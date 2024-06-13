Good To Go On CGO

Douglas Albo profile picture
Douglas Albo
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • This is a market in which the winners not only keep winning, but they continue to lap the broader market over and over again.
  • And though everyone has been calling for a broadening out of stocks, that's not happening. So until the narrative changes, stick with what's working.
  • And in CEFs, what's working are the Calamos leveraged equity and fixed-income funds. And none have been better than the Calamos Global Total Return Fund.
  • With an NAV up +20.4% YTD, CGO is outperforming both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq-100 and every other CEF out there, practically.
  • And with other funds increasing their distributions, it's probably only a matter of time before Calamos raises CGO's distribution substantially. It certainly deserves it.

athlete running in red smoke

Henrik Sorensen

This may be the most bifurcated market since the dot.com era since you almost have to buy what's working if you want to make money because most everything else is not.

Tuesday, June 11 was another example of that

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work.

CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary. ~ Douglas Albo

If you'd like to learn more about my services, please go to this link:

CEFs: Income +Opportunity

This article was written by

Douglas Albo profile picture
Douglas Albo
12.35K Followers

Douglas Albo has been a financial professional for 20+ years and a registered investment advisor over a decade. His background includes several years at Smith Barney and Morgan Stanley. He has been covering equity CEFs on Seeking Alpha for well over a decade as well.

Douglas is the leader of the investing group CEFs: Income + Opportunity where he provides coverage of the best ideas in equity CEFs. Features of the group include: analysis of tax-advantaged distribution funds, real time trading alerts and ideas, weekly performance spreadsheets, a portfolio guide updated every 2 weeks, and chat for dialogue and questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CGO, CHW, SPY, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CGO Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on CGO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CGO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News