C4 Therapeutics: Losing Steam And Presenting An Opportunity

Topline Summary and Update

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) is a developmental biotech focused on commercialization of protein degraders that I have now covered twice in the past year. In my last outing, I felt that the then-new partnership with Merck KGaA (MRK), which brought an infusion of cash and gravity to the pipeline, was a big step in the right direction, but not the catalyst that would push me to buy just yet. It has since undergone a bit of a boom and bust cycle, and at the time of writing, the company's valuation is testing pre-deal lows.

Today, I want to revisit CCCC in light of more recent financial updates and guidance for their expected catalysts in 2024.

Pipeline Updates

Cemsidomide (formerly CFT7455)

We previously saw a data readout focused mostly on safety coming out of ASH 2023. In a heavily pretreated cohort of patients with multiple myeloma, there was preliminary evidence of disease control, with 4 patients who received the highest dose of 75 micrograms daily for 2 weeks on/2 weeks off having at least stable disease.

This study remains ongoing, with the company having discerned that a 62.5 microgram daily dose is safe, leading them to enroll more patients in a dose expansion cohort. Dose escalation remains ongoing, as well, with the aim of determining a maximal tolerated dose.

CCCC has guided that separate presentations of this phase 1 dose escalation portion for non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma will be coming in the second half of 2024. And the company expects to complete their exploration of dosing regimens by the end of the year.

CFT1946

The only other product that CCCC has in clinical trials is CFT1946, a degrader that targets BRAF protein harboring mutations in the V600 residue. This is an important target because roughly half of patients with advanced melanoma have a V600E mutation, for which the current standard of care is the doublet of Mek and Raf inhibition (using pairs like dabrafenib/trametinib). It is also an important target in lung cancer and colorectal cancer.

However, as with most targeted therapies, resistance to these combos is generally considered to be inevitable, as the cancer cells pick up other alterations that render them less sensitive to inhibition. A protein degradation-based approach allows CCCC to offer an option that does not depend on the type of V600 mutation that is present, in addition to potentially getting around common mutations that could drive resistance to the kinase inhibitors that we use today. Promising preclinical work presented at AACR 2024 showcased the potential in animal models of melanoma and colorectal cancer.

CCCC is currently conducting dose escalation of CFT1946 as part of a phase 1/2 trial in BRAF V600X solid tumors. There has been no clear guidance just yet on when we can expect data from this study, other than "second half 2024."

Financial Overview

As of their latest quarterly filing, CCCC reported $279.6 million in current assets, including $89.7 million in cash and equivalents and another $168.5 million in marketable securities. They also hold another $41 million in non-current marketable securities.

The company recognized $3 million in collaboration revenue, down slightly year over year compared with the same period in 2023. Their operating expenses were $35.3 million, down around 10% year-over-year due to restructuring conducted earlier this year. After interest and other income, the net loss for the quarter was $28.4 million. This gives CCCC a cash runway of approximately 9 to 10 quarters to continue funding operations, taking them well into 2025 before they need to think about cash again.

Strengths and Risks

Strength - The restructure is buying more time

CCCC having successfully tightened their belt buys them upwards of another 2 years of operating funds, as I mentioned. When you account for the long-term marketable securities, they may have even a few more quarters to squeeze out. This buys them the time needed to generate data catalysts for their early-stage studies, possibly buying them credibility and a position of strength before they reach the point of needing to raise funds.

Risk - A good deal more time is needed

Unfortunately, this cake is still a batter at this point, even though it's in the oven. CCCC is still quite early in phase 1, and we're not going to get a real sense of the direction they can go in 2024. The odds that a data presentation-related catalyst will move the needle remains low for the rest of the year, in my view.

Mixed - A novel platform holds promise and decisive risk

Protein degraders have generated not much in terms of proof of concept, which offers a lot of promise for would-be shareholders. At any time, they could emerge with data that drives a lot of excitement and hype, pushing CCCC into a meteoric rise. However, an unproven platform also carries a lot of risk, and even if this project ends up paying off, that risk will persist for years. It takes a special kind of stress tolerance to ride those highs and lows, and this company is still just at the beginning of that journey.

Bottom-Line Summary

At a market cap of approximately $350 million at the time of writing, CCCC continues to feel relatively fair in valuation. They're not beaten down, and they're not hyped to insane levels. They offer an opportunity at these levels, but my sentiment continues to remain a "hold" due to the high likelihood of generating no stock-moving catalysts in 2024, and no strong evidence that their platform is going to perform well in clinical studies. If you're particularly risk and stress tolerant, I think there is a buy thesis here, but I would be careful to pay attention to history, where we've already seen a massive run followed by a months-long decline. Caveat emptor with this one.