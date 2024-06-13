Pinterest: The Stock Will Fly Higher With AI And Shopping Tailwinds

Jun. 13, 2024 8:52 AM ETPinterest, Inc. (PINS) Stock
Summary

  • Pinterest reported Q1 FY24 earnings, where revenue and Adjusted EBITDA grew 23% and 318% YoY respectively, with record high MAUs at 518M.
  • The company is continuing to progress on deepening user engagement by leveraging AI to build a relevant and personalized end-to-end shopping experience.
  • As engagement on the platform grows, the company is delivering greater returns for advertisers as it builds more lower-funnel solutions to capture value.
  • While monetization in Europe and RoW remains an uncertainty, there is plenty of whitespace and management is partnering with Google and local sellers to unlock monetization opportunities.
  • Assessing both the “good” and the “bad”, I believe that the stock is positioned to drive long-term returns over a 3-year investment horizon, making it a “buy”.

Apple iPhone XR showing homepage Pinterest application on mobile

5./15 WEST

Introduction & Investment Thesis

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is a visual search and discovery platform where over 500M Monthly Active Users (“MAUs”) find and save ideas for various interests with the purpose of shopping for those interests later. I

