aeduard

There's hardly any investor left that is not well-acquainted with the thesis of upcoming copper supply/demand imbalances.

At first, it was only the proliferation of electric vehicles that was expected to drive future demand for copper, but as of late the thesis has been reinforced by data centers and AI. With new copper supply being hard to come by, it is hardly a surprise why copper prices are expected to continue their upward trajectory.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is among the most popular names in the copper mining sector and, as such, is often seen as a good way to get exposure to metal and participate in the long-term bullish thesis.

Investors, however, need to be aware of all the risks associated with investing in FCX and copper miners more broadly. Most importantly, however, FCX investors need excellent timing in order to beat the market and outperform or at least perform in-line with the price of copper.

Data by YCharts

As we see on the graph above, FCX investors have done very poorly over the long-run relative to the price of copper. The stock has lost significant value during bear markets and has failed to return to its previous highs just as copper hit a fresh new all-time high last month.

The counter argument here is the belief that the price of copper should only go up from here and as a leveraged play on the price of the metal, FCX tends to deliver superior returns during bull markets.

The very recent past offers one such example, when the price of copper bottomed in mid-2020 and has appreciated by more than 60% for the past 5-year period. During the same time period, FCX's share price has more than quadrupled in value.

Data by YCharts

As tempting as it is to extrapolate these returns into the future, investing in FCX holds significant risks which could easily derail future investor returns, even if the price of copper continues to increase.

Growth Is Hard To Come By

One major reason to prefer mining stocks over more direct exposure to a given commodity, is the ability of miners to increase production when pricing is favourable.

Unfortunately for FCX, this is no longer the case as annual copper sales are stalling from 4.2bn lbs in FY 2022 to 4.1bn lbs in 2023.

prepared by the author, using data from quarterly presentations

More importantly, FCX management does not expect any meaningful growth in sales over the next three years, which means that the company would not be able to fully capitalize on the expected rally in copper prices.

Investors should also be mindful of all the uncertainties related to these forecasts, as FCX's management previous forecasts have failed to materialize. For example, back in FY 2021 management was expecting FY 2023 sales to come in at 4.5bn lbs. As we saw above, the actual reported sales were only 4.1bn lbs.

Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

The same was true for its forecasts as of the end of fiscal year 2019, when FY 2022 sales were even more optimistic at 4.6bn lbs.

Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

The recently failed bid of BHP (BHP) for Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) (OTCQX:NGLOY) also highlights the difficult landscape for growing production through acquisitions. That is why, FCX's management seems to have ruled out any potential M&A deals and instead is focusing on organic growth.

Seeking Alpha

One such area has been to focus on innovation and namely copper leaching, which is a process of extracting metal from low-grade ores. The process has potential, but is by no means a way to sustainably grow production at high margins.

Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

More importantly for long-term investors, FCX has not made any meaningful progress in terms of growing its reserves for the past few years.

As we see from the two extracts below (one from FY 2023 and one from FY 2019), reserves in North America declined from 47.2bn lbs in 2019 to 44.7bn lbs as of the end of previous fiscal year. South America and Indonesia also followed a similar path of declining reserves, with the latter experiencing a sharp fall from 35.6bn lbs to 29bn lbs - a nearly 19% drop in reserves.

Freeport-McMoRan Annual Report 2023

Freeport-McMoRan Annual Report 2019

Indonesia is now the lowest of the three regions in terms of reserves, but recent production expansion within the country has made the region the largest in terms of sales. As a result, in 2024 copper sales to the country are expected to be roughly 1.7bn lbs or roughly 42% of the total company's sales for the year.

Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

Paying A High Price

With all that in mind, FCX's share price also no longer trades at attractive levels to the same extent that it used to prior to the pandemic. As we could see from the graph below, the average price/sales multiple from 2014 to 2019 was only 1.1, compared to the average multiple of 2.6 from 2020 to 2023.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

The recent increase in copper prices is the main reason for this multiple repricing, as EBITDA margin improved in the face of production expected to remain flat. Input costs, however, have also followed suit, which resulted in gross margins staying relatively flat in recent years.

Data by YCharts

What this means is that FCX's recent multiple repricing is entirely due to fixed cost efficiencies and very optimistic forecasts about future copper prices being reflected within the share price.

In the meantime, capital expenditures relative to the annual depreciation expense have skyrocketed to above 200% which is usually an indication of higher production growth ahead. As we saw above, however, this does not appear to be the case and is most likely associated with more expensive and lower return projects.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

With all that in mind, it appears that FCX shareholders are taking on enormous risks and unless copper prices move-up even higher in the coming months, shareholder returns are likely to suffer through the rest of 2024. At the moment, the stock trades at a free cash flow yield of only 1.7% on a historical basis and 3.6% on a forward-looking basis.

This is hardly an attractive proposition for a cyclical stock with expected revenue growth of below 5%.

Seeking Alpha

At the same time, the high capital intensity of the business could easily result in massive swings in the aforementioned free cash flow yield. For example, the annual amount spent on capex is more than 80% of the company's free cash flow from operations for the past 12-month period.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

This clearly illustrates the high sensitivity of FCX's future free cash flow to changes in assumptions. It also shows the currently elevated sales multiple already incorporates future increases in margins and cash flow which, in my view, also limits potential upside for FCX shareholders.

Conclusion

Freeport-McMoRan stock appears to be way too risky as a means to get exposure to copper and capitalize on the long-term tailwinds for the price of the metal. In addition to the idiosyncratic risks, the company's copper production is stalling and higher capital expenditures are doing little to reinvigorate organic growth. At the same time, the stock trades at levels that already incorporate future increases in the price of copper, which limits potential upside and leaves shareholders exposed to downside risks in the near-term.