Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies: The May Report

Precious metals royalty and streaming companies represent a very interesting sub-industry of the precious metals mining industry. They provide some leverage to the growing metals prices, similar to the typical mining companies; however, they are less risky in comparison to them. Their incomes are derived from royalty and streaming agreements. Under a metal streaming agreement, the streaming company provides an upfront payment to acquire the right to future deliveries of a predefined percentage of metal production of a mining operation. The streaming company also pays some ongoing payments that are usually well below the market price of the metal. They can be set as a fixed sum (e.g., $300/toz gold) or as a percentage (e.g., 20% of the prevailing gold price), or a combination of both (e.g., the lower of a) $300/toz gold and b) 20% of the prevailing gold price). The royalties usually apply to a small fraction of the mining project production (usually 1-3%), and they are not connected with ongoing payments. They can have various forms, but the most common is a small percentage of the net smelter return ("NSR"). The NSR is calculated as revenues from the sale of the mined products minus transportation and refining costs. To better track the overall performance of the whole sub-industry, I created a capitalization-weighted index (the Precious Metals Royalty and Streaming Index) consisting of 11 companies (in June 2020, expanded to 15). Later, based on the inquiries of readers, I also introduced an equal-weighted version of the index. Until March 2021, both indices included the same companies and were calculated back to January 2019. However, some major changes occurred in April 2021. Due to the boom of the royalty and streaming industry and the emergence of many new companies, the indices experienced two major changes. First of all, the market capitalization-weighted index was modified to include only the 5 biggest companies: Franco-Nevada (FNV), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Royal Gold (RGLD), Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), and Sandstorm Gold (SAND). The combined weight of these 5 companies on the old index was around 95%, therefore, the small companies had only a negligible impact on their performance. The values of the index were re-calculated back to January 2019, and between January 2019 and March 2021, the difference in the overall performance of the old and the new index was only 2.29 percentage points. The second change is related to the equally weighted index that was expanded to 20 companies.

As of the end of May, Wheaton Precious Metals maintained its position of the biggest precious metals R&S company, with a market capitalization of nearly $25 billion. The second-placed Franco-Nevada was slightly below $24 billion. Several changes occurred in the ranking in May, as Metalla Royalty and Streaming (MTA) outgrew Gold Royalty (GROY), and Orogen Royalties (OTCQX:OGNRF) outgrew Elemental Altus Royalties (OTCQX:ELEMF). At the bottom of the list remains Star Royalties (OTCQX:STRFF) with a market capitalization of less than $15.5 million.

May was another positive month for the precious metals R&S companies. 13 out of 16 companies ended in green numbers, one remained flat, and two recorded some losses. The biggest gains recorded Orogen Royalties. Its share price grew by more than 40%, fueled by the positive Expanded Silicon Project technical study. Also Trident Royalties (OTCQB:TDTRF) did well. Its more than 18% gains were fueled by several positive news regarding the progress achieved across its portfolio. On the other hand, Gold Royalty recorded a nearly 20% decline, as the market disliked the share dilution related to the acquisition of the Vares copper stream.

In May, the share price of the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) grew by another 1.62%. While this is a nice result, gold was completely overshadowed by silver, when the share price of the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) grew by 15.43%. This led to very nice gains for the precious metals miners. The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) gained 6.55% and 11.54% respectively. The precious metals R&S companies did well, but not as well. The Precious Metals R&S Index grew by 4.79% and the Precious Metals R&S Equally Weighted Index grew even by 6.28%.

The May News

There was a lot of news in May. Although the majority of them was related to the Q1 financial results, there was also some interesting news related to some of the assets covered by streams or royalties held by the companies. And there was also a relatively big deal, as Gold Royalty announced a $45 million acquisition of the Vares mine copper stream.

Franco-Nevada (FNV) released the Q1 financial results. Despite record-high gold prices, the financial results have worsened compared to the previous quarter as well as to the same period of last year. The reason is approximately a 15% decline in gold equivalent sales, attributable to the Cobre Panama mine suspension. This is why the revenues declined to $256.8 million, or by 7% compared to Q1 2023. The operating cash flow ($178.6 million) and net income ($144.5 million) experienced a 14.9% and 7.7% decline respectively. However, the production volumes should start improving soon, as the Salares Norte mine started production in Q1, and Greenstone and Tocantinzinho should follow in Q2 and Q3. Franco-Nevada ended Q1 with cash of $1.352 billion and debt-free. Franco-Nevada declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share payable on June 27 to shareholders of record as of June 13.

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) reported attributable Q1 production of 160,133 toz of gold equivalent. The revenues amounted to $296.8 million which is 5% less than in Q4, but 38% more than in Q1 2023. Similarly, the operating cash flow of $219.4 million means a 9% decline compared to Q4, but a 62% growth compared to Q1 2023. The net income of $164 million is in line with Q4 and nearly 50% higher than in Q1 2023. Wheaton ended Q1 with cash of $306.1 million and a negligible debt of $5.9 million.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.155 per share. It will be paid on June 11, to shareholders of record as of May 29. On May 23, the 2023 Sustainability Report was released.

Royal Gold (RGLD) reported that it sold 71,900 toz of gold equivalent in Q1. The revenues amounted to $147.5 million which is slightly less than in Q4, but 12% less than in Q1 2023. The operating cash flow increased to $138.3 million, or by 37% compared to Q4, and by 27% compared to Q1 2023. However, the net income that amounted to $63.9 million in Q1 2023 and to $62.8 million in Q4 2023, declined to $47.2 million in Q1 2024. The decline is attributable mainly to a $11 million growth in income tax expenses, caused by the Mount Milligan cost support agreement. Royal Gold ended Q1 with cash of $138 million and net debt of $8.2 million.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4 per share payable on July 19 to shareholders of record as of July 5.

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) received 22,259 toz of gold equivalent in Q1. The revenues amounted to $43.5 million which is nearly 9% less than in Q4 but nearly 2% more than in Q1 2023. The operating cash flow of $37.2 million was similar to Q4, but 10.7% higher than in Q1 2023. The net income of $11.1 million means a significant improvement to the Q4 loss of $50.7 million. As of the end of Q1, Osisko held cash of $59 million and its net debt amounted to $58.9 million.

The company announced also an increased quarterly dividend. On July 15, shareholders of record as of June 28, will receive C$0.065 ($0.047) per share. The dividend was increased by C$0.05 per share, or by 8.33%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (TFPM) reported Q1 gold equivalent sales of 27,794 toz. This resulted in revenues of $57.5 million which is 11% more than in Q4 and 14% more than in Q1 2023. The operating cash flow of $38.9 million is in line with Q4, as well as Q1 2023. The net income of $17.4 million was in line with Q1 2023 but nearly 80% higher than in Q4. Triple Flag held cash of $36.5 million and its net debt amounted to $62 million as of the end of Q1. A dividend of $0.0525 per share will be paid on June 14, to shareholders of record as of May 31.

Sandstorm Gold (SAND) recorded attributable production of 20,316 toz of gold equivalent. Due to lower sales volumes, the revenues amounted to $35.4 million which is 6.6% less than in Q4 and in line with Q1 2023. Compared to Q4 2023, as well as to Q1 2023, the operating cash flow declined by more than 16%, to $32.4 million. Sandstorm recorded a net loss of $4.2 million. It is attributable mainly to a loss from the revaluation of investments. Sandstorm ended Q1 with cash of $15.2 million and net debt of $425 million. The company also announced the sale of some non-core assets. The package consists of six non-precious metals royalties. Sandstorm agreed to sell them to Evolve Strategic Element Royalties, a public company established by the management team of former Nomad Royalty, for $21 million plus the retention of the next $10 million in proceeds from the Copper Mountain Royalty.

On May 24, Sandstorm provided updates related to several of its assets. The most important news is that the first gold was poured at Equinox Gold's (EQX) Greenstone gold mine. 1,800 toz gold was poured, and the commercial production should be reached in Q3. Sandstorm holds a 2.375% gold stream with ongoing payments equal to 20% of the spot gold price.

Gold Royalty (GROY) released its Q1 financial results. The company generated record-high revenues of $2.9 million which means a 190% quarterly growth. The operating cash flow turned from red numbers to $0.3 million, but the company recorded another loss. This time, it equaled $1.4 million. Gold Royalty ended Q1 with cash of $2.3 million and net debt of $31 million. The numbers should keep on improving, as more assets are approaching production. Moreover, on May 28, Gold Royalty announced the acquisition of a 100% copper stream from Adriatic Metal's (OTCPK:ADMLF) Vares mine. The ongoing payments are equal to 30% of the LME spot copper price. The mine should reach commercial production by the end of this year. Gold Royalty agreed to pay $45 million in cash and $5 million in shares for this cash-flowing asset. In order to finance the transaction, the company made a $34.5 million bought deal financing that led to the issuance of nearly 22.7 million new shares. The acquisition should boost Gold Royalty's 2024 attributable production by 27%, to 6,500-7,000 toz of gold equivalent.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA) received 624 toz of gold equivalent in Q1. The revenues amounted to $1.3 million which is in line with the previous quarter and 30% higher compared to the same period of last year. However, the operating cash flow worsened to -$2.3 million. The net loss equaled $1.7 million which is slightly better than in Q4 ($1.9 million) but slightly worse than in Q1 2023 ($1.4 million). Metalla ended Q1 with cash of $11 million and net debt of $3.1 million. The Cote and Tocantinzinho mines should deliver further growth over the remainder of this year.

EMX Royalty (EMX) reported Q1 sales of 3,696 toz of gold equivalent. The revenues amounted to $6.2 million, which is 17% less than in Q4, but 130% more than in Q1 2023. The operating cash flow amounted to $1 million and net income to -$2.2 million. EMX held cash of $24.1 million and net debt of $9.1 million as of the end of Q1.

Vox Royalty (VOXR) generated revenues of $2.9 million in Q1. It is slightly less than in Q4 and nearly 20% less than in Q1 2023. The operating cash flow declined by nearly 50% compared to Q4, to $1.2 million. But the net income improved from -$0.4 million to -$0.2 million. As of the end of Q1, Vox held cash of $9.6 million and no debt. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.012 per share. It will be paid on July 12, to shareholders of record as of June 28.

On May 6, Vox announced that Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF) reported a 58% growth in resources and a maiden reserves estimate for its Red Hill project. It contains inferred resources of 1.9 million toz gold and reserves of 0.6 million toz gold now. Vox holds a 4% Gross Revenue Royalty over mining lease M27/57 at Red Hill.

On May 14, Vox completed the acquisition of a royalty portfolio announced back in February.

Trident Royalties (TDTRF) reported its 2023 financial results. The revenues amounted to $9.5 million which is 20% more than in 2022. The operating cash flow grew from -$3.5 million to $4.7 million, and net income from -$3.7 million to $2.4 million. Trident held cash of $3.2 million and its net debt amounted to $26.2 million as of the end of 2023.

The company provided also a Q1 activities update. The revenues amounted to $2.98 million. The net debt amounted to $22 million as of the end of Q1. The most important Q1 event was Lithium Americas' (LAC) completion of the Thacker Pass lithium mine construction funding. The mine should get into production in 2027.

On May 2, Trident announced that Anson Resources (OTCQB:ANSNF) and LG Energy Solutions have executed a binding offtake term sheet for the supply of battery-grade lithium carbonate from the Paradox project. Trident holds a 2.5% NSR royalty over Anson's projects in the Paradox basin.

On May 24, Trident announced that Equinox Gold (EQX) poured the first gold at its Greenstone mine. Trident holds an off-take for up to 58,500 toz gold per year, produced at Greenstone, until March 1, 2027.

Sailfish Royalty (OTCQX:SROYF) released its Q4 2023 financial results. The company earned 243 toz gold. The revenues, operating cash flow, and net income amounted to $0.7 million, -$0.2 million, and $0.2 million respectively. Sailfish ended 2023 with cash of $2.6 million and net debt of $1.4 million.

Only several days later, Sailfish released also its Q1 financial results. It earned only 91 toz gold. The revenues declined to $0.4 million, operating cash flow to -$0.6 million, and net income to $0.1 million. As of the end of March, Sailfish held cash of $2.3 million, and the net debt amounted to $1.8 million.

The company declared a Q2 dividend of $0.0125 per share. It will be paid on July 15, to shareholders of record as of June 30.

Orogen Royalties (OGNRF) released its Q1 financial results. The company sold 508 toz of gold equivalent, generating revenues of $1.1 million. It is 10% more than in Q1 2023, but 21% more than in Q4 2023. Compared to Q4, the operating cash flow grew by 75%, to $0.7 million, however, the net income declined by more than 80%, to $0.2 million. Orogen ended Q1 with cash of $13.2 million and nearly debt-free.

On May 1, Orogen announced that AngloGold Ashanti (AU) released a technical report for its Expanded Silicon Project. The Merlin mine should be able to produce 750,000 toz gold per year on average, over a 12-year mine life. However, the production volumes should be much higher over the initial years, with 1.1 million toz gold produced in year 3, and 1.8 million toz gold produced in year 4. This is huge news for Orogen which holds a 1% NSR royalty over the project.

Elemental Altus Royalties (ELEMF) reported Q1 attributable production of 2,283 toz of gold equivalent and revenues of $3.3 million. It is 8% less than in Q4, but 18% more than in Q1 2023. The operating cash flow of $0.2 million is much better compared to Q1 2023 (-$0.6 million) but worse than in Q4 2023 ($1 million). The net income declined to -$1 million. Elemental ended Q1 with cash of $9 million and net debt of $16 million. Starting in Q2, Elemental's attributable production volumes should be boosted by the royalty on Allied Gold's (OTCPK:AAUCF) Diba mine.

On May 8, Elemental announced the acquisition of a 1.25-1.4% NSR royalty on Aterian's (ATER) and Rio Tinto's (RIO) HCK lithium project in Rwanda. The royalty is capped at $31.25-35 million, and Elemental received it via the extinguishment of an existing £200,000 debt.

Star Royalties (STRFF) released the Q1 financial results. The revenues amounted to $0.3 million, which is in line with the previous quarters. On the other hand, the operating cash flow and net income declined notably, to -$0.8 million and $0.3 million respectively. As of the end of March, Star Royalties held cash of $2.7 million and it was debt-free.

The June Outlook

The earnings season is over, but it is possible to expect an increased news flow to continue also in June, as the companies may try to complete some deals and release some news before the start of the main summer holiday period. The precious metals prices experienced a small correction over the first trading days of June, and also the precious metals R&S companies followed. For now, it looks that after three months of gains, June could be a red month for the precious metals R&S companies.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.