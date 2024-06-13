Wall Street Lunch: Tariff Spat Between China And EU?

Diy13/iStock via Getty Images

China hits back at EU tariff on EVs as Tesla asks for exemption. (0:16) PPI adds to the soft landing picture. (1:42 ) Citi paints bleak picture for oil. (5:11)

Our top story. China has warned that the European Commission's plan to impose provisional tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports will impact trade relations.

The China Chamber of Commerce to the EU said the move "will seriously impair the legitimate rights and interests of EV manufacturers in China, distort fair competition in the European market, and exert negative impacts on China-EU trade and cooperation in the automotive sector."

China’s Ministry of Commerce said: "The European side has disregarded facts and WTO rules, ignored China’s repeated opposition, and ignored the appeals and dissuasion of multiple EU member states and industries." Germany, Sweden, and Hungary, as well as European carmakers, have opposed the planned tariffs.

In addition, Tesla (TSLA) has asked the European Union to impose a lower tariff rate on its China-made electric vehicles imported to the bloc compared to other automakers. It is arguing that it receives less state support.

Tesla is also considering raising the European prices of its Model 3 vehicle after the EU's decision to provisionally impose additional tariffs on electric cars imported from China.

“We’re anticipating a requirement for us to increase pricing for Model 3 vehicles as of July 1, 2024. This is due to additional import duties likely to be imposed on electric vehicles manufactured in China and sold in the E.U.,” a notice said on European sites.

As you heard on Wall Street Breakfast, TSLA shareholders are likely giving the thumbs up to Elon Musk’s $56 billion pay package, so you have to defray costs where you can.

On the economic front, more dovish data hit following Wednesday’s CPI. The May PPI saw the biggest decline since October, while jobless claims hit their highest level in nine months.

Wholesale inflation unexpectedly fell -0.2% M/M in May, compared to the +0.1% increase expected and decelerating from April's +0.5% print. The annual rate stayed at +2.3%, compared with the +2.5% consensus. About 60% of the monthly drop came from gas prices.

Ex-food and energy, the core PPI was flat vs. +0.3% consensus and +0.5% prior. Annual core PPI advanced 2.3% vs. +2.4% expected. Goods prices were down -0.8%.

Clark Bellin, president and CIO at Bellwether Wealth, says the report "keeps the prospect of a rate cut alive in 2024. The PPI data also tends to determine the trajectory of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the PCE, so the soft PPI data bodes well for a soft PCE reading, which will be released later this month."

The odds of a September rate cut, which were 50/50 to start the week, are now up to 65%.

On the labor front, weekly initial jobless claims climbed to 242,000, well ahead of the 225,000 expected.

The data prompted a further rally in bonds, with 10-year Treasury yields (US10Y) falling below 4.3% and touching their lowest level since April 1.

Among active stocks in today’s session. Broadcom (AVGO) rallied after reporting fiscal second-quarter results and guidance that topped expectations. It also joined the stock-split bandwagon.

Broadcom now expects full-year revenue to be $51 billion, above the $50.58 billion estimate and above its prior view. Adjusted EBITDA is forecast to be around 61% of full-year revenue. The 10-1 stock split will be effective July 15.

Apple (AAPL) is not paying OpenAI for integrating ChatGPT into its devices. That’s according to Bloomberg, which also said the partnership isn't expected to generate meaningful revenue for either company initially.

Apple believes that offering OpenAI's technology to hundreds of millions of iPhone users is of equal or greater value than monetary payments.

And Virgin Galactic (SPCE) announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split that will be effective on Friday, June 14.

In other news of note. Citi analysts painted a bleak picture for the oil market, forecasting a drop to $60 per barrel for Brent crude (CO1:COM) a year from now.

Citi sees global oil balances moving into a "meaningful surplus," even if OPEC and its allies extend production cuts through to the end of next year. If the cartel follows through on its recent plan to unwind some of the cuts, the bank predicted a "very large surplus" will follow.

Citi's oil price deck is lower than all of its peers. Brent is seen slipping to $74/bbl in Q4, with 2025 opening at $65/bbl and sliding to $60 in Q2 and Q3, before ending next year at $55/bbl. Price projections for WTI are about $4/bbl lower.

Citi also said copper is the hottest commodity to hold in 2024–25, forecasting prices will surge to $12K/ton next year and suggesting investors go long in the metal while shorting crude oil.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, we stick with China. Societe Generale released its Asia Equity Strategy report and highlighted its China Resilient Earnings basket.

These stocks have momentum and margin-expansion prospects. Analysts screened for large non-financial MSCI China (MCHI) stocks with 2024 EPS growth consensus estimates of more than 5% over the three-month and six-month periods. These are also stocks that have consensus expectations of net profit margins expanding in 2024.

Names include Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY), PDD (PDD), ANTA Sports Products (OTCPK:ANPDY), Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal (OTCPK:IMYCF), China Tower (OTCPK:CTOWY), and JD Logistics (OTCPK:JDLGF).