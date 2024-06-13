The Bears Are Down For The Count On Great Inflation News, Again

Anton Vierietin/iStock via Getty Images

There has been an intellectual grudge match going on since the beginning of this year between two opposing outlooks for the economy and markets. One has continuously questioned the disinflationary trend, raised the specter of stagflation or a hard landing for the economy, forecast more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, and called for a meaningful market decline. Let us call them the bears. The other has never lost faith in the disinflation that began two years ago, anticipated a soft landing for the economy, expected the start of a rate-cut cycle by the Federal Reserve, and forecast a bull market that continues to this day. Let us call them the bulls. Yesterday, the bulls punched the bears squarely in the nose upon the release of the Consumer Price Index report for May. Was it a knock out blow? It is too early to tell, but the bears are down for the count.

Yesterday, stocks soared, led by the Russell 2000 small-cap index, and bond yields plunged on news that the Consumer Price Index rose less than expected for the month of May. Notable is that the core rate rose just 0.2%, which was the smallest increase since August 2021. Most importantly, the supercore services index, which excludes the shelter component that we know lags significantly, realized a decline for the first time in three years. Is this an outlier, as the bears in denial suggest, or a resumption of the disinflationary trend? The response from financial markets yesterday spoke volumes, so I think I’ll keep listening to the markets.

To no surprise, the Fed left short-term interest rates unchanged at the conclusion of yesterday’s meeting. What was surprising was the update to the Fed’s Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) in which the consensus reduced the number of expected rate cuts from three to just one by year end. That gave bears who are down for the count some solace that inflation might reignite, or that the Fed is now more hawkish than it was before, but this is a gross misinterpretation of the Fed’s actions.

Fed officials are simply trying to push back on soaring stock prices and lower bond yields, both of which loosen financial conditions, in advance of achieving a level of inflation whereby the central bank can start easing its restrictive policy. I think that level is 2.5%. Therefore, this move was akin to the hawkish rhetoric that we have been hearing month after month, which tries to dampen investor enthusiasm for risk assets. Otherwise, why wouldn’t the Fed have adjusted its economic projections to support the reasoning for reducing the number of rate cuts it expected just three months ago? It maintained the same rate of economic growth and unemployment rates. It makes no sense. The only change it made was in the level of inflation it sees at the end of this year, increasing the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index from 2.6% to 2.8%.

Wait a second!! That is where the core PCE is right now! This change indicates the Fed sees no further improvement in inflation between now and year end, and we have eight more months left in 2024. That is a mystery to me, especially given the positive surprise we saw today in the CPI. We will probably see the core PCE fall below the Fed’s year end target in the very next report.

Thankfully, markets are looking past the rhetoric and will guide the Fed in its actions. Despite the updated projections, the 2-year Treasury yield still declined to 4.76% yesterday, indicating at least two rate cuts by year end.

I think investors should expect the two-year yield to continue declining to 4.5% or lower in the weeks and months ahead, as incoming economic data prove that the Fed’s adjustment to year-end inflation was a mistake. The two-year should continue to be the lever to higher stock prices, as its decline indicates a move to a more neutral policy rate comes sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, the bears will continue to try and persuade investors that this was a hawkish turn for the Fed, indicating that these good inflation numbers were an outlier, and that a recession and much lower stock prices are on the horizon. That is an ill-advised an outlook as it was six, 12, and 18 months ago. This bull market has a long way to go.