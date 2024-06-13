The Fed May Finally Be On The Right Path, With The Markets Help

Chip Somodevilla

The market went from pricing in seven rate cuts to just one rate cut in about six months; that's not bad. However, it has been frustrating if you are a Fed watcher who cares about macro trends and has been trying to figure out the Fed's next move while not listening to all the noise from sell-side analysts and the media. It has been fairly obvious for a long time that the Fed wasn't going to cut rates seven times in 2024, with inflation stuck above 3% since last year. Even with a surprisingly weak CPI report, inflation trends remain pretty much unchanged, for now at least.

CPI Trends Remain Unchanged

The headline CPI was flat in May at 0.0% versus the CPI swap and analysts' expectations for 0.1%, while some anecdotal evidence suggested that it could be higher, like the hot wage growth number from the Jobs report. However, one should be careful not to read too much from one month's CPI reports because it was October 2023 when the CPI also reported a 0.0% m/m rate of change, which was later revised higher. That, of course, was followed by a significant acceleration in the following months.

Bloomberg

Over the last 21 months, the CPI has had an annualized growth rate of about 3.5%, give or take. This is why, despite all the disinflation we have seen over the past two years, the CPI rate has stalled above 3% for the past 12 months. Now, it is possible that the CPI will be flat again in June or even down and that the rate of change is shifting. We won't know that, though, until the middle of July.

Bloomberg

Typically, though, we only see meaningful and long-lasting changes in the inflation rate when nominal GDP growth slows materially, or the US economy enters a recession. So, while it is nice that the May CPI print came in at 0.0%, we should hope that type of reading does not persist.

Bloomberg

The Fed Now Sees Just 1 Rate Cut

However, the Fed is taking no chances and signaled only one rate cut in 2024 and reduced rate cuts in 2025. The Fed left its outlook for the unemployment rate and growth unchanged in the dot plot but raised its PCE reading to 2.6% from 2.4% and its core reading to 2.8% from 2.6%. This has to do with base effects for the most part, and would suggest that the Fed is projecting core PCE to rise at a rate of 0.1% to 0.2% per month for the rest of the year. It seems possible.

Bloomberg

The Market Can Help

As a result of the updated guidance, we should see credit spread widening continue. This process started earlier in the spring and has stalled out over the last couple of weeks. But it is needed at this point because it should lead to tighter financial conditions, which is really needed at this point to ensure that inflation actually does return to target.

Bloomberg

If the market helps the Fed out and tightens financial conditions, it would greatly reduce the odds of inflation accelerating further and the need for the Fed to return and potentially increase interest rates. By most measures, financial conditions today are as easy as they were when the Fed had interest rates at 0% and was conducting $120 billion per month in QE. Currently, credit spreads are one of the best real-time indicators available for monitoring financial conditions.

Bloomberg

The most significant risk is that if the economy starts to slow, financial conditions will start to tighten too much as recession risks rise. At that point, the Fed will be late to the game in adjusting policy. But for right now, that seems to be off in the distance.