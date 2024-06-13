joxxxxjo

Following the conclusion of the June 11-12 FOMC meeting, the Fed’s Statement disclosed that the Committee decided to keep the Fed Funds rate in the range of 5.25 – 5.50%, where it has been since last July.

This represents the seventh consecutive FOMC meeting with no change in the Fed Funds rate. There was no surprise that Fed Funds remained unchanged, as that was the overwhelming consensus estimate.

What did surprise the market, however, was the June Summary of Economic Projections ("SEP"). Here, the Committee significantly adjusted upward their outlook, particularly for the most significant measures of future inflation and Fed Funds.

It is important to note that the June SEP figures were finalized after the surprise May CPI figures were released earlier in the morning. Fed Chair Powell emphasized that the participants had the opportunity to adjust their projections with the full knowledge of May’s CPI and Core CPI coming in at 3.3% y/y and 3.4% y/y, respectively. Both numbers were 0.1% below market expectations.

The Summary of Economic Projections

The Summary of Economic Projections lists what each member of the FOMC expects for the next few years on four key economic variables – economic growth, the unemployment rate, inflation and the Fed Funds rate.

There are 19 FOMC members, 7 Board Governors and 12 Reserve Bank Presidents. However, only 12 of the 19 FOMC members vote at each meeting. The 7 Board Governors and the Bank of New York President are permanent voting members, while 4 of the remaining 11 Reserve Bank Presidents serve a one-year voting term on a rotating basis.

The SEP is a straw poll, or an unofficial view of what the members are thinking on each economic variable. It is not official policy, nor is it binding. Instead, it is a representation of the range of views among the FOMC members.

Fed Funds Rate

Regarding FOMC meetings, the market is always fixated on the Fed’s plans for the Fed Funds Rate. The Fed Funds Rate projections are shown in a figure called the “Dot Plot.”

There seemingly is a well-choreographed dance that is performed every six weeks when the FOMC meets.

Before every meeting, economic prognosticators discuss their view of what the Fed will do with the Fed Funds Rate. Financial Reporters, Economists, Fed Watchers, Portfolio Managers, (and Seeking Alpha Analysts) hypothesize where the Fed will set rates.

Then the Fed releases their Statement after the FOMC meeting announcing their Fed Funds target. At every other FOMC meeting, or four times a year, the Fed also provides a SEP.

At the subsequent press conference, Reporters posed pointed questions to Fed Chair Powell to try to glean more insight to what the Fed officially stated. Powell then tries to parry the questions with articulate, balanced, non-committal answers.

The final step is the Reporters, Economists, Fed Watchers, Portfolio Managers (and Seeking Alpha Analysts) attempt to interpret what Chair Powell meant.

As for this month’s FOMC meeting, when the SEP was released, there was a significant change to the outlook for the Fed Funds Rate this year.

The bottom line is that the June SEP raised the year-end Fed Funds Rate to 5.1% from 4.6%. The 50 basis point increase means that the Fed is now looking for one rate cut over the remainder of this year, down from the expectation of three rate cuts reported in both the December and March SEPs.

The composition of the FOMC participants’ Dot Plot is quite instructive of the change.

Of the 19 participants, 4 reported no change in the Fed Funds Rate, 7 reported one 25 basis point rate cut and 8 reported two 25 basis point rate cuts.

This compares to the March SEP, only three months ago, where there were 2 for no rate cuts, 2 for one rate cut, 5 for two rate cuts, 9 for three rate cuts and 1 for four rate cuts.

Effectively, 17 of the 19 participants lowered their projections of the number of rate cuts.

Federal Reserve

The 2025 year-end Fed Funds target was also raised to 4.1% from 3.9%. Where previously three 25 basis point rate cuts were projected for 2025, the current SEP is now looking for four 25 basis point cuts next year.

The 2026 year-end Fed Funds estimate remains unchanged at 3.1%, which again implies four 25 basis point cuts for the year.

The June SEP longer-run Fed Funds estimate, however, is higher, at 2.8% than the 2.6% projection in March.

Inflation Projections

The June SEP also reflected the members’ increased outlook for inflation.

PCE inflation was revised higher for year-end to 2.6% from 2.4%. The Committee’s preferred inflation measure, Core PCE, was also revised higher to 2.8% from 2.6%. Both measures were increased for year-end 2025 as well, to 2.3% from 2.2%. It is not until 2026 that inflation is expected to settle at the Fed’s long-term target of 2.0%.

There was quite a bit of volatility in the Treasury market with the two data releases.

The market was caught surprised with the soft CPI number at 8:30 AM Wednesday morning. Ten-year Treasury notes (US10Y) fell by 16 basis points, from 4.40% to 4.24% on the perceived good news. Yields traded close to that lower level for most of the day.

The market was again surprised at 2:00 PM with the release of the SEP, which indicated higher inflation numbers than expected. There was some confusion whether the SEP was determined before the CPI release or not.

Chair Powell was clear at his press briefing that the Committee Members were able to adjust their projections after the release of the CPI. With that news, 10-year Treasury yields retraced much of the earlier decline, rising 6 basis points to 4.30%.

Yields across the yield curve experienced similar volatility. It was one of the most volatile days in Treasury yields this year.

Unemployment and GDP

The rest of the June SEP was essentially unchanged. Real GDP came in the same as March, at 2.1% for 2024, 2.0% for 2025, and 2.0% for 2026.

Unemployment was unchanged at 4.0% for 2024, and 0.1% higher at 4.2% and 4.1% for 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Quantitative Tightening

The Fed will continue to reduce their securities holdings. The Fed will now permit Treasury securities to runoff at the rate of $25 billion per month, down from $60 billion per month, as announced at the May FOMC Meeting. The cap for MBS runoffs will remain at $35 billion per month, although the Fed has yet to reach that monthly cap in the two years of QT.

Conclusion

Fed Chair Powell was much more hawkish in his tone than at prior FOMC meetings, reflecting the increased SEP report.

He reiterated his statement that while inflation has eased substantially, with PCE at 2.7%, it is still too high.

The Fed is firmly committed to returning inflation to its 2.0% goal, and we are not there yet. The June SEP says we will get to 2.0% in 2026.

He stated,

“we do not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range for Federal Funds rate until we have gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2.0%. So far this year, the data have not given us that greater confidence. The most recent inflation readings have been more favorable than earlier in the year, however, and there has been modest further progress toward our inflation objective. We still need to see more good data to bolster our confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2.0%.”

The market continues to tussle with the Fed. The upward SEP revisions for inflation and Fed Funds are a clear indication that the Fed continues on its “higher for longer” path. Yet, the recent decline in bond yields suggests the market is going in the opposite direction.