Earlier this year, I wrote a bullish article about Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA). In that article, I drilled down into the firm’s different operations, focusing primarily on the largest part of the enterprise. I also discussed some of the growth areas of the business and valued the firm to see what kind of upside might be available for investors. Ultimately, I concluded that shares were attractively priced. This led me to rate the business a "buy," even though I made clear that the company deserves to trade discounted compared to American firms because of differences in regulation, the prevalence of corruption, and other factors.

Fast-forward to today, and the company continues to grow at a decent pace. It might not be the fastest growing company on the planet these days. But key parts of the business are doing incredibly well. Add on top of this how cheap shares remain, even though the stock is up 7.3% since I last wrote about it, which beats out the 5.3% increase seen by the broader market, and it is difficult to not like what I see. Ultimately, until the picture changes for the worse or shares appreciate, I must remain rather bullish on the business.

A necessary note

Unless otherwise specified, all financial data in this article is quoted using US dollars. For the most recent data provided, I took the figures that management provided in the company's financial statements. However, I made some adjustments to prior period results based on the goal of presenting the data on a constant currency basis. This helps us to look only at the overall financial performance of the business, irrespective of what foreign currencies might do to the picture.

Drilling down

Fundamentally speaking, things have been going pretty well for Alibaba. When I last wrote about the company, we had data covering through the third quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. Data now extends through the final quarter of that year. Revenue for 2024 in its entirety came in strong at $130.35 billion. That represents an increase of 8.3% compared to the $120.31 billion the company generated in 2023. With revenue rising, two of the three profitability metrics for the business also improved. Net income, for instance, rose from $10.04 billion to $11.04 billion. And EBITDA managed to rise from $24.34 billion to $26.55 billion. The only profitability metric that worsened during this window of time was operating cash flow. It managed to fall from $27.67 billion to $25.29 billion.

Since this data includes three of the four quarters that I had previously reported on, it would be helpful to take a look at results for the final quarter of 2024 on its own. The picture here was a bit more mixed. Revenue did manage to rise by 6.6% from $28.84 billion to $30.73 billion. However, profitability metrics for the company took a hit. In particular, net profits plunged from $3.26 billion to $453 million. Operating cash flow dropped from $4.35 billion to $3.23 billion, while EBITDA declined from $4.45 billion to $4.27 billion.

This does suggest an overall weakening as the 2024 fiscal year came to a close. But it would be helpful to dig a bit deeper into the financial condition of the company. The best way to do that, I believe, is to look at the different operating segments and the roles that they played in results for the year. And what better place to start than with the Taobao and Tmall Group? This set of operations includes the domestic Chinese consumer and business to business operations. This is, by far, the largest part of the company. In 2023, revenue for the segment totaled $60.23 billion. This was up from the $57.23 billion reported just one year earlier. Even in the final quarter, growth continued, with revenue of $12.91 billion coming in 3.7% lower than the $12.45 billion generated in the final quarter of 2023.

To be perfectly honest with you, management is not as transparent as I would like them to be when it comes to revenue figures. Having said that, they did say that the firm benefited from a 5% year-over-year increase in online GMV. This refers to the value of paid orders of products and services across the company's marketplaces. This is inclusive of shipping charges that are paid by buyers to the firm's sellers. Direct sales growth was even stronger, coming in at 6% year-over-year, thanks to increased purchases of consumer electronics and appliances. The segment also benefited on the wholesale side, with revenue jumping 15% as customers engaged more with the firm's value-added services.

With revenue rising, you would expect profitability to improve. And this ended up being the case to some extent. For the year as a whole, segment profits of $26.98 billion came in solidly above the $26.20 billion generated in 2023. However, in the final quarter of the year, we saw a decline from $5.41 billion to $5.33 billion. At first glance, this would seem like a net negative. However, management attributed this primarily to increased investments in the user experience, as well as to investments in technology infrastructure. This is a good reason to see a decline in profitability. You can think of it as short-term pain for long-term gain. In fact, in the company's quarterly release, it even said that the investments in user experience improved customer retention and raised purchase frequency.

Next in line, we have the Cloud Intelligence Group. If you're not familiar with the business, it's probably not too difficult to guess that this is the side of the company that provides cloud services to its customers. In fact, in addition to being the largest cloud computing company in the Asia Pacific region, it is the fourth-largest cloud computing firm on the planet. The two leaders, by a rather significant margin, happen to be Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN). Meanwhile, Google parent Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) is in a distant third place. As I wrote about in a prior article about Alphabet and its cloud operations, this is a massive market, expected to grow from around $680 billion this year to $1.44 trillion by 2029. I believe that the largest handful of companies will come to dominate this space. So although Alibaba might not be the winner in the market, it should do quite well.

Revenue in 2023 for this segment came in at $14.73 billion. This was only 2.8% above the $14.34 billion generated one year earlier. Growth in the final quarter on its own was only marginally better at 3.4%, taking revenue from $3.43 billion to $3.55 billion. This is actually disappointing, especially when you consider that, had it not been for the revenue generated by Alibaba’s own subsidiaries, sales would have "decreased slightly" for the year. Management did acknowledge that this was because of a deliberate decision to move away from low margin project-based revenues. They also said that they expect strong revenue growth moving forward. But considering how rapid growth in this space has been, I still find this to be a disappointment. For context, in its latest quarter, Alphabet reported growth of 28.4% year over year, with revenue jumping from $7.45 billion to $9.57 billion. And in its most recent completed fiscal year, revenue jumped 25.9% compared to what it was in the 2022 fiscal year.

As painful as the weak revenue growth was to see, at least profitability managed to grow. For the year in its entirety, segment profits rose from $568 million to $848 million. And in the final quarter, profits of $198 million handily surpassed the $136 million reported in the final quarter of 2023. Considering that Alphabet’s cloud operations only just became profitable in the last several quarters, I do consider this a positive.

The operations already covered in this article are what I think you could appropriately call the core parts of the company. However, aside from the profits that they bring to the picture, they don't excite me all that much. Rather, what excites me would be the smaller but faster growing parts of the company. The fastest growing of these in the most recent fiscal year was the Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group. This is the part of the company that provides international commerce retail and wholesale operations, most notably AliExpress. For 2024, revenue for the segment came in at an impressive $14.21 billion. This was 45.5% above the $9.77 billion generated one year earlier. The fastest growth, by a mile, was on the retail side of operations, with revenue soaring by 60%, not only because of higher traffic, but also due to what management describes as improvements in monetization.

Naturally, you would expect this to show up positively on the bottom line. But that's not the case. Profitability actually worsened from a loss of $685 million to a loss of $1.11 billion. Even for the most recent quarter, the $566 million hit that the business took dwarfed the $301 million loss generated one year earlier. But just as was the case with the company’s Taobao and Tmall Group operations, the weakness on the bottom line was attributable to larger investments that the company made, including in AliExpress’ Choice program that allows consumers to get their products directly from manufacturers. In addition to this, there were other investments, such as in Trendyol’s cross-border operations and in Miravia.

Another key growth part of the company during this window of time was the Cainiao Smart Logistics Network segment. This is the part of the company that focuses on customer fulfillment, with the goal of doing so within 24 hours to customers located in China, and within 72 hours elsewhere on the planet.

What I found shocking was that, in addition to seeing revenue jump 27.8% year over year as cross-border fulfillment services grew, the company also saw its loss of $54 million transform into a profit of $194 million for the year. The reason why I find this surprising is customer fulfillment is often costly. If you don't believe me, look at the financial history of Amazon and how long it took for those operations to become the cash cows they are today. Clearly, the management team at Alibaba is doing a fine job when it comes to this.

There are some other operations under the Alibaba corporate umbrella as well. These are not as significant as the others that I have spoken about. The Local Services Group, which helps consumers to order food and beverages, not to mention other products, for delivery to their homes, and also provides consumers with the ability to send the same types of goods to other places they might be, accounted for only 6.4% of the firm's overall sales last year.

However, revenue for 2024 was 19% above the $6.96 billion generated one year earlier. And this came at a time when the firm's loss narrowed from $1.82 billion to $1.36 billion. Then you have the Digital Media and Entertainment Group, which is a collection of media and entertainment platforms that the company runs. This accounts for only 2.2% of the company's overall revenue. But sales growth year over year was an impressive 14.6%.

By and large, I would say that 2024 was a pretty good year for Alibaba. Even though growth was not as strong as some might want it to be, the company continues to expand. In addition to this, shares of the company look rather cheap. In the chart above, I valued the business using historical results for 2023 and 2024. I did this using the price to earnings multiple, the price to operating cash flow multiple, and the EV to EBITDA multiple.

Although relative to earnings, the stock doesn't look terribly cheap, it does look cheap relative to the other profitability metrics. When it comes to comparable firms, I think an argument could be made that some other companies like Microsoft (MSFT) could be included. This would be largely the result of the cloud operations that the firms have in common. But I think it would be most appropriate to compare it to Alphabet (GOOG) and Amazon (AMZN). And in the table below, you can see just how much cheaper Alibaba than either of them.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Alibaba 17.8 7.8 5.8 Alphabet 27.3 21.8 19.1 Amazon 51.0 19.4 18.8 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

Operationally speaking, Alibaba might not be doing the best, but it's certainly not doing poorly. The firm continues to expand and shares look dirt cheap. As I mentioned at the start of this article, I do think that the business deserves to trade discounted to American firms. But it's difficult to imagine any scenario where the stock would trade at only around a third of what other comparable businesses are going forward. This is especially true when you consider the firm has net cash of $60.74 billion on its books. Because of all of this, I do think that keeping Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock rated a "buy" makes the most sense at this point.

