Sell Alert: 2 Overvalued Dividend Stocks And One Replacement Buy

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

If I've learned anything about markets, it's that sooner or later the pendulum always swings in the other direction.

This wisdom, drawn from Howard Marks' books, has only crystallized for me over the past 3-4 years.

The concept is simple: stocks oscillate between overvalued and undervalued states.

It's natural for different sectors to rise and fall as our perceptions of the economic cycle shift. Individual stocks, too, move from overvalued to undervalued and back, influenced by analysts' changing outlooks, what's hot and what's not.

While talking heads always talk that "the market" went up, or "the market" went down, I can't drive home hard enough the idea that:

It's not a stock market, but a market of stocks. There's always something worth buying and something worth selling.

Within my universe of coverage, we have Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) on one end of the spectrum which is up 61% in the past 12 months

TSM DFT Chart

On the other end of the spectrum, we have Pfizer Inc. (PFE) which is down 28% in the past 12 months.

PFE DFT Chart

Of course, pundits will have a million reasons to explain why PFE is so awful, and why TSM is so great. In 2022 they had the opposite views.

But the truth is: good stocks go in and out of fashion.

The key question is, how does one capitalize on this? Some stocks inevitably decline and never bounce back, typically those with poor fundamentals. Conducting thorough research to identify quality companies with strong fundamentals helps weed out many of these failing stocks.

Even with diligent research, as an individual making discretionary decisions, errors are inevitable. Unforeseen events or overlooked details can lead to missteps. Minimizing these errors involves focusing on quality companies and strong fundamentals, but occasional mistakes are unavoidable.

This is why diversification is crucial. It spreads risk and minimizes the impact of any single stock's underperformance.

Managing a diversified portfolio doesn't need to be overly time-consuming. I've found managing a 50-70 stock portfolio isn't much different from managing a 30 stock portfolio.

Running a diversified portfolio means setting target prices for reviews. I monitor about 120 stocks, reviewing them when:

Dividends increase.

Prices hit target highs or lows.

Quarterly results come out.

Significant news arises.

Otherwise, we hold steady.

Our investment framework can be summarized as:

Focus on quality stocks.

Buy when they're cheap, sell when they're high.

Diversify to mitigate the cost of unavoidable errors.

We further narrow our investment focus to dividend stocks with a history of increasing dividends. Why? Dividends signal several positive traits:

Management likely prioritizes profitable investments and returns excess cash to shareholders. They acknowledge shareholders' ownership, treating the company responsibly. They understand the principles of capitalism.

For quality companies, dividends provide a reliable benchmark for value. While earnings, sales, and cash flow fluctuate, dividends tend to rise steadily unless cut, which thorough due diligence can help avoid.

This makes it easier to assess a stock's value by comparing its dividend yield to historical levels. By estimating growth, we can determine if a stock is cheap relative to its income.

That's what the DFT chart -- that I designed and Robert implemented--does.

It shows you where a stock stands relative to its historical dividend yield, and paints 4 areas: historically very undervalued, slightly undervalued, slightly overvalued, and very overvalued.

These charts are a brilliant aid in determining when to buy and when to sell and go a long way in explaining why I'm currently bullish on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS).

GS DFT Chart

The stock is up 10% since we last wrote about it in April, and it has huge potential for further advancement.

Conversely, it also explains why we've been progressively exiting out of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) position lately.

WSM DFT Chart

The strategy is simple: buy low, get paid to wait, and sell high.

What if "high" never comes? Usually, it does, but if it doesn't, as long as the stock continues to increase its dividend satisfactorily, we can meet our retirement income goals without selling.

So we are buy and hold investors. But then we sell when it is opportunistic to do so.

Our primary goal is to live off dividends in retirement. Robert managed to retire early, and I plan to retire even earlier.

Opportunistic buying and selling accelerates this process. Here are a couple of "sell this, buy that" stock opportunities currently on our radar.

Sell American Express

All the Warren Buffett die-hard fans are going to come for me here, but hear me out.

Buffett bought his first shares of American Express Company (AXP) in 1964, after an instance of financial fraud, later known as "the salad oil scandal" which left American Express on the hook for $58mn in losses.

Investors panicked, the stock went down, and Warren Buffett stepped in and bought the stock. Talking about his position later:

When American Express went into the salad oil scandal, we bought about 5% of the company for $20 million. If you bought in a panic which was really an extraordinary time to buy, you didn't have much competition.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s (BRK.A) (BRK.B) position in AXP was increased in the 80s and 90s, but there have been no new purchases in AXP since the 90s.

When they purchased a block of AXP in 1991, the stock yielded 4.4%.

Today, AXP yields 1.25%, which is the yield at which it has historically become overvalued.

During the past 10 years, AXP has yielded a median of 1.4%, with a max yield of 2.5% which it yielded in 2015 and 2016.

AXP DFT Chart

Now if you can get a 2.5% yield of AXP I'm all for it and it makes total sense.

EPS has continued to grow in the mid-teens, as card fees have increased low double digits and the company buys back 2 to 3% of its shares each year.

This should enable generous double-digit dividend growth in years to come, but when you're getting paid just 1.25%, it's not enough to care.

Let's assume that we invested $10,000 in AXP today, and reinvested the dividend every year for 10 years, while the dividend grew at a 10% CAGR.

In year 10, you'd expect to receive just $327 in dividends. This is a very low amount.

AXP DFT Simulation

Now I can see you folks coming saying that it might not be a buy, but that doesn't make it a sell.

Historically, this is the danger zone for AXP's valuation. It has great momentum, and it is very possible that it continues to increase, as it has a brilliant opportunity to expand internationally, but I think investors would be well served by harvesting their gain, and redeploying it into a more undervalued stock.

Sell Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is another such stock, which is a brilliant company, and which I'd be happy to buy at the right price, which unfortunately is just too expensive today and where investors would be better served selling and buying another stock.

As an industrial stock, Caterpillar is exceptionally cyclical, and it always looks cheap at the top relative to more volatile metrics such as P/E. After all, you might think that the current 16x P/E ratio is rather low.

But CAT's sales have declined by 0.4% in the last quarter after strong growth in the past 3 years.

But despite this, CAT is the most expensive relative to its dividend that it has been in all of its history, bar 2006.

CAT DFT Chart 25Y

2006 set the company up for 6-7 years of subpar returns.

If you insist on buying/holding good companies when their valuations get extremely high, this is what we can expect to happen.

Buy Best Buy

In April we highlighted Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) as a buy, suggesting that "it's about time you got a new gadget".

I highlighted that the 3 big challenges for BBY in determining when the renewal cycle of laptops and phones which drive their sales would start. I wrote:

If we accept that the Fed is on track to cutting rates by the middle of the year, that inflation has abated, even if the last mile is the hardest like they keep saying, and that AI features will pop up in phones and laptops later this year, then BBY could be gearing up to have a good second half of the year and return to growth in 2025.

Most of that seems to be working out. Let's see what the Fed says. It might not matter, given the AI-driven renewal cycle which is about to kick off.

Consider that Apple Inc. (AAPL) is set to integrate advanced AI features into its iPhones later this year, with the release of iOS 18. These will be presented this month at the Worldwide Developers Conference, and then released in the line of iPhone 16s.

I have an iPhone 13, and while the phone still works fine, I'm considering an upgrade given these features. I'm sure I'm not alone.

A couple of months after our article, a Bank of America analyst upgraded Best Buy saying:

We believe the catalyst path looks positive from here with upside potential to both earnings and valuation based on tech replacement cycles underway, new AI innovation providing incremental demand, and margin execution remaining solid

To the best of my knowledge, there was no relation between my article and him upgrading Best Buy with a price target of $100 instead of $67.

Still, after his upgrade, market participants bid up BBY to $87, making it already 9% higher than when we suggested it a couple of months ago.

BBY's margins improved last quarter as it has increased its reliance on services through their various memberships, which provide steady revenue and loyal customers. Digital sales are now 30% of revenue, as BBY's omnichannel model continues to prove that it works, even in an Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) led world.

Best Buy is experimenting with different store formats, including smaller, more efficient stores and outlets, to serve specific market needs. This approach helps Best Buy maintain a strong presence while reducing overall costs.

I think BBY is looking really good right now.

At $87, it still yields 4.32% and is at a level of past resistance. If it powers through the current level, then we will be in a new bullish cycle for BBY, and the $100 level set by the BofA analyst will just be a starting point.

BBY DFT Chart

BBY's demise has been greatly overdone. Consumer electronics has always been cyclical, and this cycle is about to take off. It is a brilliant replacement for either AXP or CAT, and dividend investors should take this opportunity to "Buy Low".

Conclusion

Buy Low, Sell High, Get Paid To Wait- That's our investing motto. It is a method which has served us well over the years. Be cautious when others are greedy and greedy when others are cautious.