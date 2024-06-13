Crisfotolux/iStock via Getty Images

The past year has not been kind to shareholders of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD). Over this period, shareholders have seen their value decline by over 46%, which has been driven by slowing sales and uncertainties concerning their capital allocation strategy. The latter is going to be the focus of this article, as I will admit that I do not have a variant perspective concerning the long-term growth of its underlying business. Lastly, I aim to show readers just how low the current expectations are for the company and how a shift in the company’s capital allocation policies can generate significant shareholder value.

A Focus on Capital Allocation and Valuation

While preparing to write this article on INMD, I first familiarized myself with the other previously published articles on this topic. Those articles did a great job in outlining the company’s business model and its total addressable market. I would recommend reading those articles for a background on the company’s operations, as this article will not contain such information. Instead, this article will focus on the following three topics:

The current headwinds that are having the most impact on sales growth. A detailed discussion on the company’s share repurchase program. The low expectations embedded into the company’s valuation.

Before I dive into the above topics, let me first highlight the source material I primarily used for this article, which was the fireside chat that Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer and Spero Theodorou MD, Chief Medical Officer, participated in at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York on June 5, 2024. In general, I found the fireside chat to be extremely informative and would recommend everyone to listen to the chat in its entirely (please use this link to watch the full video but note registration is required). In the chat, the company’s CFO provided important information concerning the first two points I outlined above. With that said, let’s dive into the specific headwinds impacting the company’s sales growth.

Sales Growth Headwinds

As you can see from the below chart, the company’s sales have grown considerably over the years, compounding at a rate of 54.8%, as the company grew its sales from $23m in 2016 to $492m in 2023. Obviously, management has done a fantastic job in growing sales and that needs to be acknowledged as that level of growth is very difficult to achieve over multiple years. What is concerning for investors is not the modest growth of 8% in 2023, but rather the guidance offered by management for 2024.

INMD SEC Filings

Initially, management released their guidance for 2024 when they announced their full year 2023 results on 2/13/24. In that report, they estimated revenues for 2024 to be between $495 million and $505 million (modest y/y growth between 0.6% and 2.6%). However, when the company announced their Q1 results for 2024, the company revised their guidance down by $10 million on both the low and high end. With the revised estimates for 2024, the company’s revenue growth is expected to come in between -1.4% and 0.6%. This seems like a dramatic shift for a company that has been growing revenues at a compounded rate of 54.8% since 2016, but as the CFO explained, most of the expected decline can be attributed to macroeconomic headwinds.

The largest headwind for the company has been the rise in interest rates. As management has articulated over the years, a large portion of their transactions have been financed by third-party leasing companies. The impact of increasing interest rates on finalizing new leasing deals has been quite substantial, according to the CFO, as the terms for those agreements are typically for five years. As a result, the underwriting environment has been much more difficult, resulting in fewer doctors being approved.

According to the CFO, historically all a doctor needed to be approved was to submit a credit application, but those times are over as their leasing partners are performing a lot more due diligence prior to approval. For instance, now those leasing partners require full sets of financial statements and two years of financial returns before approving the deal. This is leading to longer delays in getting deals done, which results in a higher chance of the deal falling through.

The CFO added that the company did put in place a risk-sharing program earlier this year to help with the difficult underwriting environment. The risk-sharing program is currently only in place with one of their leasing partners, but they are considering expanding the program to other partners. Essentially, the program involves the company agreeing to take up to 6% of the risk. For taking on a small portion of the risk, their partner has agreed to provide faster credit decisions, and has agreed to go deeper down the credit spectrum to not only approve those doctors with an ‘A’ credit rating but also those with ‘B’ credit ratings. Given the company’s strong balance sheet, I believe this program to be a great use of capital if it can continue to drive revenue growth during times of macroenvironment headwinds.

Share Repurchase Programs and Dilution

Although the company has been and continues to be extremely profitable, it seems to me that one of the company’s overhangs has always been their capital allocation policies. Sure, the company has initiated share repurchase programs in the past, but those programs were useless for shareholders as the company issued more shares than they repurchased. Here are the previous programs they announced:

In September 2020, the company announced its first share repurchase program of up to 2 million shares (post stock split). The program was not given a specific completion date. In March 2022, the company announced its second share repurchase program of up to 1 million shares. Just like the previous program, there was not a specific end date for completion of the program.

In all, at the end of December 2023, the company had repurchased a total of 2,557,829 shares in the amount of $95.2 million or $37.22 per share. However, as you can see from the below chart, over that period the company’s basic shares outstanding increased from ~72.1 million shares to ~83.5 million shares. As such, the company’s previous repurchase programs did little to stop the dilution that shareholders were experiencing.

INMD's SEC Filings

Where was all this dilution coming from? The primary source stems from the company’s 2018 Incentive Plan. Essentially, as of 12/31/23, under this plan, the company granted RSU’s and options to purchase shares in a total of 7,036,785. Of that total, 4,466,456 shares have been issued upon the exercise of those options. But, given the mechanism that increases the total number of shares the company can grant, the company’s new total of authorized and unissued shares under the 2018 Incentive Plan was equal to 8,378,000.

What is important here is that the company can grant an additional 3.9 million shares to its employees - but wait, there’s more. The above grants I just outlined do not include the 2,533,300 options that the company granted during January and February 2020. In total, the company has been authorized to grant their employees a total of 10.9 million shares, of which only ~7 million have been issued. But I guess the shining light in all of this is that the company decided not to increase the total number of authorized grants above the 8,378,000 figure last reported.

Now, if it wasn’t for that last sentence where the company decided not to increase the total number of shares underneath the 2018 Incentive Plan, I would not be optimistic that their new share purchase program would benefit shareholders (at least in the short-term). The new share repurchase program authorized the company to purchase up to 8,370,000 shares, which if you followed the above, will have the effect of reversing most of the dilution that shareholders experienced over the past few years. In addition, what is truly unique about this program is that they gave it a specific completion date of 9/30/24. That is something the company has not done before, and it should benefit investors over the next six months.

Capital Allocation Priorities

Before getting into the company’s valuation, I wanted to note some of the capital allocation priorities that the CFO laid out during the fireside chat. For brevity’s sake, I have paraphrased that exchange between the CFO and the moderator:

Jefferies Analyst: In speaking of the balance sheet, given there has been some of these challenges and pressure on the stock. You have talked about doing more buybacks now. So can you talk about capital allocation, how we should think about the buyback program, how you are executing that, and what are your calls on cash going forward. You have talked a lot about M&A in the past, but we haven’t seen a lot of deals.

CFO: So, M&A has been and still is our first priority. We believe if you want to provide long-term value to our shareholders, then diversifying our assets is the way to go. However, we are very disciplined in our M&A strategy, and we don’t want to do M&A just for the sake of doing it. We want to make sure it’s a good fit and accretive to EPS. Our problem is that we are very profitable and don’t want to buy an asset that ends up being dilutive to our financials. Our main options are M&A, buybacks, and then dividends.

Obviously, it would be nice to see the company acquire another company to help diversify their assets given the slowdown in their core business. However, I’m not certain this is something on the horizon, and instead they will continue to authorize more buyback programs after the completion of their latest program, given their focus on EPS.

Valuation

Before we jump into the specific assumptions for our valuation exercise, I wanted to first state that the assumptions I am going to propose are extremely conservative. The reason for this is that I don’t have a variant perspective on the long-term sales growth for the company, and as such, I am less confident in my ability to forecast long-term revenues. This is not a knock on the company, but rather my own lack of knowledge on the space. Whenever I encounter something where I’m less confident in my ability to forecast long-term revenues, I will introduce a margin of safety within my valuation process.

With that said, please find the below valuation assumptions for my DCF:

• Given my lack of confidence in forecasting the company’s long-term revenues, I am going to assume the company generates total revenues of $385 million. This figure is $100 million less than what they are expected to generate in 2025. In addition, I am going to assume the company does not have any sales growth and continues to earn $385 million in the future.

• With respect to the company’s free cash flow conversion, over the past five years, the company has averaged a conversion rate of 36.4%. However, instead of using that average historical figure, I am going to introduce a little margin of safety to ensure we aren’t being overly optimistic. The lowest conversion rate the company achieved over the past five years was 31.0%. So, in order to be more conservative, I am going to assume the company converts 25% of its sales into free cash flow. Thus, if the company generates $385 million in revenues, it will generate $96 million in FCF.

• Also, I am going to assume the company repurchases 8.37 million shares at an average price of $21.00, which is around a 13% premium to the current trading price of its stock. Thus, the total cash of the buyback will equate to $175.8 million. Lastly, the total number of shares outstanding will be equal to ~78 million after the program’s completion.

• Given the above repurchase amount, the total cash and cash equivalents for the company will equate to $588 million ($764 million – $175.8 million).

Thus, with all of the above assumptions in place, I come up with a value per share for INMD of $20.29. I believe this to be a very conservative estimate and believe any purchase below that figure to be a sound investment given how low the expectations are for the stock.

Risks

There are certain risks to the company that could derail all of the assumptions I laid out above. The risk of the current war with Israel and Gaza could spill over into Israel and shut down their third-party manufacturers. If that were to happen, the company’s revenues would take a massive hit after they run out of their six-months of inventory. Also, there’s the risk that management will continue to dilute shareholders after they complete their repurchase program, which would push down the valuation I assumed. For example, let’s say the company dilutes shareholders by an additional 4.0 million shares and pushes the total shares outstanding back up to ~82 million shares. The value per share I would calculate would be reduced to $19.30 (a decline of 5%). Lastly, given that the company’s patents start to expire in 2027, there’s the risk that their R&D efforts cannot replenish their pipeline. Thus, placing their revenues in the future in jeopardy.

Summary

I believe INMD offers a low expectations investment that is ripe for a move upwards if it can get the consensus to revise its expectations for the company upwards. Given the low expectations embedded in its valuation, I believe INMD to be a sound investment below the price of $19.00 per share.