ASML: Poised For Growth As The Semiconductor Industry Bounces Back

Jun. 13, 2024 12:14 PM ETASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Stock
Star Investments profile picture
Star Investments
4.71K Followers

Summary

  • ASML Holding N.V. stock returns have been lackluster over the last two years due to declining revenue growth in the semiconductor industry.
  • Its lithography machines are valuable for chip manufacturing; it has a monopoly on EUV lithography technology.
  • Despite the risks, the company is a buy for its potential upside in a forecasted semiconductor industry rebound in 2025.

ASML logo sign on the building in Veldhoven

Pixelbizz/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

ASML Holding N.V.'s (NASDAQ:ASML) stock has struggled between 2022 and 2024 as the semiconductor industry entered a cyclical downturn. The following chart from Omdia shows that annual semiconductor industry revenue growth peaked

This article was written by

Star Investments profile picture
Star Investments
4.71K Followers
I have been a Merchant Seaman that has traveled the world for over 30 years. Within the last 15 years, I developed a very intense interest in investing. I learned a lot of what I know about investing from The Motley Fool. Also because I have a engineering background, I often tend to gravitate to Tech stocks

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ASML Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASML

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASML
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News