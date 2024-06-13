LD

W. P. Carey: Fed's Less Hawkish Stance Should Benefit

Leading net-lease REIT W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) stock has continued to underperform the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since my last update in March 2024. I upgraded WPC stock as I assessed that fears in WPC likely reached a peak. In a hostile environment for even net-lease leaders like WPC, investors are justified to feel aggrieved, as WPC posted a 1Y total return of -14.2%. As a result, WPC's significant underperformance is in stark contrast to the S&P 500, which struck new highs this week.

I explained why interest rate-sensitive plays were cautiously positioned as we headed into the Fed's interest rates decision week. Fed Chair Jerome Powell didn't surprise the market as the FOMC maintained its Fed funds rate between 5.25% and 5.5%. However, the Fed's summary of economic projections suggests a 25 bps rate cut in 2024 is possible. Hence, the thesis of interest rates having peaked in the US is increasingly likely. I assess it should help propel a more robust valuation re-rating in WPC and its real estate peers, as they suffered the brunt of a hawkish Fed.

W. P. Carey's Robust Investment Guidance

Despite that, there is a glimmer of hope for W. P. Carey investors. In WPC's Q1 earnings release, WPC highlighted its confidence in a more aggressive investment cadence for 2024. Bolstered by a healthy balance sheet and still within its targeted adjusted EBITDA leverage in the mid-to-high 5s range, WPC is well-positioned to capitalize on attractively priced sale and leaseback opportunities.

W. P. Carey strengthened its thesis in a more constructive growth environment recently. In a June press release, WPC's YTD investments and commitment were highlighted as reaching almost $700M. In addition, W. P. Carey telegraphed another $300M of deals in its pipeline, bringing clarity to over $1B in project visibility.

In a recent June conference, WPC corroborated its investment guidance of between $1.5B and $2B for 2024. The REIT is sanguine in driving robust growth through "contractual increases" embedded in its deals. Consequently, W. P. Carey underscored its potential ability to deliver sector-leading same-store rent growth of "around 3% for the year."

W. P. Carey Benefits From Higher-For-Longer Posture

WPC same-store ABR growth % (W. P. Carey filings)

As seen above, W. P. Carey's same-store ABR growth cadence has normalized. However, it shouldn't surprise investors as inflation headwinds have moderated, as assessed by the Fed. However, I evaluate that the market is likely satisfied that WPC's rent escalators have remained robust amid a higher-for-longer environment. Coupled with W. P. Carey's confidence in achieving a 3% growth momentum for 2024, it should lower the execution risks.

Moreover, WPC highlighted more attractive opportunities in Europe as spreads have tightened. Furthermore, the EU has embarked on cutting rates, which is expected to lift investor sentiments in Europe further. Consequently, it should bolster WPC's ability to invest more aggressively in Europe. The region accounted for 37% of WPC's portfolio in Q1. Therefore, I urge investors to continue paying attention to WPC's European endeavors in the near term. Given the lack of clarity over when the Fed would cut rates in 2024, WPC's geographical diversification is expected to mitigate near-term domestic macro headwinds, as compared to less-diversified peers.

WPC Stock Is Attractively Valued

WPC Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

WPC remains attractively valued with a "B" valuation grade. Based on its valuation trend over the past six months, the market seems to have remained relatively pessimistic ("D"+ momentum grade).

WPC's forward AFFO multiple of 11.8x is nearly 20% below its sector median, underscoring its relative undervaluation. Notwithstanding the near-term caution, I assess WPC's appealing forward dividend yield of 6.3% as offering a robust defense. Accordingly, it's more than 30% above its sector median, potentially attracting income investors to remain on board as they assess the Fed's potential rate cuts trajectory.

Is WPC Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

WPC price chart (weekly, medium-term, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

WPC's price chart (adjusted for dividends) shows a relatively weak momentum at the current consolidation zone. Notwithstanding my caution, WPC has likely bottomed in October 2023 above the $50 zone. With the EU and the Fed having reached the peak of their rate hikes, macro headwinds are expected to moderate moving ahead. Therefore, I assess WPC's consolidation above the $53 level as constructive, although I have not gleaned aggressive buying momentum.

There's a resistance zone at the $60 level that saw sellers returning in May 2024. I assess the profit-taking was likely attributed to investors cutting exposure in anticipation of uncertainties heading into the Fed's decision week.

Therefore, we should be able to assess whether WPC can continue to consolidate above the $55 level over the next four weeks after the FOMC's press conference. With the Fed increasingly likely to cut rates in the next six months, I assess it as appropriate to maintain my bullish posture in anticipating a further recovery in WPC.

WPC's appealing valuation and robust dividend yield should provide a much-needed boost for income investors looking to reallocate to well-battered REITs. Corroborated by WPC's constructive price action, I assess that the risk/reward is still skewed toward the upside.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

I Want To Hear From You

