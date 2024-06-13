W. P. Carey: The Tide Is Turning With A 6% Yield

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • W. P. Carey stock could receive a much-needed respite from a less hawkish Fed.
  • The Fed is expected to cut interest rates at least once in 2024.
  • Europe has already cut its interest rates, helping WPC to improve its investment opportunities there.
  • WPC is well-positioned to capitalize on a less hawkish macro moving forward.
  • I argue why investors shouldn't wait for the tide to turn first while also getting an attractive 6% dividend yield. Read on.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ultimate Growth Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Seal of the United States Federal Reserve Board

LD

W. P. Carey: Fed's Less Hawkish Stance Should Benefit

Leading net-lease REIT W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) stock has continued to underperform the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since my last update in March

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
34.7K Followers

JR Research is an opportunistic investor. He was also recognized by TipRanks as a Top Analyst. He identifies attractive risk/reward opportunities supported by robust price action to potentially generate alpha well above the S&P 500. He has also demonstrated outperformance with his picks.

He focuses on identifying growth investing opportunities that present the most attractive risk/reward upside potential. His approach combines sharp price action analysis with fundamentals investing.

He tends to avoid overhyped and overvalued stocks while capitalizing on battered stocks with significant upside recovery possibilities.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. He focuses on ideas that has strong growth potential and well-beaten contrarian plays, with an 18 to 24 month outlook for the thesis to play out.

The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on growth stocks with robust fundamentals, buying momentum, and turnaround plays at highly attractive valuations.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WPC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on WPC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WPC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News