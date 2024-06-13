golero/iStock via Getty Images

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG), is by all accounts, a very cheap stock on many valuation measures. But why? After we highlighted this name for a swing trade back on December 5th, 2023, the stock made its run as predicted, but has largely been sideways ever since. In our opinion, the stock trades at a below-market valuation, given risk and uncertainty over the economy and the health of the consumer. However, luxury spending really never gets hit until the stock market takes a beating. Inflation weighs, but it has little impact on the wealthy, who make up much of Signet's customer base. Today we check back in on the stock, and with today's pullback following the just-reported Q1 earnings, traders may get an opportunity to reenter this stock in the $90s.

Signet Chief Executive Officer Virginia C. Drosos summed the progress up nicely in the press release:

Our results reflect notable acceleration from a sluggish February to the top half of expectations, with an even stronger May. Compared to the previous quarter, we increased North America engagement unit sales by 400 basis points excluding Digital banners. Further, customers continue to respond well to our new product offerings and loyalty program, reflected in a meaningful improvement in comparable sales for Fashion since February. We expect continued momentum in the second quarter, leading to a positive same store sales inflection in the second half of Fiscal 25."

This is strong news. The membership program is having an impact. The company also continues to see share gains in the bridal market, and has seen strength in average transaction value. However, the valuation is depressed, and the stock is moving mostly sideways because right now, sales are still down, meaning there is a lack of growth. This is a reason shares struggled this year. However, management expects an inflection to positive comps in the second half of its fiscal year.

Sales were $1.5 billion, down $157.2 million or 9.6% from last year's Q1. These were essentially in line with expectations, however. This top-line figure comes as same store sales were down 8.9% versus a year ago. Now it is important to keep in mind the company has offloaded some of its shops, so that has an impact on total sales. However, sales are down globally for the company. This is why the stock has struggled following our last swing trade. North American and international sales were both down. North America's total sales were $1.42 billion, down 9.0% from last year. Further, there was a decrease of 1.6% in total average transaction value. Same store sales declined 9.2%. International total sales were $77.2 million, down 19.5%, while average transaction value fell, and same store sales down 3.2%. Much of the decline in total sales reflects the sale of the prestige watch stores.

And with sales falling, gross profit took a hit, as well as net income. GAAP gross margin was $572.4 million, down from $632.0 million a year ago. However, GAAP gross margin was 37.9% of sales, matching a year ago's margins, which is positive. It is also worth noting that there was a 300 basis point improvement in digital comparable sales.

Now, on a GAAP basis there was a big loss this quarter, but it had to do with some preferred share redemptions primarily. Diluted loss per share was $0.90, down from diluted EPS of $1.79 a year ago. $1.91 of this was for deemed dividends for the premium on redemption of preferred shares, $0.10 of restructuring charges and $0.04 of asset impairments. Backing out these charges, EPS was $1.11 on an adjusted basis, and that beat estimates handily by $0.13.

So why, then, can we suggest taking another shot here? Well, the valuation is nice as we stated, though cheap can get cheaper if there is no performance to back it up. The fact that there is projected to be an inflection to positive comps in the second half of the year is bullish. Further, the SIG balance sheet is in good shape. Cash and cash equivalents, at quarter end, were $729.3 million, compared to $655.9 million a year ago. Now, after the end of the quarter, the company spent $129 million to redeem more preferred shares. The company is also buying back shares. Signet bought back $7.4 million, or approximately 73,000 shares. We are also bullish on the inventory turnover. Inventory ended the quarter at $2.0 billion, down $199 million, and down 9.2% from a year ago. The company is also paying a dividend, of $0.29 quarterly, which was recently raised from $0.23 per quarter.

Moving ahead, the outlook seems to get better as the year goes on. For Q2, comparable sales will still be down, but down at a lower pace. The company sees comps down 2% to 6% for Q2. But for the year, down 4.5% to up 0.5%. This clearly suggests improvement as the year goes on. Sales we see coming at $6.7 to $7.0 billion $2.5 billion for the year. For the year, EPS will be about $10.70 at the mid-point, so we are trading at less than 10X FWD EPS. If this hits, it would be mid-single digit growth in EPS from a year ago. So although the headline sales and comp figures are weak, future performance is projected to be sound. We think that this selloff can start to be bought in the mid $90s down to the mid-$80s if we get there, for a swing back to the high $90s if not over $100 later this year.