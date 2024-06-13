design master/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) [2390:HK] shares are awarded a Hold investment rating. My prior update written on December 10, 2023 was focused on the review of Zhihu's Q3 2023 financial results.

I turn my attention to ZH's most recent financial disclosures for the first quarter of 2024 with this latest article. There are mixed takeaways from Zhihu's latest results. On one hand, ZH's Q1 revenue beat expectations, and the vocational training business' growth prospects are good. On the other hand, the company's losses widened in the recent quarter, and its future profitability could be impacted by a negative change in sales mix. Therefore, my decision is to rate ZH as a Hold.

First Quarter Top Line Surpassed Expectations

The company revealed its key Q1 2024 financial metrics with its results press release published on June 12, 2024. Zhihu's latest quarterly top-line performance was better than what the market had anticipated.

ZH registered a revenue of RMB960.9 million in the first quarter of the current year. As a comparison, the sell side's consensus full-year FY 2024 top-line forecast was RMB3,728 million as per S&P Capital IQ data. Even though Zhihu's top line contracted by -3% YoY in Q1 2024, the company's actual first quarter revenue represented 26% or more than a quarter of the full-year consensus estimate. In other words, ZH's Q1 2024 revenue exceeded expectations.

In the first quarter of this year, a +35.9% growth in vocational training revenue was more than offset by a -15.7% drop in marketing services revenue and a -1.1% contraction in paid membership revenue. Zhihu explained in its Q1 results release that its marketing services and paid membership segments were affected by the "refinement of service offerings to strategically focus on margin improvement" and a lower number of "average monthly subscribing members", respectively.

In its 20-F filing, Zhihu shared that its vocational training business started in 2020 has a "course portfolio primarily focusing on professional qualification exams" like "Postgraduate Entrance Examination, Civil Service Examination" and "CFA and CPA examinations." It was the outperformance of the company's vocational training business segment that enabled ZH to report above-expectations revenue in Q1 2024.

ZH emphasized at its Q1 analyst call that its "vocational training business continued to outperform the industry" because it expanded quickly with over "30 sub-category courses (created) through both self-operated business and acquisitions" by March 31, 2024.

The vocational training business contributed 15.1% of Zhihu's most recent quarterly revenue, and it is likely that this segment will account for a growing proportion of ZH's top-line going forward.

At the company's prior Q4 2023 results briefing in late-March 2024, ZH stressed that its "Q&A community" (similar to Quora) has helped the vocational training business "to discover the specific demands of our users, and achieve greater certainty in terms of our course offerings." This means that the fast-growing vocational training business has synergies with its core community-generated content business.

But Normalized Net Loss Widened In Recent Quarter

ZH's bottom-line performance wasn't as good as its top-line performance for the latest quarter.

Zhihu reported a Q1 2024 normalized net loss of -RMB135.7 million. This was worse than the company's non-GAAP adjusted net losses of -RMB91.3 million and -RMB120.2 million for Q4 2023 and Q1 2023, respectively.

Also, the analysts' consensus FY 2024 non-GAAP net loss projection for ZH was -RMB275 million (source: S&P Capital IQ). Zhihu's first quarter losses were already equivalent to almost half of the market's consensus full-year forecast. This means that the company will need to achieve a significant improvement in profitability for subsequent quarters to have a decent chance of meeting the sell side's 2024 expectations, which seems less likely.

In my earlier December 10, 2023 write-up, I noted that an "unfavorable top-line mix" relating to "increased revenue from lower-margin" vocational training vis-a-vis its other higher-margin businesses will hurt Zhihu's future profitability. Looking ahead, the current trend of growing vocational training revenue and declining revenue for other segments as per ZH's Q1 results might continue.

In the preceding section, I have already mentioned why I think that the top-line contribution from the vocational training business will increase going forward.

Separately, ZH acknowledged at Q1 2024 analyst briefing that "we have experienced competition from other big Internet companies, as well as some fluctuations in content creator numbers and the submissions." Notably, Zhihu's average MAUs (Monthly Active Users) contracted by -13.1% YoY from 102.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 to 89.0 million for the most recent quarter. This has negative read-throughs for Zhihu's future marketing services and paid membership revenue.

As such, ZH's bottom-line performance in the quarters ahead might remain weak due to a less-than-favorable revenue mix.

Closing Thoughts

I have retained a Hold rating for ZH after considering both the company's top-line growth prospects and bottom-line outlook.

Also, Zhihu's depressed consensus next twelve months' price-to-sales valuation metric of 0.56 times is justified by expectations of flattish medium-term top-line growth (vocational training business expansion offset by MAU decline) and continued losses (negative revenue mix) for full-year FY 2024. This provides support for my Neutral view of ZH.

Specifically, the consensus FY 2023-2026 revenue CAGR forecast is a lackluster +1.1%, while the consensus full-year FY 2024 normalized net loss estimate is -RMB275 million. These metrics are sourced from S&P Capital IQ.