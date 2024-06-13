VioletaStoimenova

In the acquisition of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) and WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC), the merger contribution appears significantly larger than the current market price of MGRC. The FTC recently approved the transaction after requesting some new information about the deal. I do not think many investors saw the news. The merger spread implied stands at around 11%, and the annualised spread would be close to 19%. The rest of the conditions do not seem difficult at all, and in my view, shareholders will most likely approve the translation because 9.5x adjusted EBITDA appears in line with precedent transitions in the industry.

WillScot Mobile, And McGrath RentCorp

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. offers modular space and portable storage solutions. With operations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, in the last quarter, the company reported 260 branch locations and about 85,000 customers. The company reports a market capitalization of more than $7 billion.

WillScot Mobile was the result of the merger between WillScot and Mobile Mini brands, so employees, and management know well how to deal with an M&A deal. I think that experience joining teams, and looking for synergies, will most likely accelerate the integration of McGrath RentCorp.

Founded in 1979, McGrath offers relocatable modular buildings for classroom and office space and electronic test equipment. Before the transaction the target consisted of four business segments including the modular building segment, the portable storage container segment, the electronic test equipment segment, and the classroom manufacturing business. The company’s market capitalization is close to $2.56 billion. The target is therefore smaller than the acquirer, which increases the likelihood of merger success.

It is worth noting that McGrath recently signed a number of acquisitions. The target is also involved in recent M&A transactions, so employees may well accept the deal with WillScot Mobile. We are talking about an industry that appears to be consolidating rapidly. McGrath and WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings seem to be moving fast to remain competitive.

On February 1, 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of Vesta Housing Solutions Holdings, Inc., a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, for $437.2 million cash. Source: 10-Q On March 1, 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of Jerald R. Brekke, Inc., DBA Brekke Storage, for a total purchase price of $16.4 million. Source: 10-Q On April 1, 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of Dixie Temporary Storage, LLC, for a purchase price of $4.9 million. Source: 10-Q

The Merger, The Benefits, And The FCF Expectations Of The Combined Company

Among the benefits disclosed in the acquisition presentation, I think that unit economics and strengthening of the services offered are the most relevant improvements. Given the total number of customers brought by each company, I would expect net sales growth generation thanks to cross-selling opportunities.

Source: Merger Presentation

I revised the background and the expected FCF from the combined company. Given the previous review of potential acquirers and other offers proposed, I think that the price appears fair. In my opinion, shareholders will most likely approve the transaction.

Source: Merger Presentation

WillScot Mobile Mini is expected to close the transaction, offering approximately 9.5x expected 2024 adjusted EBITDA, including run-rate operating synergies. Given the total number of customers brought by each company, I would expect net sales growth generation thanks to cross-selling opportunities, in addition to real estate synergies.

Source: Merger Presentation

With $50 million operating synergies achievable within 24 months of closing, I think that the merger is beneficial for both companies. Synergies coming from logistics and third-party services, fleet optimization, and other general expenses may enhance future financial results. Shareholders of both companies will most likely benefit from the transaction. The companies gave the following information with regard to the benefits, and future Adjusted EBITDA expansion.

Source: Merger Presentation

Total Adjusted EBITDA could be $1.433 billion, $372 million more thanks to MGRC and the expected synergies. In my view, at 11x Adjusted EBITDA, the combined entity could have a total enterprise value of $15.7 billion. The enterprise value of WillScot Mobile is significantly lower than $15.7 billion. Thus, the increase in the total enterprise value could be large.

Source: My Own Calculations

The combined entity is expected to deliver a 2027 FCF of $1.063 billion and a 2028 FCF of $1.2 billion. The companies are also expected to show net sales growth in 2027 and 2028. The following numbers were obtained from a recent version of the merger agreement released to shareholders. 2028 FCF is expected to be close to $1.2 billion, and 2028 net sales could stand at $4.7 billion.

McGrath shareholders are expected to receive a combination of cash and stock for their shares. Shareholders will be able to choose between $123 in cash and 2.8211 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Common Stock. WillScot Mobile Mini is expected to pay a maximum amount of cash, which is close to 60% of the total merger contribution paid. Investors may want to have a look at the following lines for further information in the matter.

McGrath shareholders will receive either (i) $123.00 in cash (the “Per Share Cash Consideration”) or (ii) 2.8211 (the “Exchange Ratio”) shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Common Stock (such per share consideration, the “Per Share Stock Consideration”) in exchange for each of their shares of McGrath Common Stock, as determined pursuant to the election and allocation procedures in the Merger Agreement. McGrath shareholders will have the opportunity to elect to receive either the Per Share Cash Consideration or the Per Share Stock Consideration in respect of their shares of McGrath Common Stock, provided that the maximum number of shares of McGrath Common Stock that will be entitled to receive (i) the Per Share Cash Consideration will be equal to the product of (A) the total number of shares of the McGrath Common Stock issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time multiplied by (B) 60% (rounded down to the nearest whole number) and (ii) the Per Share Stock Consideration will be equal to the product of the total number of shares of McGrath Common Stock issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time multiplied by 40% (rounded up to the nearest whole number). Source: Merger Agreement

Using the previous estimates, I assumed that the cash in hand of $123 per share represents 60% of the merger contribution, and 40% may be represented by 2.8211 WSC shares. With these figures, if WSC shares are worth $38.3, which is the price reported on June 7, 2024, the offer would be $117.01. The cash contribution would be $123*60% or $73.8, and the stock contribution would be worth 2.8211*40%*$38.3 or $43.21. With these figures, the merger spread appears to be close to 11%. In addition, if we assume that the merger closes in 2024, the annualized spread would be close to 19%. Note that according to the merger agreement, the merger could close around October 31, 2024, or three months later. Note that I am not taking into account the dividends. MGRC reports a dividend yield of 1.8%, so the merger spread could be even larger than the percentage I obtained.

Source: Prepared By The Analyst

The Integrated Mergers have not become effective on or before October 31, 2024 (as such date may be extended pursuant to the following proviso, the “End Date”) Source: Merger Agreement

FTC Compliance

A few months ago, the FTC issued a second request for information, which may have enlarged the merger spread. However, on May 30, 2024, the companies released a certified compliance to US FTC on McGrath deal. In my view, as soon as investors see the new information the merger spread may diminish.

WillScot certified compliance to US FTC on McGrath deal after three months. Source: Mlex

Background Review: The Companies Worked Together From 2021

I think that deal will most likely close because both companies know each other very well. They have worked on previous small deals since 2021, and they negotiated the merger agreement for many years. In this regard, investors may want to have a look at the following lines.

Between March and June 2021, the respective Chief Executive Officers of McGrath and WillScot Mobile Mini, Messrs. Joseph F. Hanna and Bradley L. Soultz, discussed various potential transactions, including McGrath’s sale of certain roll-off boxes and tank units to WillScot Mobile Mini, both of which have since been divested by each company. Source: Merger Agreement

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings increased several times the offer, and other parties were contacted. The first offer that I could find was for $100 in cash and equity, submitted in August 2021. WillScot Mobile Mini also offered $105, $108, $113, and even $115. In my view, the negotiation process took a long time.

On August 12, 2021, Mr. Soultz met with Mr. Hanna and suggested that WillScot Mobile Mini was interested in acquiring McGrath at $100.00 per share with consideration of up to 10% in equity and the rest in cash. Source: Merger Agreement On April 28, 2023, in a meeting with Messrs. Shuster, Hanna and Soultz, Mr. Soultz verbally communicated WillScot Mobile Mini’s intention to put forward an updated and improved non-binding all-cash offer of $105.00 per share. Source: Merger Agreement On July 7, 2023, McGrath received from WillScot Mobile Mini a revised written non-binding all cash offer for $108.00 per share (the “July 7, 2023 WillScot Offer”). Source: Merger Agreement On October 20, 2023, Mr. Soultz called Mr. Shuster to discuss a potential revised offer of $113 to 115 per share, with various mixes of cash and stock consideration (the “Verbal Proposal”). Source: Merger Agreement

The financial adviser contacted party A, which offered a written, non-binding, all-cash deal to acquire 100% of McGrath at $120.00 per share. However, in December 2024, party A decided that WillScot Mobile was too expensive at $118 per share. Given these figures and the failed interest from Party A, I think that the deal obtained with WillScot Mobile Mini appears fair.

After further discussion, the McGrath Board determined that (“Party A”) was the only company with a successful M&A track record and requisite resources to propose an acquisition of McGrath at a deal consideration superior to WillScot Mobile Mini. Source: Merger Agreement Also on November 21, 2023, Party A’s Head of M&A called representatives of Goldman Sachs, stating that following the Thanksgiving Holiday, Party A intended to put forward a written non-binding all-cash offer to acquire 100% of McGrath at $120.00 per share, and McGrath and Party A executed a confidentiality agreement, substantially similar to the WillScot Mobile Mini confidentiality agreement, which included standstill with “fall-way” provisions under certain circumstances and employee and customer non-solicitation provisions. Source: Merger Agreement On December 21, 2023, the Chief Executive Officer of Party A had a telephone call with representatives of Goldman Sachs and indicated that, despite positive views on McGrath and its management team, Party A did not believe that it would be able to provide an adequate premium over McGrath’s current share price of approximately $118, which had risen significantly from $99.69 per share on November 27, 2023, the day before they had submitted their proposal, and as a result determined not to move forward with the proposed acquisition of McGrath. Source: Merger Agreement

Precedent Transactions

Previous transactions showed an LTM Ev/EBITDA close to 9x and 10x, so I believe that the acquisition at close to 9.5x Adjusted EBITDA makes sense. In the last five years, the industry saw a significant number of acquisitions, so I think that we have a lot of information about previous.

Source: Prepared By The Analyst, And Merger Agreement

I also reviewed previous market conditions reported by Seeking Alpha, which includes Ev/forward EBITDA sector median close to 11x. In my view, with more bidders, McGrath could have received offers close to 10x and even 11x EBITDA. However, considering the number of parties interested in the target, I do believe that the M&A deal obtained appears reasonable. In my view, shareholders may approve the translation.

Finally, it is also worth offering the forecasts given by McGrath about the future years 2025, 2026, 2027, and 2028. 2028 EBITDA is expected to be close to $516 million, and 2028 FCF could stand at around $230 million. Given the revenue growth expectations, and EBITDA growth expectations from management, 9.5x Adjusted EBITDA does look appropriate. EBITDA may not change a lot in the coming years.

Source: Merger Agreement

Debt Reduction Is Expected

I think that McGrath may need the transaction to receive debt financing in order to keep its operations. This is another reason to expect the merger to successfully close. In the merger agreement, it is written that as soon as the transaction is completed, McGrath’s $650.0 million revolving credit facility will be repaid.

In connection with the Transaction, McGrath’s 2.57% Series D Notes due 2028, 2.35% Series E Notes due 2026 and 6.25% Series F Notes due 2030 (collectively, the “McGrath Notes”) will be repaid in full and McGrath’s $650.0 million revolving credit facility and $20.0 million sweep service facility will be repaid in full and terminated. Source: Merger Agreement

WillScot Mobile Mini is also expected to reduce the total amount of debt, so I am not really concerned about the total amount of debt. In a recent press release, the company noted that it is targeting net leverage of 3.0x-3.5x post-closing.

WillScot Mobile Mini is committed to deleveraging and expects to achieve pro forma net leverage within the Company’s target range of 3.0x – 3.5x within 12 months post-closing. Source: WillScot Mobile Mini to Acquire McGrath RentCorp for $3.8 Billion, Enhancing Its Position as the North American Leader in Turnkey Space Solutions | McGrath

Termination Fees

The termination fees are worth $120 million, and $180 million. Using an enterprise value of $3.8 billion, they represent 3.1%, and 4.7% of the total enterprise value. In my opinion, the companies will most likely think twice before terminating the agreement.

In the event of a termination of the Merger Agreement by McGrath or WillScot Mobile Mini under certain circumstances relating primarily to an Alternative Proposal, a Superior Proposal or a McGrath Adverse Recommendation Change, McGrath will be required to pay a termination fee of $120 million to WillScot Mobile Mini in accordance with the timing and other terms set forth in the Merger Agreement. Source: Merger Agreement WillScot Mobile Mini shall pay, or cause to be paid, a termination fee of $180 million to McGrath. Source: Merger Agreement

Pending Conditions Include The HSR Act, And Other Risks

The merger agreement includes a list of precedent conditions that the parties will have to reach to complete the deal. Among those conditions, there is the agreement form the DOJ, the approval from shareholders, and the waiting period applicable to the HSR Act. I do not think that those conditions are very difficult to achieve. Given the current conditions, in my view, the current merger spread is too large.

At any time before or after consummation of the Transaction, notwithstanding the expiration or termination of the waiting period applicable to the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement under the HSR Act, the DOJ or the FTC may take action under the antitrust laws, including seeking to enjoin the completion of the Transaction, to rescind the Transaction or to conditionally permit completion of the Transaction subject to regulatory conditions or other remedies. Source: Merger Agreement

If the merger does not close, I would be expecting a decline in the stock price from the current price mark of $95-$100. The company traded at that level right before the merger announcement was made. Having said that, I think that the risks of M&A failure are small right now. The FTC approved the deal, and the price paid is in line with previous precedent transactions. Experts in the M&A field usually say that 85% of the total amount of the merger successfully closes.

My Final Opinion

WillScot Mobile Mini is expected to pay $123 per share and 2.8211 of its own shares to owners of McGrath shares. In my opinion, most investors failed to see that the FTC approved the transaction. The merger spread implied stands at around 11%, and the annualised spread could be 19%. The rest of the conditions included in the merger agreement do not seem very difficult to achieve. In addition, in my view, the valuation paid at 9.5x expected 2024 adjusted EBITDA is generous and in line with the previous transactions. I would expect shareholders to approve the transaction in July, which may diminish the current merger spread.