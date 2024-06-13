Ljupco/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Enlink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) is a small cap, multi-basin midstream company that focuses on natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation. The company has assets in the Permian, Haynesville, Oklahoma STACK, and Barnett Shales.

While in some cases, having a disconnected portfolio is an operational disadvantage, I believe the tables will turn in EnLink’s favor with the anticipated demand stemming from both LNG exports and data center power consumption. These two driving forces are substantial enough that it will take an “all of the above” basin approach to meet the demand requirements that are projected to occur through the end of this decade.

This “all of the above” approach will allow the company to extract higher levels of profitability out of its current assets with minimal capital investment. In doing so, ENLC will be able to drive both distribution growth and unit repurchases to generate market beating returns.

EnLink’s Operational Overview

EnLink participates mainly in the natural gas value chain of four distinct basins surrounding the US Gulf Coast. The company’s pipeline segment is focused on the gathering and processing side of the business, including 25 natural gas processing plants and 7 fractionation plants.

By looking at the asset map below, the first thing that sticks out is the lack of interconnectivity and/or long-haul pipelines to a major export hub. This is somewhat of a negative for EnLink as it has no operational control of downstream assets.

ENLC Operations Map (ENLC Investor Presentation)

However, ENLC is a minority stake holder (15%) in the Matterhorn pipeline which is scheduled to enter service in Q3 of this year. The Matterhorn pipeline is a 2.5 BCF/d long-haul natural gas pipeline from the Permian Waha hub to Houston, which is expected to be instrumental in solving the natural gas take away constraints out of the Permian. I view this as a crucial first step in the maturation process for EnLink to develop into a fully integrated pipeline system.

Rising Tides Lifts All Boats

The LNG export thesis is on the cusp of becoming reality with Plaquemines Phase 1 scheduled to enter service at the end of 2024 and ramp up to full capacity in 2025. This will bring online 1.3 BCF/d of natural gas demand and will mark the first new US LNG export project in several years.

The remaining projects on the near term horizon are Golden Pass and the expansion of the Corpus Christi terminal. Both of these projects are expected to enter service in 2025 and will bring an additional 4 BCF/D of natural gas demand online.

This trend is projected to continue throughout the decade with East Daley Analytics projecting as much as 18.5 BCF/d of natural gas consumption tied to the export industry. The analytic company expects these volumes to be sourced mainly from the Haynesville shale with more moderate contributions coming out of the Permian and the Eagle Ford basins.

East Daley Natural Gas Forecast (East Daley Dirty Little Secrets)

The Haynesville shale is projected to get the lion’s share of the workload to meet this demand due to both location and pipeline constraints that exist in the Permian and Marcellus shales, limiting their overall growth potential. However, the Haynesville shale cannot shoulder the entire burden due to the potential of reservoir depletion and the limitations on speed of infrastructure build out. This will require Tier-2 basins to help supplement the supply stream.

Haynesville Inventory (East Daley Analytics)

This bullish narrative for natural gas points to constraints on both the production and transportation of natural gas to feed upcoming demands. To compound this problem, another bullish narrative for natural gas has emerged in data centers and AI technology.

Goldman Sachs Data Center Growth Projections (Goldman Sachs)

Goldman Sachs has projected that over the same time span, power consumption from data centers will rise by over 600 Terawatt-Hours. By doing a few unit conversions, this can be converted into BCF/d of natural gas consumption. By assuming that two-thirds of this power demand is met by natural gas power plants, and also assuming that these plants are all modern combined-cycle power plants (60% efficiency), it can be calculated that the anticipated data center power consumption will translate into an additional 6 BCF/d of natural gas consumption.

Annual Electrical Consumption Growth 600 TWHr Equivalent Natural Gas 3.75 BCF/D Power Plant Efficiency 60% Consumed Natural Gas 6.23 BCF/D Click to enlarge

This additional load on the natural gas network will spur additional activity in Tier-2 basins thanks to improved economics and ample installed pipeline capacity to facilitate egress to demand hubs. This will allow EnLink’s system to fire on all cylinders which has relied heavily on Permian and Haynesville growth to offset declines in Oklahoma and North Texas.

Turning Trash Into Treasure

From a profitability standpoint, ENLC is well diversified. The company’s largest contributor is the Haynesville shale at 32% of Q1’s total profit. However, 42% of the company’s profits are generated out of the Oklahoma STACK play and the Barnett Shale of north Texas. These basins are more mature and fall into the Tier-2 basin category.

Profitability growth in both the Haynesville and Permian basins is a rather obvious driver for EnLink as demand for natural gas grows. However, digging deeper into EnLink’s assets reveals the opportunity for profitability growth through the entire portfolio.

Overall, utilization of EnLink’s non-Permian assets is low. ENLC’s highest profitability segment is the Haynesville pipeline system but operates just shy of 70% of total capacity. This area also has three idled natural gas processing facilities, totaling 768 MMCF/d of capacity that is waiting for sufficient system volumes to be reactivated. As this area is targeted to be the largest area of natural gas growth, there appears to be ample opportunity to capture higher levels of profitability at a low cost.

ENLC’s Tier-2 basins also appear to have the ability to make a comeback. A resurgence in natural gas production out of the Oklahoma basin can be easily accommodated as a result of the system only operating at 75% capacity.

The north Texas assets also has the potential to be a beneficiary of refract operations. BKV Corp CEO Chris Kalnin spoke on the potential to return the basin back to 5 BCF/d of production from the current 3 BCF/d.

Barnett is ripe for refracs. We think [the Barnett] is one of the forgotten basins and there’s a ton of running room to bring that play back up to the historical levels and serve the LNG demand and push out some of the gas that might be trying to fight us from the Permian, You can imagine gen one fracs that were done with all sorts of spacing and all sorts of meat left on the bone with the Barnett wells, that there’s a huge opportunity to go back in there.

With less than 40% of the total capacity utilized on the North Texas system, this again points to improved profitability from existing assets. Any refrac operation will be conducted on wells that have existing infrastructure, leading to a very capital efficient profitability boost from the volumes in this area.

ENLC Pipeline Utilization (10-K Report)

Valuation

Currently, the market does not view as having exposure to Tier-2 basins positively. As a result of this, ENLC trades at a lower valuation multiple compared to its peer group. To assemble a comparable peer group, I have selected both a Permian and a Haynesville focused midstream company. I selected Kinetik Holdings (KNTK) who operates solely in the Delaware sub-basin of the Permain and DT Midstream (DTM) as a Haynesville competitor.

Data by YCharts

As shown above, ENLC competes very favorably from a valuation standpoint with both peers. Specifically, DTM has seen significant appreciation through 2024 as the company aggressively pursues growth in the Haynesville in preparation for LNG exports. With excess capacity in both its transportation and processing equipment, I view EnLink as a superior choice to capitalize on Haynesville growth from a price to FCF perspective.

The difference between the valuation of KNTK and ENLC is significantly smaller, but still favorable. In a separate analysis, I projected that KNTK’s EV to EBITDA ratio would fall to less than 10x thanks to the acquisition of Durango Midstream by 2025. Thus, both companies are valued essentially equal.

However, given that nearly all Permian natural gas pipelines are maxed out, KNTK can only grow through CAPEX spending. In ENLC’s case, significant growth can occur organically through its Tier-2 basin assets. By being able to grow both EBITDA and FCF in a more capital efficient manner, I view EnLink as having more upside than KNTK.

Dividend Growth Projections

Thus far I have discussed multiple drivers for earnings growth in EnLink’s portfolio. Luckily, ENLC has been down this road before to help map out how profitability can change with increased volumes. In 2022, EnLink saw volume on its Louisiana and North Texas assets rise by 15% and 19% respectively. This translated into an 8% and 34% profitability increase respectively for both segments. Applying a similar growth profile to these basins today would provide an annual boost of 8% for the entire company assuming no growth in the Permian or Oklahoma.

NOTE: By using a relative percentage method, the impact of both the Louisiana and North Texas rate adjustments are accounted for.

For long term investors this would provide further margin to the distribution coverage. In Q1, ENLC generated $74 million in FCF after financing the distribution. The current distribution costs the company approximately $60 million per quarter, implying a large degree of safety margin. The company currently plans to allocate this excess margin to repurchasing $50 million of units quarterly through the end of 2024. The combined cash yield at the current share price is approximately 7.3% which is competitive in the midstream space.

By continuing to repurchase shares and multiple drivers for margin expansion, I expect EnLink to continue to grow its distribution. However, one area where ENLC needs to drive improvement is return on invested capital. Over the last three years, the company has displayed low levels of ROIC, peaking at 5% in 2023 and falling to 2.5% so far this year. This may improve going forward if natural gas consumption outpaces the rate of infrastructure build out but is certainly something for investors to monitor.

Data by YCharts

Risks To Investment Performance

By investing in ENLC, you would be the owner of assets located in some of the highest break-even basins in the US. This is probably the single biggest reason for the company’s relatively cheap valuation. The thesis outlined here centers around a “rising tides lift all boats” mentality and the underlying profitability that comes with the need for significantly larger natural gas volumes in the future.

However, it is feasible that the tide may one day go out again. This could be caused by inventory depletion and/or LNG export demand destruction due to economic distress or moderate seasonal temperatures often caused by El Nino weather patterns. In this case, the high-cost basins will be the first to see volume contraction and in turn, reducing EnLink’s profitability in its non-Permian assets.

As a secondary risk, I believe it is also prudent to add a note of conservatism to this long term bull thesis. It is highly probably that not all the projected LNG export and data center projects that are in the current estimates become a reality. As a result, long term natural gas demand growth maybe more moderate than projected.

Key Take Aways

EnLink is a diversified midstream company that participates in the Permian as well as high-cost natural gas basins. The shear volume of anticipated natural gas demand will require an “all of the above” approach, thus lifting volumes across all of EnLink’s systems.

The enhanced profitability will fund future distribution growth as well as unit repurchases. However, the company has not excelled on capital deployment as shown by a rather low ROIC over the last three years. This may be resolved by supply and demand for midstream assets if natural gas consumption outpaces the rate of infrastructure build out.

Due to the cheap valuation, built in excess capacity and multiple demand drivers throughout this decade from LNG exports and data center growth, I view EnLink as an asymmetric bet for market beating returns. I rate ENLC as a BUY.