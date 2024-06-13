EWH: Unsteady Macros, But Still Worth A Look

LeeYiuTung

Introduction

The iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH), a stalwart in the ETF arena with a 26-year listing history, has proven to be a disappointment of sorts, over the past year. EWH which focuses on 29 large-and-mid cap stocks from the Hong Kong Stock market, has contracted by -15%, even as global stocks have notched up healthy gains of +20%.

Macros Don’t Look Great

Given the macroeconomic backdrop in Hong Kong, it's no surprise to discover this trend of underperformance.

Firstly consider that GDP trends don’t look too alluring. After delivering real GDP growth of 3.2% last year and 4.3% in Q4 alone, growth in Q1 slowed to 2.7% (on a seasonally adjusted basis, growth only came in at 2.3%). Based on the IMF's April forecasts for the FY, the initial expectation was for a pickup, possibly in H2, as the global agency has penciled in FY GDP growth at a slightly higher threshold of 2.9%.

Much of this was centered around the expectation of rate cuts a lot sooner than current expectations of only a December rate cut. As things stand, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s key policy rate continues to hold at 5.75% for the seventh time, and that certainly won’t be music to the ears of Hong Kong Consumers, whose despondency can be captured by the consumer confidence index. Note that the unemployment rate which stood at 2.9% at the end of last year, crept up to 3% in Q1, and continues to remain there in April as well (the most recent numbers). Meanwhile, the region, which was once seen as the cradle of banking sector employment, is now seen as a minefield, with job losses aplenty.

It was also not too pleasing to note developments linked to the forward-looking PMI indicator, which dropped to contraction territory (below 50) in May. HK firms have been drawing down their backlog orders for the 8th successive month, and the recent report pointed to another month of reduced new orders.

It’s also important to remember that EWH shares a very strong correlation with Chinese equities (long-term correlation of 0.83x), and the property sector woes there have also caused the latter cohort to lose ground over the last year.

Admittedly, in May we saw the Chinese government come up with some strong measures to support that segment, but recovery is unlikely to take place overnight, and it appears that the market too remains sceptical about how effective those measures could be.

Growing Interest From Mainland China Investors

Having said that, it’s also interesting to note that mainland Chinese investors appear to be losing patience with the impasse in China, and are now pivoting in greater hordes to Hong Kong equities, boosting the overall turnover there. On a YTD basis, Mainland China investors, leveraging the Stock Connect Scheme, have poured in over HK$320bn worth of inflows, which is already double the level seen for the whole of FY23! As a result, these investors who only accounted for less than 2% of the average daily turnover of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015, currently account for 16% of the total turnover! Needless to say, if this cohort can continue to show their, HK stocks could receive decent support.

Attractive Valuation and Technical Backdrop

Whilst Hong Kong’s economic landscape doesn’t look on solid footing, we feel EWH still deserves some consideration, given what the valuation and technical lenses are suggesting.

Firstly note that within the broad Pacific region, Hong Kong equities are currently one of the cheaper options around, priced at a P/E of 12.2x; this translates to a 15% discount relative to the corresponding P/E of a diversified ETF that focuses on stocks across the Pacific.

In graphical terms, it’s also worth noting that the relative strength of Hong Kong Equities versus other alternatives from the Pacific looks rather overextended to the downside. The current relative strength ratio is now 32% off its long-term average and at similar levels to what was seen in 2006/2007 from where we had seen a bounce.

Switching over to EWH’s own long-term price imprints, we can see that this product has largely made progress in the shape of an ascending channel. Essentially the entire price action over the last 27 years has taken place within the two black lines (except for a brief period in late 2007/early 2008, when the ETF had looked overbought (reiterated also by the RSI indicator). History has shown us that investors who have bought closer to the lower boundary of this channel, have generally done well, and once again, we are faced with that scenario with the price now increasingly close to the lower boundary, reflecting attractive risk-reward.

EWH’s Top Holding- AIA Group Could See Some Re-rating

What could perhaps drive some strength from these lowly areas is EWH’s strong exposure to the insurer- AIA Group (AAGIY, AAIGF), which holds an inordinately high weight of 22% of the total portfolio.

AIA’s Q1 VONB (Value of New Business), a leading indicator and a precursor of expected profits from new premiums, came in at record highs, growing at a sturdy pace in of 31% (in constant currency terms). Note that even though EWH is delivering record numbers on it most important metric, its valuations still remain quite sub-par with the stock now priced at a price-to-book value of less than 2x; this represents a 14% discount to the stock’s long-term multiple.

We don’t think this valuation discount will linger for too long, as the company has also recently announced a new capital management policy designed to provide greater clarity, whilst also announcing another $2bn buyback program (to the existing $10bn) which they hope to wrap up (the $2bn component) in the span of twelve months.

Closing Thoughts

From an economic viewpoint Hong Kong may not necessarily be in a good way, and the delay with rate cuts, may only extend the pain. However, promising developments linked to EWH’s top holding, and a favorable technical and valuation backdrop provide some support to this story. On account of this mixed viewpoint, we have a Hold rating on EWH with a bullish tilt.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.