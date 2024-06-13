Henrik Sorensen

This may be the most bifurcated market since the dot.com era since you almost have to buy what's working if you want to make money because most everything else is not.

Tuesday, June 11 was another example of that in which The Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLK), $220.18 closing market price, +1.9%, melted up to another all-time high along with the Nasdaq-100 (QQQ), $468.02 closing market price, +0.7%.

And yet, on June 11 at the close, you had just about every other corner of the market struggling with financials (XLF) down -1.1%, healthcare (XLV) down -0.4%, utilities (XLU) down -0.6%, industrials (XLI), down -0.6%, and on and on it goes.

Day-after-day it seems, we have seen more decliners than advancers and more 52-week lows than highs being made for both the NYSE and Nasdaq, even as the major market indexes make all-time highs.

From June 11:

NYSE/NASDAQ

You can just feel the frustration as investors throw in the towel on what's not working and turn around and have to buy what is because they have no other choice.

Clearly, this can't go on forever, but how can you play this without putting all of your eggs in a smaller and smaller basket? Well, that's where a fund like the Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO), $10.85 closing market price, can leverage up what's working while still having some diversity in convertible bonds and global equities.

So far this year, this is working very well for CGO. With a NAV up +20.7% year-to-date, the best among all CEFs I follow, that's also blowing away SPY and QQQ.

Data by YCharts

And on a total return market price basis, CGO is even better, up +23.5%:

Data by YCharts

So when you think of what's working, CGO is right there at the top of the list. But what if things all of a sudden change and we finally see a rotation into what's not working?

Well, this is where I believe CGO offers some defensiveness in its diversity just in case. Let's first look at CGO's Top 10 Holdings as of May 31, 2024:

Calamos

Of course, you have NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and other large-cap tech names, but you also have fixed-income ETFs like SPDR® Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) and the Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) as well as convertible bonds and healthcare stocks shown in the top 10 holdings.

In fact, here is CGO's asset allocation and portfolio composition:

Calamos Calamos

And finally, here is CGO's Country and Regional Exposure:

Calamos

So can we agree that CGO is NOT just the Magnificent 7 stocks and actually has quite a bit of diversity?

Certainly, being 32.4% leveraged is helping those Top Holdings like NVDA, Apple Inc. (AAPL), Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), etc., outperform even more, but isn't that what you want to see, i.e. over-weight the stocks that are doing well?

So what else makes CGO compelling still? Well, how about the fund trading at a -9.1% discount, close to the bottom end of its valuation range over the last three years:

CEF Connect

How do you explain that? I mean, shouldn't this fund be trading at a significantly higher valuation by now?

Certainly, over a longer three-year or five-year period, CGO has not performed as well compared to say, the S&P 500, which is probably a factor in its wide discount, but when all that matters is what's been working over the past year or so, and Calamos has certainly figured that out, I would think that there would be some valuation improvement by now.

And the final reason why I think CGO is still a compelling buy even at a 52-week high, is that there is a lot of room for a distribution increase after Calamos cut CGO's distribution from $0.10/share to $0.08/share back in October of 2022.

With CGO's NAV yield at a low +8.0% for a leveraged CEF compared to its outstanding +20.4% NAV performance already this year, there are plenty of reasons to up CGO's monthly distribution now.

And with distribution increases the name of the game right now with CEFs, there is NO fund that deserves it more than CGO.

As a result, not only do I believe Calamos will reinstate CGO's distribution, possibly as soon as July 1 when the next distribution declaration is released, they may go even higher considering how CEF sponsors have been over-increasing the distributions of their funds lately to attract income investors in a more competitive yield-hungry environment as well as to ward off activist shareholders like Saba or Karpus.

In fact, I'm surprised that we haven't seen an activist investor take a larger position in CGO already considering its small size at only $117 million in net common assets.

That's pretty small when compared to Calamos' other equity/convertible CEFs like the Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) with $2.75 billion in net common assets and the Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) with $494 million in net common assets.

So there you have it. Go with what's working because even if that won't last forever, there are still compelling reasons to own a winner like CGO.