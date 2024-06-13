ARK's Expected Value For Tesla In 2029

ARK Investment Management
Summary

  • ARK’s updated open-source Tesla model yields an expected value of $2,600 per share in 2029.
  • ARK estimates that nearly 90% of Tesla’s enterprise value and earnings will be attributed to the robotaxi business in 2029.
  • Electric vehicles could approximate a quarter of total sales and ~10% of Tesla’s earnings potential, as we believe the robotaxi business will have much higher margins.

By Tasha Keeney, CFA, Sam Korus, & Daniel Maguire, ACA

ARK's updated open-source Tesla (TSLA, TSLA:CA) model yields an expected value of $2,600 per share in 2029. The bull and bear cases, tuned to the 75th and 25th percentile Monte

ARK Invest holds a precision lens on thematic investing. We focus on disruptive innovation and identify themes that will enhance productivity and create wealth. ARK seeks to research and invest in technologically enabled innovation that cuts across economic sectors and changes the way our world works. Our current themes include: Industrial Innovation, Web x.0, and the Genomic Revolution. Innovation is inevitable, and ultimately wins out in an equity market. Our research is made available on our website and we invite everyone to participate in our discussions around thematic investing in innovation. For more information please visit: http://ark-invest.com

