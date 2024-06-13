Sinenkiy

Investment thesis

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) has shown strong revenue growth and improving profitability in recent quarters, which has led to its share price doubling since the beginning of this year. The company continues to leverage its strong brand recognition to significantly drive customer acquisition costs down. Its entry into several Latin American markets promises to be a major growth driver for the company. However, management's guidance for upcoming quarters points to decelerating growth and stagnant profit margins. After the recent share price appreciation, I believe the risk-reward is no longer favorable for investors, considering the downside risk mainly due to competitive threats.

Company Overview

RSI is a B2C online gambling operator which offers casino games, social gaming and sports betting. The company operates primarily in the US through its BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse brands, with the latter predominantly present in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. RSI currently operates in multiple states where online gambling and sports betting are legal. Additionally, in 2018, the company launched its RushBet brand to cater to the market in Columbia and the rest of Latin America.

RSI competes with other major players in its industry, such as DraftKings (DKNG), FanDuel and PENN Entertainment (PENN). RSI is able to leverage its strong brand recognition owing to its affiliation with Rush Street Gaming, which has a long history of operating physical casinos. Furthermore, RSI offers its clients a differentiated product offering versus its competitors, as explained by its CEO Richard Schwartz during a recent investor conference where he said:

Many of our competitor's products for casino are really similar to each other, where there are aggregations of game catalogs. We have those same game catalogs too. What we have built on top of these catalogs is experiences that are truly unique to our platform.

Future growth expected from markets outside the US

RSI has had great success in Columbia since 2018, followed by a successful launch Mexico in 2022. Furthermore, the company expects to launch in Peru this summer. In its latest quarter, Monthly Active Users (MAU) in Latin America were approximately 224,000, a 72% increase year-over-year. Management highlighted that Mexico was at about two times the Columbia launch revenue and was already profitable. Brazil and Mexico represent the top two GDP's in Latin America, and RSI plans to launch in Brazil as soon as regulations are in place. Though the company has promising growth prospects outside the US market, investors should be aware that the Average Revenue per Monthly Active User (ARPMAU) in the United States and Canada was $355 compared to just $43 in Latin America, during the first quarter of 2024.

Financial highlights

RSI has strong revenue growth and improving profitability in recent quarters as represented above. While revenue growth has been boosted by their recent launches in newly regulated markets, profitability has benefited from reduced competition, which has led to its CPAs (Cost Per Acquisition) dropping by close to 50% compared to the prior year. This compared favorably to its larger rival DraftKings, which is currently seeing a corresponding 40% reduction. The company's solid performance was summarized by its CEO during the Q1 2024 earnings call as follows:

Said simply, we are adding players to our platform more quickly. Players on average are higher value, we are finding these new players more efficiently than ever and we are driving meaningful profitability from this impressive growth.

In its latest quarter, revenue came in at $217.4 million, which was up 34% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA was $17.1 million, implying a margin close to 8%. This was a considerable improvement compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $8.7 million during the first quarter of 2023. Notably advertising and promotions expense was 23% lower year over year. Its balance sheet remains healthy with a net cash position of $191 million.

The company has guided for this year's revenue and adjusted EBITDA to be $835 million and $55 million at their respective midpoints. This implies an annual revenue growth of 21%, which shows that management expects revenue growth to decelerate compared to the 34% seen in Q1. What's even more concerning for investors is that management's adjusted EBITDA guidance points to an expected margin of 7%, which is below the level achieved in Q1. Though the guidance appears to be conservative, which the company will likely beat, its CEO pointed out a couple of factors affecting its performance in the second half of the year such as currency effects from Columbia and tougher comps in Q2 and Q3 related to hold rates.

My valuation model

Since RSI is still in its early stages of growth, metrics such as EBITDA and Free Cash Flow (FCF) are less relevant. However, I do expect that the company will be able to reach margin parity with competitors such as DraftKings and Penn Entertainment. Another company that I cover, Codere Online (CDRO) is also pertinent for conducting a valuation comparison as it has significant operations in Latin American markets. The EV to Sales (EV/S) metric can be used as to compare RSI's valuation on a relative basis, as shown below.

When netting out RSI's net cash of $191 million, it has an enterprise value of $1.85 billion at a share price of $9.1. This implies an EV/S ratio for 2024 of 2.2. The discount to its larger rival DraftKings seems justified due to RSI's slower revenue growth, lower profitability and lesser revenue diversification. However, I do acknowledge the fact that there is room for its valuation to re-rate higher if the company can demonstrate faster growth and higher profitability from its launches in new markets.

Potential catalysts for upside

Regulations in Delaware

RSI continues to benefit from its monopoly position as the only licensed operator in Delaware. Its success in the state was described by RSI's CEO on the Q1 2024 earnings call when he stated:

For Q1, our annual GGR run rate increased and was nearing $70 million, a $10 million increase from the $60 million level we shared on our last call, was driven by a strong end to the quarter. We ran over four times the rate of the previous operator during the month of March, with around 75% of this GGR attributed to iCasino.

However, they are facing a threat from a lawsuit seeking to open online sports betting in the state to other operators. RSI's management believes this is unlikely to happen, which if true should allow the company to continue to benefit as the sole operator in the state.

Successful launches in Latin American markets

As I explained previously, the company continues to launch and expand in multiple Latin American markets. Successful launches in markets such as Brazil and Mexico could provide a significant boost to the company's growth in upcoming quarters.

Acquisition target

The company remains a prime acquisition target for larger rivals, with recent media speculation of a potential sale of the company to DraftKings.

Risks

Competition

The US market remains highly competitive, with the presence of large dominant players compared to RSI. Though the Latin American markets are a promising avenue for growth, these markets too could likely attract more competitors in the future. This will make it challenging for the company to acquire and retain customers, which could lead to lower profitability.

Regulations

The company is susceptible to volatile regulatory changes made by the governments in the regions where it operates, especially since this is a nascent industry in many markets.

Conclusion

RSI has shown strong execution in recent quarters but management's guidance points to decelerating revenue growth and stagnating profit margins in upcoming quarters. Despite the potential for higher growth from its presence in multiple Latin American markets, I believe the risks from increased competition make the current risk-reward warrant a Neutral stance from me.