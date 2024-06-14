Rate Hikes, Rate Cuts? Win Big With These 10% Yields

bernie_photo

Co-authored by Treading Softly

With Canada deciding to cut its interest rates by 0.25%, all eyes are now on the United States and the market's expectations of future rate hikes, holds, or cuts. This means that a lot of investors will start to take preemptive measures to protect their accounts from the changing interest rates that they expect in the future. I prefer to move slowly and deliberately when making changes to my portfolio. I don't like to react emotionally to the news or make a knee-jerk change because I often find that the biggest mistakes I've ever made as an investor are the ones that I use my emotions instead of my brain.

One such realm in the market that investors worry about is companies that lend to other companies. BDCs (Business development companies) lend out money and collect interest on loans to smaller enterprises that ordinarily cannot get loans from banks. Lending to small businesses, including those in the venture stage, sounds risky, but BDCs mitigate this risk by issuing senior debt secured by the company's assets. The loans are typically secured first-lien, which means in the event of bankruptcy, they would get paid off before anyone else. This structure essentially lets BDCs recover about 80% of the loan amount if the borrower goes belly-up, based on historical trends. However, good BDCs structure the loans in such a way that they have a significant influence on their borrower's strategy and decision-making, often at the board level. This way, they will typically come to some arrangement where the recovery is close to 100%.

Remember that rates getting cut by a few % points doesn't mean everyone's borrowing cost is automatically reduced. Since BDC's customers are smaller and less established enterprises, these regulated institutions get to charge them very high interest rates, in the order of SOFR + 6-7%. When we had near-zero rates, BDCs used to lend at close to 7%. Today, when Fed Funds rates are close to 5.25%, BDCs are easily lending at over 12%. Their investment-grade balance sheet lets them borrow at highly competitive rates, almost close to the Fed Funds rate.

While the markets assume that BDCs do well only in high-interest environments (due to their largely floating-rate loans), in reality, interest rates aren't the most important factor for BDCs. What matters most is the overall demand for capital, their diligent underwriting, and proactive risk management. The larger BDCs are doing an excellent job in the current environment and are well-prepared to scoop up terrific lending opportunities should we face a recession.

Today, I want to dig into two excellent ways to invest in BDCs.

Let's dive in!

Pick #1: SLRC - Yield 9.8%

SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) is a BDC that issues senior secured loans to private middle market companies. At the end of Q1 2024, the BDC's balance sheet investment portfolio had a market value of ~$2.1 billion in 145 portfolio companies across 41 industries.

SLRC maintains a diverse private credit investment model. Its sponsor finance focuses on recession-resistant industries with high recurring free cash flows, such as healthcare, business, and financial services. SLRC's underwriting focuses on attractive Loan-To-Value rations, and borrowers with meaningful interest coverage and collateral support.

99.3% of the BDC's portfolio consisted of senior secured loans, with 97.8% invested in first-lien loans with solid backing from the borrower's collateral. 66.2% of the loans are floating rate, positioning the BDC well whether rates remain elevated or begin declining. Due to its expanded range of investment strategies, the BDC maintains a low rate of non-accruals relative to the sector. At the end of Q1, the weighted average investment risk rating of SLRC's portfolio was just under 2 (based on the 1 to 4 risk rating scale, with 1 representing the least amount of risk). Over 97% of the portfolio was rated at 2 or higher, and 99.6% of the portfolio at fair value is performing, with only two investments in non-accrual status.

Sponsor Finance, also known as Cash Flow Loans, represented 24.5% of SLRC's investment portfolio at the end of Q1. This segment comprises borrowers with a weighted average EBITDA of ~$125 million. The loans carry low LTVs of ~40% and interest coverage of ~1.7x.

ABLs, or Asset-Based Loans, represented 30.5% of SLRC's portfolio and continue to see tailwinds from tightening lending standards in U.S. commercial banks. This portfolio totaled $930 million invested across 166 borrowers, with a weighted average asset level yield of 15.7% (up from 14.5% sequentially). During Q1, SLRC made $53 million of new ABL investments and had $103 million in repayments. Management reported the ABL pipeline to be strong as the BDC entered Q2.

Equipment Finance is also a segment that benefits from the transition from bank to non-bank lending. This business represents a third of SLRC's investment portfolio, with $1 billion in assets diversified across 550 borrowers. With a weighted average asset level yield of 8%, the company originated $150 million of new investments and had $143 million of repayments.

Life Sciences is SLRC's smallest business, representing 11.1% of the total investments. At the end of Q1, this portfolio totaled $338 million, with over 80% of the portfolio at par invested in loans to borrowers that have over 12 months of cash runway. Additionally, the borrower companies are revenue-generating with at least one product in the commercialization stage. During Q1, SLRC funded $24 million of new investments and had repayments of $52 million, and reported a quarter-end weighted average yield of 12.9%.

SLRC maintains an investment-grade balance sheet with $417 million of senior unsecured fixed notes with a weighted average annual interest rate of only 3.8%. The BDC's leverage of 1.16x net debt to equity is within its target range of 0.9x to 1.25x. SLRC has over $800 million of available capital to deploy, positioning the BDC well to take advantage of the softer economy.

It is noteworthy that the SLRC insiders own over 8% of the BDC's stock, along with having a significant percentage of their annual incentive compensation tied to SLRC's stock. We note strong insider buying activity in recent quarters, which bodes well for our income and the long-term prospects of this BDC.

SLRC is taking advantage of the elevated interest rate climate by growing its weighted average asset level yield to 11.8% (from 11.6% in Q4 2023). As a result of being highly selective in its investments, and diligent underwriting, BDC maintains strong portfolio credit quality and sector-leading non-accruals.

During Q1, SLRC reported NII of $0.44/share (7.7% YoY growth), in excess of its $0.41/share quarterly distribution. This marks the sixth consecutive quarter of NII exceeding distributions. The BDC also reported a 0.6% sequential increase in the NAV to $18.19/share. At current prices, SLRC trades at an attractive 11.5% discount to book value.

Pick #2: BIZD - Yield 10.4%

VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) holds all 27 public BDCs, with the composition percentage ordered by the size of the BDC. The ETF's top 10 holdings are the ten largest BDCs, representing ~74% of the total assets.

This makes it one of the best ways to invest across the spectrum of BDC strategies to generate income. $10,000 invested in BIZD in 2015 would have produced $7,651 in annual usable income, while your equity value is worth over $9,200. The average yield during the period was 7.4%, but today's BIZD offers an above-average 10.4% yield.

When it comes to FOFs (Fund of Funds), the expense ratio can be a bit misleading due to regulatory requirements. The net expense is broken down into direct and indirect expenses. Direct expenses are those expenses and fees that accrue daily and are paid monthly. These expenses are borne directly by the fund and reduce its net assets, thus detracting from total return. Management fees, salaries, and bonuses are part of direct expenses.

Indirect expenses are not accrued daily, nor are they paid directly from the Fund's net assets. They reflect the Fund's pro rata share of fees and expenses incurred by investing in acquired funds. These are reflected in the prices of the acquired funds and thus are included in the total returns of the Fund. In other words, if you buy an assorted snack pack for $10, that is your direct expense. The sum of the individual cost of the chips, the cookies, and the candy within the pack is already factored in when you buy the pack; you aren't going to be paying for these out of your pocket. Despite BIZD's net expense ratio showing 11.17%, investors should note that only 0.42% comprises direct expenses (which are not subtracted from your dividend payment).

Each BDC pursues a relatively unique strategy to help small and medium-sized businesses.

BIZD is an excellent way to buy into these regulated institutions amidst challenging economic conditions that continue to impact the heartbeat of the American economy.

Conclusion

BDCs have been highly popular for investors who want to enjoy and benefit from the current interest rate environment that they view as the "higher for longer" era. As inflation continues to be battled against with quantitative tightening, the economy will buckle, and interest rates will have to fall. I do not expect interest rates will fall back to the 0% realm we enjoyed previously. I do expect they'll fall to a more neutral level. Top-notch BDCs will be able to enjoy a period where their interest costs will fall, but their lent-out rates will continue to be strong. While many investors will sell out of BDCs early, we recommend that benefit from the sector through the dovish cycle and collect strong income. Whether you choose BIZD to benefit from the sector as a whole, or you invest in individual BDCs like SLRC to enjoy a niche and focused investment in the sector, you can enjoy strong income nevertheless.

When it comes to retirement, building a portfolio that does not have to play to the whims of the market and to the fear of traders will provide you with a low-stress and low-maintenance lifestyle. At the end of the day, when you're retired, the last thing you want to have to spend your time doing is babysitting an investment portfolio when you could be doing anything else that you enjoy. If you enjoy having a portfolio that you need to fiddle with consistently, I recommend creating a subsection of your portfolio where you trade more frequently. But the place where you get the income that you pay your bills should be something that does not need a lot of babysitting.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.