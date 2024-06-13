izusek/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Commercial real estate has been hit hard in the past two years by the rising rate environment. It is a mainstream media story now, with every day seeing headlines that retort another large loss on selling office buildings:

CRE News (Forbes)

Outside the sensationalism embedded in such stories, one must understand that there are owners and lenders for those properties, stakeholders which see significant losses when such events occur.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF) is such a stakeholder. KREF is a CRE REIT which lends against commercial real estate. In the above example, the equity holder of the building (i.e. the original buyer) was completely wiped-out, while the mortgage lender needs to work out what to do with the asset and mark it as such on its books and records.

In this article, we are going to look at KREF's capital structure, and namely at the Series A preferred shares (NYSE:KREF.PR.A), and articulate why they represent a solvency play on the REIT and why they represent an asset to hold at the current levels.

Preferred shares in a REIT structure

Unlike CEFs, preferred shares in a REIT structure do not have any protection mechanisms from a regulatory perspective. If the underlying holdings degrade significantly and the REIT is unable to meet its obligations, the entity will go into bankruptcy, with the likely outcome of full loss for the common shares and a high loss for the preferred equity.

On the other hand, preferred shares have no discernible upside. They do not participate in significant capital appreciations for the underlying assets, and get redeemed on their call date or after at $25/share usually. KREF.PR.A is not any different. As per the issuance prospectus:

On and after April 16, 2026, upon no fewer than 30 days' nor more than 60 days' written notice, we may, at our option, redeem the Series A Preferred Stock, in whole or from time to time in part, by paying $25.00 per share, plus any accrued and unpaid dividends (whether or not declared) to, but not including, the date of redemption.

KREF.PR.A is therefore a solvency play on the KREF fund. If the fund remains solvent, the Series A will continue to pay interest and be redeemed eventually, while an insolvency would trigger a loss for the holders.

What does KREF actually do?

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust focuses on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets:

Holdings (Presentation)

The fund currently holds a $7.5 billion portfolio of floating rate loans, mainly secured by multifamily properties, which make up 43% of the portfolio. Office properties come next, at 22% of the holdings.

Let us take a very simple example so that readers can fully understand where KREF fits in the picture. Let us say a pension fund wants to buy a NYC office building for $100. Usually the pension fund would seek leverage to boost returns for said investment, and would source a mortgage loan on the property. Assuming an LTV (loan to value) of 70%, the pension fund would put $30, while a fund like KREF would provide the remaining $70. KREF would have a first lien on the property, so if the pension fund would not be able to repay the mortgage loan, KREF would take over the property. The business is very straightforward, and was historically performed by commercial banks.

Unlike commercial banks, CRE REITs only have one business segment, and when commercial real estate goes down in value, CRE REITs have a problem. In the past two years, we have seen a significant plunge in prices for real estate, which have contributed to an abysmal -34% price performance for KREF since January 2023.

Book value erosion and market pricing

Although the price action on the common shares is very ugly, it does not paint a correct picture since it contains forward expectations. Let us look at book value to get an accounting snap-shot of what has actually happened. Since the start of 2023, the below three REITs have seen a similar degradation in their book value:

Data by YCharts

The cohort chosen is composed of KREF, the Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT). Since the start of 2023 they all have seen a reduction in book value, but a fairly modest one at only roughly -10% let us call it.

However, KREF is the most 'unliked' CRE REIT, exhibiting the lowest Price to Book value from the cohort:

Data by YCharts

The missing piece from price action vs book value is the P/B adjustment. KREF is now trading at only 46% book, basically the market telling us it is expecting the book value to further decrease significantly.

Can KREF actually default - how internals shape up

Unlike banks, CRE REITs do not have depositors who can come and request their funds back. CRE funds tend to operate like a corporation, with strict balance sheet management and term maturities on their leverage:

Debt Maturities (Presentation)

KREF does not have any significant debt maturities until 2026, so there is no immediate pressure on divesting assets at fire-sale prices. We would only be concerned here if there was a large amount of debt coming due in 2025, since the fund would need to start refinancing discussions now. It is not the case here.

From a balance sheet perspective, the fund exhibits a $15.8 book value, although its share price trades at only half of that:

Book Value (Presentation)

Book value represents assets minus liabilities, as accounted for under GAAP (general accepted accounting principles). So under GAAP the company has roughly $1.4 billion in equity to absorb further loses:

Balance Sheet (Presentation)

The company will have question marks around its solvency when book value comes close to zero (i.e. assets equal liabilities) on a GAAP basis. The trend is negative in CRE, no doubt, but there is a significant cushion here, and even the market via a very aggressive discounting is only assuming another halving in book value.

The market has punished KREF for its large allocation to office properties when compared to its peers, despite the fact that over 93% of that allocation is to Class-A properties. Office is disliked currently, and the larger the holdings in this asset class, the larger the discount to book value.

What happens when loans default

An investor however needs to understand that even when a loan defaults, the value is not permanently impaired. Let us have a look:

REO Holdings (Presentation)

As of March 2024, roughly $165 million in equity was in real estate owned (REO) properties. REO simply references assets where the loan defaulted, with the fund taking over since the mortgage was first lien. We have as an example a Portland Retail building which the fund now owns.

While many buildings cannot refinance mortgages given the decline in values and high interest rates, that does not mean the assets are not generating cash flows or offer yields. Just lower yields than required for a successful refinancing currently. With the Fed projected to lower rates in 2025 by 100 bps, we are certain of better times ahead, with lower risk free rates bringing about more refi activity.

We like the fact that the fund is doing REO, because fire-sales in a distressed market does not maximize recovery value.

Doing the right thing - lowering the dividend

The fund is taking the right steps to shore up its finances until the storm passes, steps which are very beneficial to the preferred shareholders:

To that end, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.25 per share for the first quarter. The dividend is set at a level where we can cover with distributable earnings ex-losses with our performing loan portfolio under a number of different scenarios, including lower interest rates and the potential migration of loans to cost recovery and REO.

The fund has lowered the dividend on its common shares to account for the increase in distressed assets, and to ensure what is passed on to investors as cash comes from the performing loans only.

These are all normal steps for a healthy organization that plans for the long-term, and is fully transparent regarding the current difficult market.

As a reminder, preferred shareholders would like to see as little cash possible distributed to common shareholders, and as much possible used to deleverage the fund.

The Invesco precedent - the power of a widely known sponsor

When buying into a CRE fund the sponsor is very important. KKR is a brand name that ensures all steps necessary will be taken to ensure solvency and health for KREF.

Historically speaking we have seen another similar event with respect to Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR). IVR had a mixed Agency/CRE portfolio and a poor balance sheet, and got hit very hard during Covid:

Data by YCharts

The fund was forced to deleverage at the bottom of the market, and the common shares never really recovered. However, its preferred equity continued to pay full interest, and is now back to its pre-Covid pricing levels:

IVR Preferred Shares (Seeking Alpha)

Large platforms like Invesco or KKR cannot afford a public shaming by having a significant fund blow-up. They have the clout, resources and bank contacts to amend and extend, and ensure that the fund will survive. Yes, common shareholders will suffer, but the rest of the capital structure will be fine, and the name of the manager will not be blemished.

Conclusion

KREF is a CRE fund from the KKR platform. The vehicle has been hit hard by the downturn in the real estate segment, and has been singled out by the market for its office exposure, which makes up 22% of the portfolio. The fund is trading at 46% book value on the common shares, implying significant further loses. KREF.PR.A is the Series A preferred equity from the fund, and is currently trading with an 8.7% yield. The preferred shares represent a solvency play on KREF, and we believe the fund will make it through given its holdings, sponsor and steps taken to shore-up its balance sheet, despite the short-term pressure on the common shares. The Series A is currently trading in sync with U.S. high yield credit, and with spreads very tight, the shares only represent a 'Hold' at the moment. New money looking at this security would be well served to wait for a risk-off event to enter, while buy-and-hold investors should understand that despite short term challenges the preferred shares represent money good securities.