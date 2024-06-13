PM Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

In 2022, Eaton Vance cut the distributions on their equity-focused closed-end funds across the board. The sole survivor to not experience a cut in their monthly distribution was Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI). One of the things that set this fund apart is its incredibly strong track record of this fund, being one of the best-performing funds of the whole call writing suite historically.

It was only topped by Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) in terms of total returns over the last decade. EOS received a chop to their distribution, as another factor was simply the NAV yield based on the payout at the time.

EOI has performed strongly since our last update despite the fund's covered call strategy. Generally speaking, we often see call-writing funds underperform when compared to the S&P 500 Index (SP500) when they are benchmarked against that very index, as is the case for EOI. The fund's discount has widened out only slightly since our last update, but that would have otherwise seen the total returns even stronger for this fund.

EOI Performance Since Prior Update (Seeking Alpha)

I believe today that EOI remains a fund still worth a "Hold" rating due to remaining trading at a fair price in terms of its discount to its net asset value per share.

EOI Basics

1-Year Z-score: -0.53

Discount: -3.44%

Distribution Yield: 8.80%

Expense Ratio: 1.10%

Leverage: N/A

Managed Assets: $727.2 million

Structure: Perpetual.

EOI's investment objective is to "provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation." They attempt to achieve this through:

"a portfolio of primarily large- and midcap securities that the investment adviser believes have above-average growth and financial strength and writes call options on individual securities to generate current earnings from the option premium."

Performance - Discount Remains Narrow

In looking at the last decade of performance on both a total share price and total NAV return basis, EOI came in second only to EOS. It's a similarly structured twin where they actually write covered calls. That is, they write calls on the underlying portfolio holdings, whereas the other funds are call-writing funds that write calls on various indexes that they benchmark.

Ycharts

Not included in the above chart while being a call writing EV fund was Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) due to chart limitations. The returns were 98.42% on a total share price return basis and 88.19% on a total NAV return basis.

Speaking of benchmarks, that's really what sets EOI and EOS apart. We've covered the differences more in-depth in the past, but as a brief reminder, EOI benchmarks against the S&P 500 Index. On the other hand, EOS benchmarks against the Russell 1000 Growth Index. For this reason, EOS has generally held a higher allocation to the tech sector and most of us know that over the last decade, that was a strong period for tech stocks. Hence, little surprise that we see EOS was able to come out on top when compared to the whole suite of Eaton Vance call-writing CEFs.

Whether tech continues its strong run going forward will be the largest factor in determining how this fund really performs, as tech now comprises nearly 30% of this fund. Which is quite similar to the S&P 500 Index itself. As those companies are those that often generate the highest growth in terms of earnings, the fundamentals seem to suggest they can continue to win. However, it becomes more of a question of whether they've gotten ahead of themselves in terms of running up too fast.

Earning multiples have become stretched on the broader market, and that is in large part thanks to these mega-cap growth companies. We've certainly been at higher levels in the past and the forward estimates suggest if earnings grow as anticipated, the multiple is a bit lower. The long-term median multiple, though, has been around 15x historically.

Ycharts

In looking at EOI, more specifically at its own discount/premium to historical levels, we come in right around its average. That would suggest that the fund is fairly valued currently, making it neither a strong sell nor a strong buy candidate.

Ycharts

Distribution - Attractive Monthly Distribution

As we saw above, I believe it is interesting to note that, despite EOI not getting a distribution cut like the other funds, it still experienced a sharp drop from the premium it was at. This coincided with an overall widening of closed-end fund discounts across the board, so it wasn't able to really escape that trend.

Still, this fund can now boast that it hasn't cut its distribution for over a decade. The only time this fund has cut its monthly distribution is going back to the Global Financial Crisis, which ultimately ended up with the fund cutting three different times.

EOI Distribution History (CEFConnect)

With the latest increase in the distribution, it brings it back almost to the high watermark before the GFC. At that time, the payout came to $0.137 per month, and it now sits at $0.1338. The NAV also remains slightly lower than its inception NAV; the latest close has the NAV at $18.90, with its inception NAV being $19.10.

To cover the distribution, the fund will rely significantly on capital gains. The fund's NII has actually declined in the latest semi-annual report. That's pushed the distribution to need to be covered nearly entirely by capital gains for this six-month period.

EOI Semi-Annual Report (Eaton Vance)

To help support those capital gains, the fund will write covered call options. That can provide fairly regular and predictable options premiums that can be paid out to investors. However, it is infallible and means guaranteed realized gains. In this report, thanks to a strong upward market, the fund actually realized losses with its covered call strategy.

In this case, it likely is the result of closing out covered call positions at a loss to hold on to the positions. Where those losses could be offset would be in the realized gains/unrealized appreciation of the underlying investments because then they would be retaining those shares. It ultimately could end up being a wash or even a positive. If management believes there is more potential upside in those shares, then continuing to hold them and participating in that potential upside is going to provide more gains.

EOI Realized/Unrealized Gains/Losses (Eaton Vance)

For tax purposes, the fund had seen an overwhelming majority of its 2023 distribution classified as long-term capital gains. The relatively small portion that was listed as ordinary dividends were 100% qualified.

EOI Distribution Tax Classification (Eaton Vance (highlights from author))

Unlike most of the other call-writing funds, EOI (and EOS) aren't tax-managed or tax-advantaged funds. That said, while the funds don't specifically target making any after-tax-conscious decisions, the underlying equity portfolio and investment strategy are naturally going to be providing relatively tax-friendlier distributions. That could make it appropriate for a taxable account, nonetheless.

EOI's Portfolio

One of the ways that EOI had outperformed its S&P 500 Index benchmark over the last year, even while running a covered call strategy, would be thanks to stock selection. The fund doesn't hold the ~500 names that the S&P 500 does. Instead, they've concentrated their bets on only around 56 holdings currently.

EOI Options Info (Eaton Vance)

So, even with a target overwriting of their portfolio at around 50%, the strong performance of the underlying portfolio was able to power the portfolio higher over the last year.

Over the last five and ten years, the fund still succumbed to its natural lower total returns thanks to the capped upside of the covered call strategy. On the other hand, it still blew away the other very relevant benchmark of the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite Index benchmark.

EOI Annualized Performance (Eaton Vance)

Overall, despite the significantly different number of holdings, we can see that the fund's sector allocation is quite similar to its index. There are some slight variations, but nothing overly material.

EOI Sector Allocation (Eaton Vance)

We know that the S&P 500 Index has become more concentrated over the years and in particular, over the last few years now. However, naturally, with EOI having materially fewer positions, those concentrations can be more pronounced when looking at the top ten holdings.

EOI Top Ten Holdings (Eaton Vance)

The top ten here comprise nearly 43.5% of the fund's entire invested capital. For comparison, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), with mostly similar top ten names presented, has 34.55% of its portfolio dedicated to the largest ten holdings.

Some of the differences in the top ten include AbbVie (ABBV), Walmart (WMT) and Allstate (ALL) showing up in EOI, at least according to the March 31, 2024, list of holdings provided. Closed-end funds don't provide daily holding updates like most ETFs, which include SPY.

With that caveat, those names replaced the Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) holding, Broadcom (AVGO) and Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRK.B) shares in SPY. Below are the top ten SPY names as of the end of May 28.

SPY Top Ten holdings (Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

EOI has a strong track record. And it should be really no surprise for a fund that mostly invests similar to the S&P 500 Index as its benchmark. We know how strong the broader equity market performance has been over the last decade.

In the last year and since our last update, the fund has been able to outperform the S&P 500 Index despite the covered call strategy. On the other hand, looking at longer periods of time, the fund has still been held back due to the call-writing strategy, as is naturally the case in such strong bull markets.

However, that's also what helps to support a high monthly distribution rate relative to the broader market index. On another bright note, relative to the other component of its benchmark, the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite Index, the fund has outperformed materially over all time periods.