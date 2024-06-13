Powell And The Fed Are More Dovish Than You Think: The Soft Landing Is Here

Jun. 13, 2024 8:55 AM ETTSLA, NVDA, SPX, NVDA:CA, TSLA:CA
Kirk Spano profile picture
Kirk Spano
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell in particular, seems to want a Goldilocks soft landing scenario and is trying to get things just right.
  • Fed got a two-year stock market round trip that allowed valuations to come down a bit.
  • The risk to the economy is not lower rates and inflation, but higher rates allowing things to soften too much.
  • A higher stock market means more tax revenue for the debt laden government.
  • Market breadth does not support a decline in stocks yet, I'm sticking with my 5700 S&P 500 call for the year.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Margin of Safety Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Fed Chair Jerome Powell Holds An News Conference On Interest Rates

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News

Jerome Powell's post FOMC meeting press conference was full of some great snippets. I thought they spoke for themselves. But then, I read a piece from Logan Kane here on Seeking Alpha titled "Powell And

Join Margin Of Safety Investing with Kirk Spano for a repeatable 4-step process to more profits and less risk. Find out what our members already know. Subscribe annually for 60% off today. 

This article was written by

Kirk Spano profile picture
Kirk Spano
26.06K Followers

Kirk Spano has managed money since the 1990s while avoiding all 3 major crashes for accredited investors and families. His boutique investment firm consults to hedge funds, private equity, businesses and charities. His passion is helping hardworking people make more money with less risk. Kirk is the leader of the investing group Margin of Safety Investing which features his stock and ETF focus lists, trade alerts, option selling for income and macro analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA--
Tesla, Inc.
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
SPX--
S&P 500 Index
NVDA:CA--
NVIDIA Corporation
TSLA:CA--
Tesla, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News