Given this week's rally to new all-time highs to 5,447, shorting the S&P 500 (SPY) seems reckless. Everything seems to be going right - inflation just came in at 0% m/m, the Fed is dovish, and cuts are likely to start in September. That said, euphoric new highs are perhaps the best time to consider hedges and tactical shorts - by the time you wait for bad news the markets could be considerably lower.

The ProShares Short S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SH) is arguably one of the best ways to short the S&P 500. It is a simple inverse bet and has some attractive elements, including a tendency to outperform its intended -1x, and an impressive 6.11% TTM dividend.

Introducing SH

According to fund page, SH seeks "daily investment results that correspond, before fees and expenses, to -1x the daily performance of its underlying benchmark," in this case the S&P 500.

It achieves its objectives through futures contract shorts and a variety of swaps with major banks.

SH Holdings (ProShares)

This section of the portfolio totals around $940M in exposure, which is 100% of SH's AUM. However, the swaps are essentially agreements to pay the difference in price at a later date. As the prospectus outlines -

Swap Agreements — Contracts entered into primarily with major global financial institutions for a specified period ranging from a day to more than one year. In a standard swap transaction, two parties agree to exchange or “swap” payments based on the change in value of an underlying asset or benchmark. For example, two parties may agree to exchange the return (or differentials in rates of returns) earned or realized on a particular investment or instrument.

The swaps require collateral, and will likely incur fees, but they essentially mean SH's entire AUM is freed up to invest elsewhere. SH therefore holds $983M in short-term Treasury Bills. Taking the -$43M in liabilities into consideration, this again adds up to the AUM of $940M.

SH Holdings (ProShares)

This is how SH can pay a large dividend. The TTM yield is an impressive 6.11%, although distributions vary.

Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

The last pay-out in March was $0.1418, down significantly from the December figure of $0.2355, which was a special dividend. I don't see any reason for the distributions to fall further as short-term Treasury Bills are still paying out over 5%, but that depends on Fed policy in Q4. If the distributions were to stay at $0.1418, the annual yield would be 4.8%.

The associated costs with maintaining the portfolio leads to a rather high expense ratio of 0.88%.

SH Performance

As mentioned earlier, SH is a vanilla inverse ETF without leverage. However, the returns are based on one day, and as the fund sponsor warns,

For any holding period other than a day, your return may be higher or lower than the Daily Target. These differences may be significant.

This may sound concerning, but the returns consistently work in SH's favour. We only have to look at yesterday's action after the CPI release: the S&P 500 closed +0.85% higher, while SH closed only -0.77% lower. This outperformance also seems to work in up and down markets. YTD, SH has performed a lot better than could be expected.

Data by YCharts

This outperformance is also evident over five years.

Data by YCharts

This makes SH a very effective hedge. Here is how a portfolio containing 50% SPY and 50% SH performs.

Hedged Portfolio Performance (Portfolio Visualizer)

2023 returned 5.67%. Obviously the recent growing dividend in SH has helped returns, but it also relates to low volatility in the S&P 500. As the fund explains,

Smaller index gains/losses and higher index volatility contribute to returns worse than the Daily Target. Larger index gains/losses and lower index volatility contribute to returns better than the Daily Target.

The only year when the SPY/SH pair trade performed poorly was in 2020 when the VIX reached a peak of 85. SH performed well in 2023 as the VIX was low and the S&P 500's gains were a considerable 26%. This is the sweet spot for performance, as illustrated in the table below.

Volatility Effect (ProShares)

Why Buy SH?

Shorting the S&P 500 is clearly not a long-term winning strategy. Even in the short-term, you have to be very skilled or very lucky to make consistent gains. This week's rally does, however, create the potential for a reversal and the euphoria on Wednesday may have caused a "blow off top." This can be seen clearly on a chart of the S&P 500 as price has gapped to new all-time highs while the momentum oscillator made lower highs.

SPX Daily Chart (TradingView)

It is interesting the CPI report completely overshadowed what was a relatively hawkish FOMC meeting later in the session. Only one rate cut in 2024 is now projected by the Fed's "dot plots" instead of three. Furthermore, inflation expectations were revised higher and the neutral rate was also pushed higher from 2.6% to 2.8%.

Should Wednesday's gap up fail to hold the gains, it could form a nasty reversal, trapping all the buyers above 5,375. I can't predict if this will happen, but it would provide a potential short signal. You could even preempt the reversal and hedge gains by purchasing SH. A simple 50/50 holding of SPY and SH performs surprisingly well as already illustrated.

Risks

The S&P500 tends to trend higher and the risks to shorts are uncapped. SH does at least cap your losses as it cannot go below 0, but you are effectively risking your entire position.

As already explained, SH can perform poorly when the VIX gets very high. If you are expecting a crash, SH is not the best way to bet on it and options or shorting futures contracts are perhaps a better option.

Conclusions

Whether speculating on a short-term drop on the S&P 500 or hedging gains, SH is a very attractive option due to its tendency to perform better than -1x the underlying index. Furthermore, it pays a substantial dividend from its holdings in Treasury Bills. While I can't currently rate it a "buy" due to the strength in the underlying index, I would buy SH as a hedge or if the S&P 500 were to drop back below 5,375.