Investment Thesis

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) manages and cools data centers. The business is very well-positioned with strong prospects.

One bearish element to the thesis is that Vertiv carries a fair amount of debt, at 2.2x leverage.

That being said, I make the case that starting this quarter and into 2025, its comparables should ease up, allowing Vertiv to report accelerating growth rates.

Paying 19x adjusted operating profits for its strong prospects is compelling.

Rapid Recap

In my previous analysis back in March, I said,

Vertiv's trajectory is undeniably positive, targeting $1.5 billion in adjusted operating income by 2024, reflecting an 18x forward non-GAAP operating income valuation.

Author's work on VRT

Since my bullish assessment, the stock is up 26% versus the S&P 500 (SP500), which is up 6%, meaning that VRT has substantially outperformed the market. Now, as the stock has taken a slight breather, I reiterate that this stock is a buy.

Vertiv's Near-Term Prospects

Vertiv specializes in providing infrastructure solutions for the data center industry. They focus on advanced technology, offering comprehensive powertrain and thermal management products, including liquid cooling and power distribution solutions.

Moving on, Vertiv contends that there's a high demand for its offering, particularly in the Americas.

Furthermore, the company is expanding its capacity to meet the rising demand for liquid cooling and power distribution solutions, essential for next-generation data centers.

Yet, despite its positive outlook, Vertiv faces headwinds too. Vertiv notes the complexities of the geopolitical environment leading to volatility in the supply chain.

Moreover, while the 60% order growth in Q1 is impressive, it was partly due to easier comparisons with a weaker prior year, suggesting that sustaining such high growth rates may be unsustainable. The company's forecasted return to a lower book-to-bill ratio and the potential for sequential order declines imply a need for caution.

Given this balanced background, let's discuss its fundamentals.

Vertiv Improves Its Outlook

VRT revenue growth rates

In my previous analysis, I said,

[...] as we progress from Q1 through Q4 2024, every quarter Vertiv is likely to deliver stronger revenue growth rates. Therefore, together with its easier comparables with the prior year, as Vertiv will be delivering stronger revenue growth rates, Vertiv's management will put together an alluring narrative, which will altogether scream of a ''strong turnaround'' since the start of 2024. Even though, as you can see, this is just the natural unfolding of the quarters relative to the prior year. Therefore, unless Vertiv's prospects significantly derail, investors will be clamoring for this ''turnaround'' story.

As I previously stated, not only do the comparables become easier with each passing quarter of 2024, but also, on the back of its recent Q1 2024 results, management has succeeded in increasing its full-year guidance by approximately 200 basis points for its organic revenues.

More specifically, rather than growing its organic revenue growth rates this year at 11% y/y, at the high end, as we were previously guided towards, Vertiv now guides for approximately 13% y/y revenue growth rates at the high end.

For my part, I declare that being able to improve a company's growth rates by 200 basis points in 90 days, shows that demand for its products must truly be running strong. In sum, Vertiv isn't the fastest growth stock around, nevertheless, there's evidently more opportunity than investors are giving it credit for, a crucial topic we delve into next.

VRT Stock Valuation -- 19x Next Year's Adjusted Operating Profits

Here, I'll discuss one bearish consideration, before discussing the bull case further.

Vertiv's leverage presently stands at 2.2x. This is not backbreaking, but it does restrict the company to a certain extent. Of that, there's no denying. Management attempts to assuage investors' concerns that starting Q3 2024, its leverage will retrace back down to approximately 2x, but the fact remains, that there's still quite a lot of debt to chop through, and this is one aspect that stops me from being more bullish on Vertiv.

On the other hand, Vertiv appears adamant to march the company's adjusted operating margins to 20% or higher as soon as possible.

Recall, that Vertiv finished 2022 with adjusted operating margins of 15.3%. And now, its guidance for this year already points to nearly 18% at the high end. Given this assessment, I believe there's a high potential that Vertiv will reach its 20% adjusted operating margins in 2025. This is a full year sooner than its own Investors Day guided towards in November 2023.

Even if Vertiv doesn't end 2025 with adjusted operating margins of 20%, Vertiv will very likely be on this path next year, if we look at Vertiv on a forward run-rate (meaning extrapolate its results forward).

Accordingly, given that the market is always looking ahead 6 months, we must look out 12 months, to be ahead of the market. Hence, I estimate that next year, Vertiv will be delivering close to $1.75 billion of adjusted operating profits at some point.

This leaves Vertiv priced at 19x next year's adjusted operating profits. A figure that, I believe, is not stretched given its 12% to 15% topline CAGR potential in 2025.

The Bottom Line

Vertiv Holdings Co is a compelling buy due to its strong market positioning in the rapidly growing data center industry and its impressive financial performance.

Despite carrying a leverage of 2.2x, Vertiv has demonstrated strong growth prospects, with Q1 2024 orders up by 60% year-on-year and a 200 basis point increase in full-year organic revenue growth guidance.

Additionally, the company is on track to significantly improve its operating margins, possibly aiming for 20% by 2025, a year ahead of schedule.

With a valuation of 19x next year’s adjusted operating profits, Vertiv is well-positioned to capitalize on the high demand for its solutions.