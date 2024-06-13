MicroStockHub

The world of covered call and similar income-oriented products has exploded in popularity in recent years. There are countless variations of this strategy available on all the major indices, and even an number of individual stocks. However, we cannot simply take the marketing literature at its word for each fund, and must instead do our due diligence to understand what we own.

Enter the Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMY), which is an income-oriented product that is based on the Russell 2000 small-cap index. In this article, we'll take a look at what IWMY is (and isn't), and if it's right for your portfolio. Spoiler alert: I don't think it is.

What is IWMY?

This fund is based upon the Russell 2000 small-cap index, but if it's outright capital appreciation exposure you're after, this is not the fund for you. IWMY is a put-write ETF, meaning it sells puts on the Russell 2000 to generate income, which it then returns to shareholders. The idea is similar to a covered call fund in that both strategies take advantage of selling option premium to generate income for shareholders.

IWMY sells very short-dated puts on the Russell 2000 to take maximum advantage of time decay of the options it sells. This strategy does indeed generate maximum premium, but obviously comes with increased risk as a tradeoff. You can see the fund's full holdings here.

The fund's stated primary objective is to seek current income through selling in-the-money puts. Its secondary objective is to track the Russell 2000. That simply means that, as I said above, this fund is not suitable for those seeking exposure to the price movement of the Russell 2000 index. This fund is for generating yield, and that's pretty much it.

Let's take a look at the fund's price return against the IWM to get an idea of how IWMY performs against the benchmark itself.

We can see that during the period of sideways consolidation since the year started, the price return of IWMY and IWM have been pretty similar. You'd expect this from an income fund, as that's how it should be. Selling option premium when price is going essentially nowhere is a good way to generate better total returns than the benchmark itself. However, during periods of rallying in the markets, you'll see funds that are income-focused fall off massively as they're basically selling their rights to upside in exchange for option premium.

On the plus side, we can see the correlation between the two funds is almost perfect, so we are at least getting a minimal tracking error from that perspective.

Now that we've taken a look at the price action of IWMY, it is more important in my view to understand the distributions the fund makes, as that is indeed the focus of the fund.

Things get dicey

Given that IWMY generally exists to provide distributions to shareholders, it's critical we understand how much is distributed, but also where it comes from. We can see the fund's distributions have been absolutely huge, totaling $7+ per share on a <$15 share price. That sounds really awesome, except that a very small percentage of that is actually from generated income.

The fund's most recent 19a1 shows that of the $7.12 in distributions per share so far this year, only $1.66 was actually income generated from the firm's investment strategy. The remaining $5.46, or about 77% of total distributions, were return of capital.

Fund website

The annualized distribution of NII would still be almost $4 per share, so that's quite good. That would be something like a 28% yield on today's share price. However, the point I'm trying to make is that this fund's "yield" that is absolutely sky-high is mostly return of capital; I'm interested in NII because that's the only thing that's sustainable.

I use the word "sustainable" lightly here because any fund's option-selling income strategy is subject to volatile performance; some months are good and some are not. In other words, we cannot reasonably expect a sustainable 28% distribution of NII, but for now, it looks good.

Wrapping up

Buying funds that have massive yields is tempting, because who wouldn't want a 28% return annually for buying and holding? The problem is that the fund is returning capital to shareholders in massive amounts, and while the income generated so far this year has been strong, the May distribution was just 4% NII and 96% return of capital. This kind of thing can completely destroy the yield investors are chasing if it persists for more than a month or two, and that's the risk of an income fund like this one. The annualized yield of May's NII distribution, for instance, was under 5%.

It's also expensive at 99bps annually, and suffers from very low volume, so the balance of evidence here suggests that avoiding the fund is the best course of action. Overall, if I'm looking to generate income from the Russell 2000, I'd look elsewhere. It's not that I strongly dislike the fund, but it has enough warts that I don't think it's the right place for your money. I'm placing a hold on it, accordingly.