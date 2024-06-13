Luis Alvarez

After sending shares of Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) up nearly 2x this year in April, investors have seemingly gotten cold feet. Shares of the therapy app have sunk nearly 30% after peaking near $4, despite continued strength across all key metrics and tremendous growth.

Year to date, shares of Talkspace are now flat: creating another great entry point for investors who missed out on the first wave. Personally, I bought in earlier this year and am using the dip as an opportunity to add more to my stake.

I last wrote on Talkspace near its ~$4 peak in April, and since then, a lot has happened: the stock has fallen sharply, it has released very strong Q1 results, and announced a CFO change (to be replaced by the company's current head of investor relations). Despite the year to date rally, I believe Talkspace's runway remains quite long, and am still quite bullish on the company's prospects through the remainder of the year.

It's a time of rapid growth for the company. In addition to adding more paying memberships and expanding its partnerships with mental health providers throughout the U.S., two new key growth initiatives are worth mentioning. First: the company launched Medicare coverage in 11 states, including California and New York. Needless to say, Medicare is a huge program that Talkspace says covers 65 million lives; the company's initial rollout adds 10 million covered lives into its addressable market.

Second: Talkspace also added a health collective marketplace feature onto its app. The company now allows users a space to access and purchase services from third parties like Evernow (menopause treatment) and Aura (sleep wellness).

Beyond these newer initiatives, here is a refresher on my long-term bull case for Talkspace:

Secular tailwinds from the rapid destigmatization of mental health. Buoyed by the pandemic, mental health and talking about our emotional issues are becoming heavily destigmatized. Younger generations no longer have the fear of going to see a therapist as older generations do. As these trends take hold, providers like Talkspace that have built up a vast network with an easy-to-use interface can take advantage of this tailwind.

More and more health plans are covering mental health services (often with limited or zero patient copay), broadening access and encouraging use of therapeutic services. Talkspace is focusing on the enterprise. Especially this year, as the company cuts back on marketing cost, Talkspace is focusing its go-to-market efforts directly on large insurance plans and on employers to be more efficient about user acquisition.

Stay long here: there's plenty of upside left to go.

Q1 download

Talkspace once again demonstrated incredible growth and the greenfield nature of its addressable market in its Q1 earnings update. Take a look at the earnings summary below:

Talkspace Q1 results (Talkspace Q1 earnings deck)

Revenue grew 36% y/y to $45.4 million, well ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $44.7 million (+34% y/y) while decelerating only four points from Q4's 40% y/y growth rate. Revenue from payor sessions (i.e., those covered by health plans) grew 92% y/y as the company moves more toward partnerships with health providers and away from out-of-pocket consumers. Importantly, the company also expanded its provider network to over 5,500 providers in Q1, up 47% y/y and 6% sequentially from Q4.

In direct to enterprise, which represented $9.9 million of revenue (+14% y/y and 22% of total revenue), the company noted some key new wins while also highlighting some softness in enterprise adoption, given macro headwinds that are plaguing companies across industries.

Per CEO Jon Cohen's remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

Moving to direct to enterprise. We are encouraged by the early progress of our offering in New York City and Baltimore launched in Q4. Results on the first months around engagement and effectiveness indicate that we are reaching diverse populations as well as previously underserved communities. Many thousands of kids have already received help from their Talkspace therapists, and we know that our suicide risk alerts are working as intended. We also know of several occurrences where therapist intervention for teens in crisis has made a dramatic impact on their lives. We are very proud of the impact we are already having on these students. [...] On the employer side of our DTE category, while we did have a number of renewals and new wins in Q1, we also experienced headwinds with respect to account attrition. This was in part due to businesses continuing to review their budgets in the current inflationary environment as well as an increased competition. We believe our ability to demonstrate value for employers is a meaningful differentiator. And last month, we released our ROI calculator aimed at doing just that. This independently validated tool provides enterprises with the ability to measure the impact of offering virtual mental health services and validates potential enterprise savings in 3 areas: medical savings, time savings with respect to employee commute and absenteeism savings related to the number of workdays missed by employees due to depression."

We also can't overlook the vast improvements that Talkspace has made on profitability. The company has been focused at reducing overhead and costs over the past several quarters. The chart below shows that operating expenses have fallen sequentially in each quarter for the past year:

Talkspace profitability (Talkspace Q1 earnings deck)

As a result, and building on top of revenue strength, the company was able to notch its first-ever adjusted EBITDA profit in Q1. The company is expecting $4-$8 million of adjusted EBITDA profits this year (a 3% margin, which is respectable for a company of its still-small scale) versus a $14 million loss last year.

Valuation and key takeaways

At current share prices near $2.50, Talkspace trades at a market cap of $403.7 million. After we net off the $120.3 million of cash on Talkspace's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $283.4 million.

For the current year, Talkspace is guiding to $185-$190 million in revenue (23-30% y/y growth), and for FY25, consensus is pinning its hopes on $223.7 million in revenue, or 18% y/y growth. This puts Talkspace's valuation multiples at very modest levels:

1.5x EV/FY24 revenue

1.3x EV/FY25 revenue

I'd heavily recommend buying Talkspace on this dip. The company has plenty of tailwinds underneath it, including and especially Medicare expansion, as it continues to aggressively boost its profitability.