the early part of 2023 - but as of late, I don’t suspect Duluth’s weakness is really market-driven. For instance, let’s look at some of their peers, which I listed in the prior write-up. Levi’s (LEVI) U.S. business posted 2% growth when adjusted for divestitures, a decline from 4% growth in Q4. Lululemon (LULU) posted 3% growth in the Americas region in Q1, a decline from 7% growth posted in Q4. TJMaxx stores posted 2% same-store growth in Q1, down from 3% growth posted in Q4. Columbia’s (COLM) U.S. region posted an 8% constant currency sales decline, an improvement from the 12% decline in Q4. Under Armour’s North America region declined 10%, an improvement from 12% last quarter. And V.F. Corp’s (VFC) North Face brand was down 5% in Q1, an improvement from an 11% decline in Q4. So, from what I can see, the apparel market in the U.S. has been largely stable - i.e., there’s no discernible improvement or degradation that I infer from the aforementioned data.

Thus, what’s likely the case is that they lost some market share. Now, it’s possible that their comp was just a little tougher. As I talked about last time, one item that boosted Q4 sales was a higher level of new product introductions in the quarter, an output of recent sourcing initiatives. As I wrote:

“First, they continue to introduce new products, and as noted on the Q4 call, they “introduced more newness than ever before” in the quarter - e.g., a new pair of Fire Hose pants, men’s Buck smooth, some new “dry on the fly” tees, and then AKHG Fitness, which is a new line for them.”

However, for one, they suggest that these new product introductions benefited Q1 too:

“In the latter half of Q4 last year, we expanded our quick drying -- Dry on the Fly technology into teas and underwear across both men's and women's. Customers are responding favorably to the new fabrications, and these programs are off to a strong start, exceeding our expectations thus far. AKHG Fitness with a successful launch in the latter half of Q4 is on track to add approximately 100 basis points of growth, to the overall company sales this year.”

And then two, if you said that, “Well, Q4 grew because that quarter carried higher-than-normal levels of newness while Q1 reflects a more normalized introduction rate or buying pattern,” you’d still need to explain the year-over-year decline of 6% (DTC down 5%, Retail down 7%). Columbia and North Face are posting year-over-year declines as well suggesting it might be a broader market or macro-driven trend, but Levis, Lululemon, and TJMaxx suggest otherwise. So, there’s some evidence that sales are down versus last year for macro-reasons, but it’s not overwhelmingly clear. And it should also be noted that Duluth should, at least, be more macro-resilient given their first-layer, work-focused demand orientation and less fashion-oriented that’s more easily deferrable.

Thus, when I contextualize these results, what I think is probably contributing to both year-over-year and sequential declines is market share loss. But as for what would be driving this, I’m admittedly struggling to come up with a complete explanation. If we think about it from a pricing perspective, they talked in Q4 about customers gravitating towards more promotional periods, potentially signaling that more promotional retailers likely disproportionately benefited. There wasn’t any commentary on the Q1 call about their promotional intensity, but I think this lack of commentary suggests it was largely unchanged versus Q4, consistent with their margin profile, as we’ll discuss shortly.

This then potentially exposes them to share loss to more promotional retailers, but I’m not so sure that’s the reality today - Columbia, for instance, was clear on their April call that they’ve reduced promotional activity, and Under Armour too is talking about being less promotional. So, at least those data points suggest other retailers are being less promotional too, although it doesn’t eliminate the possibility that more direct comps like L.L. Bean, Carhartt, or Dickies, for instance, aren’t being more aggressive here. So, while I tend to think that this isn’t really a strong explanation for Duluth’s underperformance, I can’t totally rule it out.

As I explored last time, I do think there may have been some share loss from growth in competition. As I mentioned last time, Truewerk, which was founded in 2015, has been gaining a lot of traction post-COVID and competes directly with Duluth. And while I can’t speak directly to their work wear category, it’s clearly evident that Ariat as a brand has seen material growth in their exposure, potentially scooping up a few customers as a result. But even if we zoom out, it’s not hard to see that across a number of people on various forums, Carhartt, Dickies, and Patagonia are all well reviewed - i.e., there’s not an overwhelming preference towards Duluth; each has their own pockets of preference. So, it’s conceivable to me that there could’ve been some organic share loss from this angle.

The interesting thing though about the declines is that they’re happening across both men’s and women’s and across both channels, although DTC was the key soft point in the sequential trends. So, if one were to argue that it was from growth in competition, I don’t really know how to explain the women’s side. That is, the men’s side, given the orientation to men for the aforementioned brands, can be explained by competitor growth, but not-so-much the women’s side. This then makes me wonder if indeed the sales declines are more reflective of either (1) macro conditions, or (2) the unwillingness to be as promotional vis-a-vis peers. Consistent with this hypothesis, we know the macro has been choppy, and we also know they’re trying to get to full-price selling, so it’s not unreasonable for this to explain some, or all, of the decline.

If we invert the situation too, is it reasonable to think that today’s declines reflect a Duluth-specific issue? I.e., Could it be that their product quality has worsened or that they’ve tweaked various parts of the value proposition in a negative way? I think this is very unlikely per publicly available data. From my perspective, any share losses would’ve seemingly come from improvements or market exposure growth from their competitors, not an internal degradation-driven share loss from Duluth. So, I’m leaning towards the share losses being less so organic share losses to competitors - which there’s unquestionably some - and more macro/price-related. I could be wrong with this, of course, and am happy to hear disconfirming data points.

Looking ahead, they’re guiding for $640M in sales for FY24, implying a ~1% sales decline from the ~$646M posted in FY23. With Q1 sales of $117M, down 6% year-over-year, they’re implying $523M in sales for the remainder of the year, up just marginally from the $522M posted in the latter 9 months of 2023. However, it’s a little worse than it appears - they are capturing 150 bps of estimated growth from an extra week in 2024, so we’re looking at a guided sales decline of ~2.5% on a full-year basis, and down ~1% for the remainder of the year. That said, there’ll seemingly be a stark dichotomy - since they’re expecting the first half to see sales “down mid- to high single digits,” they’re implicitly saying that H2 2024 sales could be something like $394M, versus ~$383M for H2 of 2023, implying ~3% growth or ~1.5% minus the extra week. As they noted on the Q4 call, this back half growth is “mainly driven by our sourcing and product development initiatives, while maintaining AURs year-on-year.”

We’ll see what happens - that’s at least a directionally positive sign of stabilization. In the end, a lot of the bet rests on untapped opportunities - I think they can continue to grow their women’s business, introducing new products and tapping into new categories like they have recently, explore new go-to-market channels like wholesale where they have a minimal presence, and continue making iterative improvements to things like their mobile experience to grow penetration. Then there’s their sourcing initiative too, where they’ve brought on some new team members in 2023 to improve their new product introduction cadence and framework. And I could also imagine that there’s still a material amount of room for them to improve their ad spend efficiency, which I noted last time, given the newness in their digital targeting (shifted the budget materially this way in 2022).

I think it’s clear, as Q4 partly showed, that these growth avenues will be a tailwind going forward as they continue executing on them. However, net growth requires a stable foundation and to this end, perhaps mistakenly, my conclusion is that while they’re losing market share either on a like-for-like basis or to growing competitors/new entrants, I don’t contextualize these losses as structural from a product standpoint - i.e., I don’t think the share losses are being driven by Duluth-driven underperformance or quality degradation. If this is true, this then provides a foundation for them to continue building (growing) off of once we get past this wave of share losses. I don’t think that today’s share losses are perpetual - that’d imply that either their product is inferior, which is not the case per customer reviews, or they’re structurally prevented from maintaining competitiveness, which is historically disconfirmed.

Given the above, I don’t mind maintaining an assumption that they can grow, say, 3.5% over time - something between GDP and 5% is reasonable. The key is identifying the base they grow from - i.e., where sales trough. Very simply though, taking their $640M guide which implies stabilization in the back half, 3.5% growth gets me to ~$710M in sales by 2027, underperforming my prior model input of $705M in sales in 2026.

Margins: Improving

Duluth posted gross/EBITDA margins of ~53%/1.6%, compared to 53%/4.3% in the prior year in Q1 and compared to ~48%/8.5% in Q4. Clearly, this is a sizable step in gross margins versus Q4, which I find to be a notably good sign even though this trend is partly seasonal coming off of a more promotional quarter. There are two things behind this. First, as we talked about last quarter, there was a notable amount of increased promotional activity (demand) that negatively impacted gross margins (AURs). Today, that promotional intensity appears to have been stable versus Q4 with more newness and thus, full-price selling resulting in better gross margins, although one can point to their sales performance as a counterpoint to its rationality.

Concurrent with this though, management also talked about how they were benefiting from improved inventory costs flowing through as “new product cost came in better than expected,” presumably the result of their sourcing initiatives. Indeed, they noted that their “AURs increased slightly versus last year, driven by a lower mix of clearance sales from better inventory life cycle management”. Based on Q4 margins, I’m assuming this translates into an improvement versus Q4 AURs too, particularly given the promotional activity last period. However, how much this benefited margins is hard to tell - while new product costs are coming in lower, they’re “seeing a delay in impact to gross margin, as we sell through older, higher cost inventory.” So, perhaps the bigger cause of the sequential gross margin improvement was less from lower costs, but more full-price selling/less discounting. Either way, however, it was clearly a step-up in their structural margin profile from a contribution margin perspective.

What we know did not contribute to gross margin growth was operating leverage, with sales down over 50% sequentially and down 6% on a year-over-year basis. Although the headwind caused by this won’t be huge considering that most of their COGS are variable in nature - COGS includes product costs, which’ll comprise the majority, shipping costs to their retail stores, inbound freight, and then other various smaller items. D&A and store occupancy costs are not included, removing a sizable amount of fixed costs.

Now, when we move down to the EBITDA line and think about the margins here, the decline in sales obviously has a material deleveraging effect on their SG&A, which we see today with EBITDA margins declining from high-single-digit last quarter to under-2% in Q1 despite ~500 bps of gross margin growth. SG&A came in at $70.6M (~60% of sales), roughly flat with ~$70M in Q1 last year (~56.5% of sales) but down from ~$109M (~44.3% of sales) in Q4 - i.e., ~1,600 bps of deleverage. This deleveraging is what we’d largely expect with SG&A consisting of various fixed costs like G&A, labor and store occupancy costs, and D&A. The implicit decremental EBITDA margins were ~50% year-over-year, while only ~15% on a sequential basis.

The question though is, once we adjust for the sales change and the respective impact on operating margins, whether they’re getting more or less opex efficient? SG&A came down, of course, given the sequential sales decline - i.e., ad spend and shipping costs declined - and increased as a percentage of sales, but I don’t contextualize this performance as concerning or getting worse. If we look at this on a year-over-year basis, you’ll see that despite lower sales, SG&A on a dollar basis was about flat with last year, resulting in ~300 bps of deleverage. The reason it didn’t decline was because there was offsetting cost growth. One, D&A increased from the investments they’ve been making in the form of a new fulfillment center - in Adairsville - as well as the technology within that such as the infrastructure they installed and then various software. D&A is ~11% higher year-over-year at $8.25M per quarter. However, consistent with my belief that a lot of these investments are behind us (really ending later 2023) and thus not growing in Q1, Q1 D&A of ~$8.25M is down from ~$8.7M posted in Q4. So, this cost headwind - expectedly - isn’t worsening.

The two other year-over-year cost pressures were one, labor, which increased to staff their new fulfillment center - they were talking about ramping hiring in later 2023. And then two was ad spend, which increased versus last year, growing 4.9% and “deleveraging by 110 basis points to 10.3% of sales as we continued to invest behind our brands and support new products innovation.” This is understandable considering the new product introductions we referenced earlier, and something I’d expect to remain given their expectation to continue introducing new products more frequently. However, versus Q4, while we know they’ve slowed hiring, it’s practically impossible to get a read on whether ad spend is getting better or worse - implicitly, they spent ~$28M on ad spend in Q4, and then ~$12M in Q1, which, for what it’s worth, turned out to be roughly similar as a percentage of sales.

Versus last year though, there were 2 offsetting tailwinds, although clearly not large enough to fully offset those headwinds. First, as they called out on the call, and which ties into the above savings, they “diversified our carrier base, lowering our outbound shipping costs starting mid-April.” It wasn’t stated, but I’m assuming they simply got out of, or renewed, their transportation contracts at better rates. But either way, this actually should’ve been an SG&A tailwind from Q4.

The other item was the cost savings that came with the Adairsville facility. You can read my prior write-up which discusses this, but as they shipped more sales from Adairsville and fewer from Ohio, the costs associated with those sales were lower and thus, reduced SG&A. And they confirm this too, noting that despite sales down versus last year, their “selling expenses, which include outbound shipping costs as well as labor across our contact center, fulfillment centers and store fleet continues to improve, leveraging by 130 basis points.” However, I don’t contextualize this as being a tailwind from Q4 considering that in both Q4 and Q1, management noted that 60% of total volumes were shipped from that center, implying no material change between the quarters.

Putting it all together then, from a gross margin perspective, considering the improvement here which seems underpinned by less promotional activity and improving unit inventory costs, I don’t see why gross margins can’t continue improving. And indeed, they think so too - they’re expecting “gross margin for the full year to be up approximately 200 basis points, driven by our sourcing and product development initiatives,” and gross margins to be “flat in the first half and improve in the back half, as we sell through older higher cost inventory…” In other words, they see gross margins improving from Q1 a la what we’ve just seen, which is understandable given that inventory flowing through is structural and timing-related. Thus, versus sales of ~$647M and gross margins of ~50% (~$325M) in FY23, per their guide of ~$640M in sales in FY24, they’re expecting ~52% gross margins amounting to gross profit of ~$333M.

They’re also expecting EBITDA margins to improve, guiding for ~6.1% margins ($39M in EBITDA) compared to ~5% (~$33M) posted in FY23. This reflects the aforementioned gross margin improvement expectation offset by ~100 bps of SG&A deleverage. To this end, they’re expecting ad expenses to be flat “at approximately 11% of sales” and 100 bps of leverage from transportation cost savings, both of which should be offset by a 200 bps headwind from G&A deleverage resulting from fewer sales and higher D&A expenses from the aforementioned investments, which we talked about earlier when comparing the year-over-year period for Q1. As such, their guidance would at least be consistent with my take that their SG&A has been trending stable-to-up lately.

So all in all, their margins seem to be trending fine, but looking ahead, minus the structural inventory flow-through benefits, a lot of the go-forward margin changes will be more sales driven. Capturing savings from Adairsville is going to require more sales since they’re already shipping a good amount of sales from that facility. They may be able to capture additional efficiencies via better/smarter ad spend, which is something they’ve been working on throughout 2023, but that, so far, seems unlikely to be material. But if they can indeed grow their sales like I expect over time, there’s a ton of opportunity to drive EBITDA margin growth.

At $710M in sales by 2027, I don’t see why we couldn’t see EBITDA margins closer to 8% assuming incremental margins of ~25%, amounting to $57M in annual EBITDA. The 50% year-over-year decrementals are exaggerated by the investments they were making in 2023 coupled with lower sales, but the 15% sequential decrementals are not-so-normalized given the gross margin improvements - I’m thinking then that a more reasonable incremental margin is somewhere in between there.

Valuation: Attractive Risk/Reward

One thing worth contemplating is the debt risk. At today’s price of $3.7/share with 35.06M basic S/O, that’s a ~$130M market cap. Net of $6.8M of cash and $36.7M of total debt, that’s an EV of ~$160M.

So, they have ~$30M of net debt outstanding today and ~$37M on a gross basis for which of that, ~$26M is TRI-related debt. For those unfamiliar, TRI is a variable-interest entity (VIE) - a real estate company, specifically, that partly owns their headquarters - which Duluth consolidates given accounting technicalities. What that means then for practical purposes is that the ~$26M in debt is not recourse to Duluth - that’s strictly a TRI obligation and thus, not concerning.

As for the other $11M - borrowed in Q1 - they’re paying a SOFR plus ~1.5%, amounting to a ~7% interest rate. This obviously isn’t terribly problematic today given the size, and I don’t think it’s a material issue given present economics either. The way I contextualize it is that, to stay competitive, they’re going to need to continue spending around $15M annually on capex, and presently, if we merely use their FY24 guide, they think they’ll post $39M in EBITDA. Minus $2.5M in annual interest expense and taxes, and they’re still cash positive on a normalized basis with enough cash flow leftover to competitively fund capex.

Working capital, expectedly, shifts the timing of cash generation as was the case in FY23 (CY22) when they needed to increase inventory, and as was the case in Q1 too, which included inventory growth and trade payable declines (payments). But with inventory at 116% of Q1 sales compared to 91% in 2019, I don’t see any material investment needed here that would consume current cash. So, between current economics being cash generative (not backing out the various “one-time” costs) and their current working capital profile, this establishes some comfort around any debt risk.

Now, future debt concerns are predicated on whether these economics are sustainable for which, per the earlier discussion, I tend to think they are, and furthermore, should grow. To this end, as I’ve laid out earlier, when I think about Duluth and what they could be posting in 2027, I think it’s reasonable for sales/EBITDA to be ~$710M/~$57M. Subtracting out D&A at 5% (~$36M) which assumes leverage from today low-5% range given the elevated, upfront capex spend lately, SBC at 0.7% of sales ($5M), interest expense of $5.55M, taxes at 25%, and a capex level of $15M (see the prior write-up), they’d be posting net income of ~$7.8M and free-cash-flow of ~$28M.

I valued this cash flow at 15x last time, but maybe we’ll be more conservative with a 13x valuation, which would equate to a 2027 market cap of ~$364M - adding in $45M of cash generated in the interim and discounting back at 10% gets me a present fair value of ~$8/share compared to the $3.7 share price today. It’s not necessary, clearly, to be precise about the modeling - what’s more important to the long thesis is whether one thinks today's declines are structural (and ongoing) or temporal. If one thinks it’s the latter, then clearly even a modest multiple on unaggressive assumptions results in material upside.

Conclusion

As a non-direct point, I do like Duluth’s psychological setup. We all know humans hate uncertainty - we like seeing the inputs in action and being able to linearly model them into the future in a nice, clean, certain, and low-variable nature. But Duluth isn’t really like that, and so I can see why, amidst a poor performing period, investors want no part of investing in them.

That said, I’m not blind to the risks - I’m aware that my contextualization of Duluth’s weak performance could be wrong. I.e., It could be the case that today’s declines are structural, reflecting increased competition, possibly some growing unattractiveness to their ad campaigns/style, and/or weak merchandising. But on the other hand, I tend to believe that (1) that’s not likely the case and (2) there’s a good amount of untapped opportunity not in the numbers today, which I think will have a material impact on improving economics and which should consequently support a higher valuation.