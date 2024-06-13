MF3d/iStock via Getty Images

Today, we are going to put Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the spotlight. The company's stock has more than doubled since its nadir in late October when the summer swoon in the overall market came to a close. Housing-related concerns were also pushed up yesterday as the May CPI report came in weaker than expected, boosting hopes that the Federal Reserve may finally start to cut interest rates in the near future.

Seeking Alpha

However, the housing sector remains quite challenged. April pending home sales hit their lowest levels since the spring of 2020 when most of the country was in COVID lockdown mode. Existing home sales in 2023 were also the lowest they have been since 1995. Even if average 30-year mortgage rates come down from the current seven percent level to six percent, there will still be tens of millions of homeowners with "golden handcuffs" thanks to their existing three to four percent mortgages.

Given this environment, can the rally in the stock continue, or is profit-taking likely on the horizon? An analysis follows below.

Rocket Companies is headquartered in Detroit, MI where the founder of the company has been very involved in the revitalization of the downtown of this iconic American city. The company provides mortgage lending, title, and settlement services across the United States and is best known for Rocket Mortgage, the firm's largest business unit. With the rally in the equity over the past couple of quarters, the stock currently trades just below $15.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $30 billion.

May 2024 Company Presentation

Recent Results:

The company posted its Q1 numbers on May 2nd. Rocket Companies delivered a non-GAAP profit of four cents a share, three pennies a share over expectations. On a GAAP basis, the company earned 11 cents a share or net income of $291 million for the quarter.

May 2024 Company Presentation

Revenues rose just over 36% on a year-over-year basis to $1.2 billion, some $180 million north of the consensus. It was an impressive quarter as mortgage originations just topped $20 billion. This was a 19% improvement from the same period a year, as Rocket continues to take market share in a fragmented market.

May 2024 Company Presentation

Some key data points from the earnings report include the gain on sale margin rose 72bps to 3.11% and the company is now servicing a bit over half a trillion dollars ($511 billion) in existing mortgages. Rocket garners some $1.4 billion annually from this recurring servicing revenue stream.

May 2024 Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The view from the analyst community around Rocket's prospects right now is dismal, to be blunt, despite solid quarterly results in May. Since Q1 numbers hit the wires, eight analyst firms, including J.P. Morgan, Wedbush, and RBC Capital have reissued Hold/Sell ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $10.75 to $14.00 a share, all lower than the current trading level of the equity.

Here is how Rocket described its balance sheet at the end of the first quarter via its press release:

Total liquidity was approximately $8.9 billion, as of March 31, 2024, which includes $0.9 billion of cash on the balance sheet, and $2.6 billion of corporate cash used to self-fund loan originations, $3.4 billion of undrawn lines of credit, and $2.0 billion of undrawn MSR lines of credit."

There has been no insider selling in the stock in 2024 despite the rally in the stock. In fact, one insider has made scores of small purchases (all under $10,000) throughout this year.

Conclusion:

Rocket Companies lost seven cents a share on $3.8 billion of sales in FY2023. The current analyst firm consensus sees profits of 29 cents a share as sales soar to $5.28 billion in FY2024. They project profits of 55 cents a share in FY2025 on sales growth in the mid to high teens.

The company has done a good job navigating through an uncertain housing market and will move to profitability this fiscal year after slight losses in FY2023. That said, this good news seems fully priced into the stock after the equity has doubled off its October lows and is valued at 27 times FY2025E EPS. This is a significant premium to the overall market multiple, despite the continued challenging headwinds for the housing sector.

Given this, the probability of profit taking on the horizon seems significantly higher than the stock continuing to rally. Therefore, Rocket Companies, Inc. seems an "Avoid" at current trading levels.