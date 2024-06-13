Black_Kira

The electrification of the global economy requires better battery technology to drive a shift to electrification options like EVs. Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) is a leader in the development of solid-state battery technology to provide a better solution than the limited range and energy efficiency of current lithium-ion batteries. My investment thesis is Neutral on the stock, with the company still basically in the pre-commercialization phase and a potentially long and volatile path ahead.

Solid-State Battery Technology

Solid Power is working on solid-state battery ("SSB") technology that provides greater performance, improved EV driving range, and a reduction in fire risk from the removal of liquids and gels. The ultimate goal is for the SSBs to offer a cost reduction as well from simpler manufacturing and less need for cooling systems.

Fraunhofer ISI highlights the key materials targeted for SSBs in a research report focused on the high-energy battery market of 2035. Solid Power is pursuing a capital-light focus on supplying electrolytes for the market with a $60 billion market opportunity by 2035 and licensing cell technology.

The market is focusing on SSBs due to offering automakers huge promises with lighter and safer batteries (reduced fire risk), faster recharge, and more energy density batteries. The problem for investors in the sector is that the length to market is still 3 to 5 years away.

Even after raising $700 million in capital, Solid Power CEO recently told Autoweek the company still has a lengthy path to commercialization ahead:

...a goal to get our solid-state battery cells into automotive qualification with one of our partners this year, and we believe we are still on track. That will kick off a qualification process that would put our commercialization later this decade.

The company is competing against QuantumScape Corporation (QS) in the U.S. and major automakers in Japan with Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) targeting an SSB option as early as 2027. Toyota is targeting a battery with 621 miles in range, with a fast charge only taking around 10 minutes. The company is also working on a second-generation advanced SSB with a range of more than 745 miles.

The Inflation Reduction Act definitely provides tax incentives for Solid Power or QuantumScape to produce batteries in the U.S. The timeline is still highly in doubt.

Rory McNulty, Senior Analyst for Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, suggests SSBs won't start taking market share in the luxury market until between 2030 and 2035. Said another way, the road for Solid Power remains very lengthy, with a time frame to commercialization still far off.

Pre-Commercialization Business

Solid Power already generates minimal revenues from selling electrolyte material and licensing technology. The company has the capacity to sell 30 to 60 metric tons of solid electrolytes, but the company is in essence a pre-commercialization company with no plans to monetize the business at levels to produce a profit until SSBs are incorporated into EVs years from now.

As an example, Solid Power recently signed license and development agreements with SK On for the following amounts:

Research and development license for solid-state cell designs for $20 million from 2024 to 2027.

Line installation provides a new cell manufacturing line in exchange for $22 million.

Electrolyte supply of at least 8 metric tons through 2030 at a cost of $10 million.

Despite these initial sales, the forecast is for Solid Power to not produce material revenues until SSBs launch in EVs not until 2027, or later. Based on the above, the material SSB sales might not start until 2030, or beyond.

Solid Power likely needs funding through 2030 due to the lengthy development cycle for SSBs. The company ended the March quarter with liquidity of $379 million, already down from $443 million last Q2.

The company has a capital-light approach with plans to partner with battery manufacturers and has only burned roughly $25 million in cash per quarter. The forecast is for a total 2024 cash use of $100 to $120 million.

Oddly, the company recently repurchased nearly 5 million shares for $8 million in cash. The stock might have some appeal in the $1+ range with a market cap of only $300 million, but Solid Power needs every dollar to ensure enough capital exists for a lengthy development cycle.

The biggest risk to the story is Solid Power being required to execute a highly dilutive capital transaction in 2026/27 on a delay of an SSB rollout until at least 2030, or beyond. The company will end the year with liquidity levels below $300 million and, even with lower capex in 2025, Solid Power could approach an end-of-year cash balance near $200 million.

Solid Power continues to have close collaboration with both Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Ford Motor Company (F) under joint development agreements. The company has the connections for future success, but Solid Power is highly dependent on the uncertain development and implementation timeline for SSBs.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Solid Power remains a very speculative battery play. The global market needs better battery technology for EVs and other commercial applications, but a timeline extending towards 2030 quickly becomes problematic for Solid Power with no guarantee for success.

My investment thesis is Neutral on the stock until the commercial adoption risk is reduced in connection with the company having enough liquidity to avoid a future dilutive capital raise.