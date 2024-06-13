OlekStock/iStock via Getty Images

Top Line Summary

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) is an oncology-focused biotech working on drugs with novel DNA damage repair-based targets, but with the unique approach of using a multi-targeted panel to identify patients most likely to benefit from therapy and enrolling them in clinical trials. With numerous regulatory designations and momentum heading into the phase 2 study, ACRV is currently priced on the low side, and in this article, I want to give you a look at what's coming.

Pipeline Overview

ACR-368 (prexasertib)

Acrivon Therapeutics is currently focused on one drug candidate in particular, a CHK1/2 inhibitor called ACR-368. CHK1 and 2 are important mediators of DNA damage repair, similar in principle to PARP. In particular, cancer cells that have inactivated the tumor suppressor p53 (which is a common event in tumorigenesis and progression) come to rely on CHK1/2 to help maintain some genomic integrity as mutations build up.

ACR-368 has been studied in the past with limited clinical success, owing mainly to a lack of activity in "unselected" patients. ACRV has since leveraged a mass spectrometry-based proteomics platform to identify protein signatures that appear to correspond with sensitivity to CHK1/2 inhibition.

Now, this OncoSignature platform is being used as an enrollment criterion for ongoing phase 2 studies evaluating the efficacy and safety of ACR-368 in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, and urothelial cancer. These tumor types were chosen based on the predicted efficacy of ACR-368 from patient-derived xenograft models.

ACRV shared a preliminary look at their phase 2 study in gynecologic cancers as part of an R&D event held in late April. A total of 26 patients have received at least one dose of the drug, 10 of whom are OncoSignature "positive." Among these 10, 5 achieved a partial response to treatment, suggesting a 50% overall response rate as of the data cutoff of April 1, 2024. In contrast, none of the patients who were OncoSignature "negative" had a confirmed response, underscoring the potential for their platform to select patients for CHK1/2 inhibition.

The toxicity of ACR-368 was mainly limited to cytopenias (especially anemia, which presented in 2 of the OncoSignature-positive patients as grade 3 or higher) and nausea.

It is worth noting that the OncoSignature platform has been granted Breakthrough Device designation by the FDA, and ACR-368 has Fast Track designation in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and endometrial cancer, opening possible lanes for accelerated approval.

While this is the only clinical candidate in the pipeline at this time, ACRV has guided that they are accelerating the IND timeline of a WEE1/PKMYT1 inhibitor called ACR-2316, so we may see this agent enter the clinic as early as late 2024.

Financial Overview

As of their latest quarterly filing, ACRV held $112.1 million in current assets, including $24.6 million in cash and equivalents and another $85.4 million in short-term investments. Their operating expenses were $17.7 million for the quarter, and after interest income and other expenses, the company recognized a net loss, or cash burn, of $16.5 million.

Importantly, this filing does not consider proceeds from a private placement conducted back in April 2024. Gross proceeds were $130 million, which brings the current cash runway to between 14 and 15 quarters. This is an optimistic estimate, though, since losses are likely to accelerate as ACRV continues deeper into clinical development. Per their own guidance, the company anticipates that these funds will be sufficient to continue operating into the second half of 2026.

Strengths and Risks

Strength - Don't underestimate the power of a successful biomarker

You can probably read some level of optimism in this article, and if you've read others by me, you know that I'm typically a pessimist when it comes to the interpretation of very early clinical trial data. This is no exception, but for one key wrinkle: the FDA has a very favorable view of "biomarker-driven" treatment selection, and ACRV has so far demonstrated a strong signal that OncoSignature can discern which patients (at least those with gynecologic malignancies) are more likely to respond to treatment with ACR-368. That 0% response rate in the OncoSignature-negative cohort of patients is particularly compelling (although very sad for the patients themselves who were enrolled in the study).

If they're able to continue supporting this thesis with more clinical trial data, then this phase 2 trial could very well pay off with an accelerated approval, opening the door to commercialization at a really rapid rate in an area of cancer that has a very high unmet need. These early signals are quite strong.

Strength - Enough cash to reach a new milestone

Moreover, ACRV has a deep pool to tap as far as getting to more robust data, without needing to pursue more funding opportunities. I would wager that they could even finish their phase 2 trial before needing to raise more funds.

Risk - Very little data so far, even though what we've seen is exciting

Still, you have to respect that the only data we've seen come from only 26 patients, and the smaller the trial, the higher the likelihood that what you're seeing is due to chance. Biomarker-driven therapy appears to be working, but you have to accept that adding more patients to the studies could move the needle in the wrong direction: either by having fewer patients with the OncoSignature signal respond or by having MORE patients who are "negative" have a response to treatment. Either of those is possible, and either of those would undermine the clinical thesis.

Bottom Line Summary

At the time of this writing, ACRV is not valued like a company with a straight shot to approval within the next 2 years. But with a bit more validation, this biomarker-driven approach could very well be on that path. For that reason, I think anything under a market cap of around $500 million could very well be a bargain for a company with little to no risk of dilution, strong signals of efficacy, and regulatory designations that could get the ball rolling if they continue to produce these kinds of data. For that reason, I have a "Buy" sentiment for ACRV.

There are absolutely risks remaining here, but do not underestimate how much the FDA likes a biomarker, and that's what it looks like Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. is generating here almost right out of the gate.