Rush Street Interactive: Fully Valued Despite Attractive Growth Prospects Ahead

Sandeep Nital David profile picture
Sandeep Nital David
81 Followers

Summary

  • Its share price has doubled so far this year.
  • In recent quarters, the company has significantly improved its profitability, while demonstrating strong revenue growth.
  • Shares appear to be fairly valued given the growth deceleration and moderating profit margins expected in upcoming quarters.

Mobile casino background. Poker online application concept. Bookmaker"s website interface template. Gambling app design.

Sinenkiy

Investment thesis

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) has shown strong revenue growth and improving profitability in recent quarters, which has led to its share price doubling since the beginning of this year. The company continues to leverage its strong brand

This article was written by

Sandeep Nital David profile picture
Sandeep Nital David
81 Followers
An individual investor primarily focused on undercovered companies, with more than 50 companies on my watchlist. My areas include technology, software, electronics and the energy transition. I have been investing my personal capital for over 7 years in a broad range of companies globally. Through my years of analyzing countless companies, I have accumulated professional investment experience within my circle of competence. I have a Masters degree in Electrical Engineering and currently work as an automotive battery RnD engineer in Sweden. My write-ups on SA are a good way for me to layout my investment thesis on companies and receive feedback from the broader investing community. I enjoy diligently studying and researching small to mid cap companies which are often researched to a lesser extent by others. Through my analysis of numerous companies, I seek to identify asymmetric investment opportunities with the goal of achieving market beating returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RSI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RSI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RSI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News