Lukassek

Investment Thesis

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) is up over 53% since my previous bullish article in October 2023. Looking forward, ETN should continue to deliver good growth in the coming quarters. The company’s revenues should benefit from a strong backlog of $14.7 billion at the end of Q1 2024, which provides good visibility for future revenue growth. Further, the company is experiencing good secular demand trends in key markets like data centers, utilities, and manufacturing. This demand momentum is driven by increasing usage of AI, multiyear tailwinds from the reshoring trend, and government stimulus such as the Inflation Reduction Act and CHIPS and Science Act. Additionally, demand from the aerospace and defence end markets remains strong, supported by increased flight hours and the recent geopolitical instability. Moreover, the company’s good execution in terms of introducing innovative offerings like the Brightlayer software platform should also help drive revenue growth in the medium to long term.

On the margin front, the company’s margins should benefit from operating leverage on higher sales, and strong pricing, given the robust demand for its products and services. The margins should also benefit from savings from the restructuring program and an increasing mix of higher-margin software and services revenues.

While I like the company’s good growth prospects, I cannot say the same about its current valuations. After an over 50% increase in stock price, its valuation multiple is much higher compared to its historical averages. I believe the current valuation already reflects the company’s growth prospects to a good extent. So, I am moving to the sidelines and downgrading ETN’s rating to neutral.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

After the pandemic, the company saw good revenue growth driven by healthy demand across most of its endmarkets. In the first quarter of 2024, the company’s revenue growth momentum continued. A healthy backlog level, good end market demand, and price increases contributed to sales growth. As a result, revenue increased by 8.4% YoY both on a reported basis as well as organically to $5.9 billion.

ETN’s Historical Revenue (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, the company’s revenue growth outlook remains positive. The company reported ~20% Y/Y growth in backlog in the first quarter and the total backlog reached ~$14.7 bn at the end of Q1 2024. This backlog growth was driven by a ~27% Y/Y increase in backlog within the combined Electrical segment (both Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment) to $11.3 bn and an 11% Y/Y increase in backlog in the Aerospace segment to $3.4 bn. The book-to-bill ratio for the Electrical segment was 1.2x while the book-to-bill for the Aerospace segment was 1.1x.

ETN’s Electrical and Aerospace Backlogs (Company’s Q1 2024 Earnings Call Presentation)

A company’s backlog is a leading indicator of its revenues and strong order growth and healthy book-to-bill bodes well for Eaton’s growth in the coming quarters.

The company is seeing strong demand trends in several of its key markets. Data centers and broader IT infrastructure are seeing strong demand from the increasing use of AI which requires much higher computational power. Utilities are increasing investment in grid stability infrastructure in anticipation of strong growth from data centers which are power intensive as well as increasing use of renewable power sources. Further, manufacturing is coming back to the U.S. catalyzed by the Inflation Reduction Act and CHIPS and Science Act. So, demand from heavy manufacturing remains strong. Commercial Aerospace demand remains strong due to increased flight hours and due to Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF)(OTCPK:EADSY) ramping up production. Defense Aerospace is benefiting from increased military spending due to recent geopolitical tensions.

A total of $1.2 trillion of cumulative investment has been announced in mega projects ($1 bn+) in North America since January 2021 including 42 mega projects announcement last quarter.

Megaprojects momentum continues, surpassing $1 trillion (Company’s Q1 2024 Earnings Call Presentation)

These are multiyear projects and provide a good medium to long-term visibility in the company’s revenue growth.

The company is also executing well and is poised to gain market share through its innovative offerings. One particular growth opportunity for the company where I see strong prospects is the Brightlayer software platform that offers data insight into power consumption and can help in optimizing it and improving efficiency and productivity. I expect these types of offerings can increase Eaton’s content in smart homes and Data centers.

Overall, I remain optimistic about the company’s growth prospects driven by a strong backlog, secular growth drivers in its end markets, and good execution with share gain opportunities through innovative offerings. The company is also investing in capacity expansion to meet this demand and plans to spend $1 billion to increase capacity over the next few years. So, I expect continued topline momentum for ETN.

Margin Analysis and Outlook

Over the last year, the company’s margins benefited from price increases and volume leverage which helped the company offset headwinds from inflationary costs and supply chain challenges.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the margins continued to expand thanks to operational efficiencies, favorable price/cost, volume leverage, and fewer headwinds from the supply chain as compared to the previous year’s quarter. This resulted in a total segment operating margin increase of 340 bps YoY to 23.1%.

ETN’s Historical Total Segment Operating Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

ETN’s Historical Segment-wise Operating Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, the company’s margins should benefit from operating leverage due to higher sales given a good revenue growth outlook. The pricing also remains strong given robust demand which should help margins. Further, management has also recently announced $375 million in spending for a restructuring program to improve margins. One key focus of this program is to improve Electrical Global margins which lag its North America business meaningfully. This program is expected to yield $325 million in annual savings which bodes well for the margin in the coming years. In addition, the company’s growing software and services (e.g. Brightlayer platform) revenues, which have higher margins, should also improve the mix in the medium to long run.

Valuation and Conclusion

ETN stock is trading at 31.17x FY24 consensus EPS estimate of $10.50 and 27.96x FY25 EPS estimate of $11.70 which is much higher than its 5-year average forward P/E of 22.32x.

ETN Consensus Estimates and P/E (Seeking Alpha)

Even on FY26 consensus estimates, the stock is trading at 24.53 P/E which is higher than historical levels. These premium valuations leave little margin of safety.

ETN has good revenue and margin growth potential supported by strong backlog and pricing, secular demand trends, innovative offerings like Brightlayer, and benefits from restructuring programs. However, I believe these are already getting priced in with the stock trading at a premium to its historical levels even on FY26 EPS estimates. So, I am not a fan of its current valuation and see little further upside. Hence, I am moving to the sidelines and downgrading my rating to neutral on the ETN stock.

