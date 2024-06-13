Qualcomm: The Underestimated AI Play

Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Qualcomm's FY Q2'24 results showed strength, both on the top and bottom line, as the company's handset and automotive business continues to do well.
  • FY Q3'24 is somewhat expected to be the trough quarter, and there should be a positive set up going forward, with multiple tailwinds driving growth.
  • Revenues from Chinese OEMs grew 40% in FY H1'24, with the trend expected to continue.
  • Qualcomm has grown its design win pipeline to $45 billion, and it is on track to achieve more than $4 billion in automotive revenues in FY 2026.
  • Qualcomm announced that its Snapdragon X Plus and Snapdragon X Elite are expected to launch in multiple next-generation Windows AI PCs from multiple leading global OEMs in mid-2024.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Outperforming the Market. Learn More »

Qualcomm headquarters sign in San Diego, California, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) reported strong FY Q2'24 results, and since the late 2023 call that the handset recovery is imminent and that the company has become an attractive contrarian play, the stock has been up more than 100%.

Outperforming the Market

Outperforming the Market is focused on helping you outperform the market while having downside protection during volatile markets by providing you with comprehensive deep dive analysis articles, as well as access to The Barbell Portfolio.

The Barbell Portfolio has outperformed the S&P 500 by 70% in the past year through owning high conviction growth, value and contrarian stocks.

Apart from focusing on bottom-up fundamental research, we also provide you with intrinsic value, 1-year and 3-year price targets in The Price Target report

Join us for the 2-week free trial to get access to The Barbell Portfolio today!

This article was written by

Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
6.96K Followers
Simple Investing is a former hedge fund and long-only portfolio manager with a track record for outperformance. He managed more than $1 billion in AUM, and is a CFA charter holder who holds degrees in Finance and Accounting. He runs the Investing Group Outperforming the Market. While having a pure growth or pure value portfolio may do well in certain markets, it leaves investors vulnerable to certain investment styles going out of favor. The objective of Outperforming the Market is to outperform the S&P 500 across market cycles. This is achieved through The Barbell Portfolio, which is comprised of high conviction growth and contrarian/value stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QCOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About QCOM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on QCOM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QCOM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News