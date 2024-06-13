jetcityimage

Dear readers/followers,

First, we have a bit of a confession - I did not post an update after the massive bounce in early 2024 for this company. This would have been a relevant thing to do because I rotated a significant part of my invested position in Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCPK:DTRUY) (OTCPK:DTGHF) when it was up almost 80% inclusive of the dividend in what I can only say was a very short time since my purchase. Even seeing the slight decline we've seen since this overreaction, the company is still up more than the S&P500, at close to 38%.

It goes to show you that what matters - at least to me - is the valuation at which I Invest in a quality company because this way we can outperform the market by a significant margin - as we've seen here. It also requires you, however, to rotate or "SELL" the company and to recognize the overvaluation when it does arrive. I am one of the few analysts who also actively posts rotation targets and articles. In this case, though, I only alerted to rotation in the investment group chat - not In an article. So if you kept after the company "bounced", then you've now lost a few of your returns - at least for the short term.

In this article, I'll show you whether and when I am adding more - and why, and to what PT.

Daimler - The new upside is lower, but the quality is still great.

The fact that the company dropped quickly after its recent bounce is, to me, proof of the overreaction the market did to FY results. Daimler Trucking has a market-leading position in the trucking industry and has the potential for future growth as the demand for zero-emission vehicles increases. That does not mean that the company is worth "anything", as the market is quick to remind us here.

Also, there's plenty of room for profitability improvement in Daimler - it's far too early to say if the company is "there" yet in terms of ZEV trucks, even If I consider the legacy lineup to be one of the best on the planet.

As you can see above, and a stance I agree with, trucking and trucks are a necessary and crucial part of our logistical system anywhere - even in nations like Sweden and Germany, which have very extensively built railway networks. Still, trucking has a very crucial role.

The company which has been around for a long time, has been part of Daimler since 2019 and spun off in 2021. The approval came two years back, and the current shareholding consists of at least 35% Daimler ownership of Trucking - 5% to the pension trust.

The fact that this company contains all of the Freightliner line, Western Star, Fuso, light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks such as the Actros, the Schoolbuses, Indian trucks, Detroit Diesel, and other things makes this company a "power player" in the trucking field.

Daimler Trucks has around 100k employees and builds "everywhere" - including sites in Japan, Turkey, South Africa, China, India, Germany, India, USA, South Africa, Colombia, Mexico and other locations.

Investing in DTG is best done on the German market with the native ticker, as I see it. The native ticker is DTG. An investment into the business is an investment into the logistical sector. New entrants into this field are almost non-existent - and by that, I mean serious new entrants. The sheer amount of capital backing required to seriously threaten established players makes it almost impossible to be a contender to Daimler unless you're one of the aforementioned established players.

The latest results from 1Q24, and these results were a bit sobering, as I see it, but do not take away from the sequential and YoY improvements the company has been able to confirm.

The company remains a market leader - #1 in EU-30, #2 in Brazil, #1 in NA, #3 in Japan, and #1 in EU Buses. Anyone "betting" against Daimler should be careful here.

There's also the very clear argument that this industry is one of the main targets for the lower carbon targets - which makes what happens here quite important, and what Daimler does interesting. This is also due to the fact that global transport volume is expected to grow, even with the issues in China, at about 2% per year going forward.

Here is the current lineup as of 1Q24.

The company's EVs are interesting, but what interests me more is the H2 potential - with Daimler being at the forefront of "seriously" doing this. But anyone saying that the decarbonization doesn't require a diesel hybridization or transition that includes ICE - should justify that. Because I don't see this happening without a significant transition where Diesel will remain dominant for quite some time.

Daimler's strategy to achieve decarbonization is a mix of both battery technology and hydrogen.

I consider this approach measured and the best one, and arguments for a short-term transition pure battery-driven logistical sector should take into consideration all that comes with that in terms of battery investments and other issues. The transition period, I believe, will be 30-40 years. And there will be, as Daimler itself believes, areas where combustion engines will remain.

The company is also on the forefront with autonomous trucks which are currently being tested in some areas. Roll-outs are planned for Hub-to-hub routes in the US Southwest, then moving onto country-wide - but only for Highway driving, with an SAE level 4 autonomous driving. Anything distribution in the beginning and later part, will be manual driving. However, the area still has a €1B EBIT Potential in 2030. This is a far more realistic and conservative assumption than other businesses are giving us in this area.

The company is currently in the midst of a buyback program, which also will cushion the share price considerably. 40-60% of profit is going towards dividends, and the company has a buyback program active of €2B over 2 years. Daimler Truck Holding is also one of the best trucking companies in terms of leverage and credit. BBB+ and A3 respectively, with an equity ratio of over 30%. S&P has this to say about the company.

"Over the past two years, Daimler Truck recorded a clear margin improvement, particularly at Mercedes-Benz, showing that it is delivering targeted cost savings while benefitting from higher cost absorption, supported by growing volumes" (Source)

For 1Q24, trends saw an increase in ZEV sales, but a decrease in heavy-duty especially in NA and Europe. While sales numbers slipped somewhat, the company managed to increase market share. Buses are a positive and continue to grow - nearly double digits on a YoY period. A lot of Daimler's focus is on ZEV sales. The company sold 813 trucks and busses with pure EV, which is a 300% increase YoY - and orders are up 60%. So this is a positive, and the feedback for these products remains very positive.

However, infrastructure remains an issue, which is why the slow transition and inclusion of ICE is crucial.

Let's look at the company valuation going into the remainder of 2024.

Daimler Truck Holding Valuation - Plenty to like, but be careful of the valuation.

In my last article, I made a case for the company being worth at least €38/share. This was a very successful price target for what the company achieved, and it also goes some way to explain why I actually rotated part of my position at the bounce. The company currently trades at €38.45/share, which would justify a rating change if I were to keep my price target.

However, at this time I think a price target bump is justified.

The market doesn't yet have an extensive history with which to trade or evaluate this company's pricing levels. The 3-year average comes to around 7.3x, which is for this company, and the 5% yield is much too low, in my estimate. Because of this, I am raising my price target. The reasons for the raise are the successful increase in ZEV sales and what I consider to be an improved market outlook for 2025-2026E, with a 12% growth in 2025 and a 16% growth in 2026E. Also, Daimler Truck Holding has always, thus far, either beat or met estimates here, which makes for an attractive track record.

For that reason, I am bumping the company to an 8.5x forward P/E for the 2025E period, which comes to around €45/share, which is a better and more fair price for where the company should be. When I sold my shares, the company was trading at close to 11x normalized, which to my estimate was too optimistic for the short term. That money has been reinvested into other attractive and high-yielding opportunities, thus improving my overall returns and income.

S&P Global analysts have, as of June 2024, the company at an improved range since my last article starting at a low of €35, which means that the current share price is a full euro lower, and a high of almost €63/share, with an average of €52.5/share. With 18 analysts following the company, 17 out of 18 consider the company a "BUY" or outperform here". This is still the same as the last article, but I can get on board with the general target levels and estimates here, even if I consider the company to be worth less here.

Daimler Truck Holding is still in a place where a "BUY", in my view, is the right way to go here. The company has plenty of upside, and at a single-digit P/E, I believe the company has a lot of room to move here.

For that reason, I update my thesis with the following and maintain my target "BUY" rating at a higher PT.

Thesis

This is a market-leading trucking company with, as I see it, the most attractive product portfolio in the world and in its segment. We're talking about market-leading portfolio positions in all segments for the company's products, and an almost-global sort of dominance. Regardless of the future speaks Diesel or ZEV or H2, Daimler will certainly, as I see it, be a part of this future.

Daimler was listed at a relatively attractive valuation and has not moved up materially from this valuation. The current normalized P/E implies a valuation below 7x, which is cheap for this sort of quality. You're buying the company at below 0.5x to sales, and below 0.75x to revenues, and you're not paying above 1.2x to book value. No matter how you turn this thesis, it comes out as pretty damn attractive at this price.

The company's yield is not market-leading, but it's certainly good enough for what the company offers. The PT for the company is €45/share, which gives us an upside of over 15% here.

I consider Daimler trucks to be a "BUY" here.

