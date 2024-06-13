Tom Werner/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Stemming from my days in college, I've always found the deathcare business to be rather interesting. That fascination eventually brought me to a company by the name of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI). Historically speaking, the company owned some operations in this space. But it was also unique in the sense that it owned some completely unrelated assets as well. From time to time, I would check in on the firm, seeing if it made sense for investors to buy in. But the last time I wrote about the company, in an article published in July of 2019, I could not rate the business any higher than a ‘hold’.

Since then, a great deal has changed. Much to my chagrin, management sold off the deathcare business in February of last year in exchange for $761.5 million, as well as $11.5 million in the form of a subordinated note. The firm now has two different operating segments, both in the industrial space. And management is working hard to grow revenue while also boosting profits. Even though I am disappointed by the development that occurred last year, and I am cautious about the firm because of how volatile financial results have been, I have now come around to be a bit bullish about it. Growth as of late has been impressive and while shares might not be the cheapest out there, they do look attractively priced. This is true on both an absolute basis and relative to similar firms. Ultimately, this combination makes me optimistic enough to upgrade the stock to a soft ‘buy’.

A new Hillenbrand

As I mentioned already, Hillenbrand is no longer a player in the deathcare market. Management divested of those operations. However, it does still have some interesting businesses under its umbrella. The decision to move away from the deathcare space was based on management's desire to grow revenue more rapidly. Although management described the deathcare space as being in secular decline, I would disagree with that assessment. With a growing population, this industry is bound to grow as well. But there is no denying that the deathcare market was one plagued by slow growth.

The Hillenbrand that exists today looks very different. Through acquisitions, management has transformed the company, with the core of its operations still focused on industrial markets, but a rather sizable portion of revenue coming from what the firm describes as ‘strategic growth markets’. This includes food and pharmaceutical processing activities, as well as recycling. It would be best to look at the company through the lens of the two different segments that it has.

Hillenbrand

The largest of these, accounting for about 70% of overall revenue, is known as the Advanced Process Solutions segment. This part of the company serves as a provider of highly engineered process and material handling equipment. It also produces systems and engages in providing aftermarket parts and services for a wide array of industries. Examples provided by management include durable plastics, food, and recycling. The specific products that this segment is responsible for include material handling, conveying, mixing, ingredient automation, screening and separating, and other related equipment.

The overall market opportunity here is quite significant. Management pegs the market size at $35 billion on a global basis. And that is the best way to think about it. This is because only 47% of the revenue associated with this segment comes from the Americas. 27% is attributable to the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) regions, while the remaining 26% involves customers in Asia. About 46% of the revenue generated from this segment involves the plastics and recycling industry. However, the food and pharmaceutical space is not far behind at 34%. In terms of overall growth opportunity, management sees the market expanding at a rate that is above what global GDP should be. But that's quite vague and leaves a lot to imagination.

Hillenbrand

The rest of the firm falls under the Molding Technology Solutions segment. Management describes this as a leader in highly engineered equipment, systems, and aftermarket parts and services for the plastic technology processing industry. Specific products in its portfolio include injection molding and extrusion equipment, mold bases and components, maintenance, repair, and operating supplies, and more. In terms of overall size, this is a considerably smaller market. It's estimated to be worth about $20 billion on an annualized basis. And unlike the Advanced Process Solutions segment, Molding Technology Solutions generates over half of its revenue, 58% to be precise, from the Americas. The one good thing about this segment that comes to mind is that it is incredibly diverse in terms of where it gets its revenue from. The largest concentration is to the automotive space, at 27%. But there are five other end markets that make up more than 10% each of overall sales.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Financially speaking, Hillenbrand has been doing quite well on the top line over the past couple of years. Revenue rose from $2.24 billion in 2021 to $2.83 billion last year. Most of that growth came from 2022 to 2023. Net profits have also risen, jumping from $249.9 million to $569.7 million. But to be perfectly fair, this is pretty deceptive. That is because the company benefited to the tune of $443.1 million last year from again on the divestiture of the deathcare business. Actual income from continuing operations managed to fall from $128 million to $114.1 million over the last three years. But even that is a bit misleading because of a surge in income tax expense. If we make some adjustments to remove impairment charges and again on a divestiture back in 2021, we would get pre-tax income rising from $150.7 million to $216.9 million over this window of time.

Other profitability metrics have been all over the map. As the first chart in this article illustrates, operating cash flow has been very volatile. We only get some degree of stability when adjusting for changes in working capital. In this case, we get a consistent rise over the last three years from $193.4 million to $256.7 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company managed to grow from $378.7 million to $483.2 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When it comes to the 2024 fiscal year, we do have data covering the first two quarters. Revenue during this time totaled $1.56 billion. That's up 15.7% from the $1.35 billion generated one year earlier. This came about even as revenue for the Molding Technology Solutions segment plummeted by 14% because of a decrease in injection molding equipment volumes. The growth, then, came from a 34% surge in sales associated with the Advanced Process Solutions segment. Management attributed almost all of this, $275.5 million of the $284.2 million increase, to acquisitions. But favorable pricing, as well as strong demand for aftermarket parts and services, all played a role in pushing revenue up as well.

Because of the large gain experienced in 2023 that was associated with the aforementioned asset sale, net profits plummeted from $508.2 million to $23.3 million. Other profitability metrics were pretty volatile as well. Operating cash flow and adjusted operating cash flow both fell. However, EBITDA managed to grow from $209.9 million to $236.7 million. But even this requires a bit of explanation. Unlike any other company that I think I have ever seen, management provides a measure known as organic EBITDA. This is essentially what EBITDA, without factoring in acquisitions, would have looked like. In this case, we would have seen a decline from $209.9 million to $188.1 million.

When it comes to the 2024 fiscal year in its entirety, management expects revenue of between $3.23 billion and $3.30 billion. At the midpoint, this would translate to a year over year increase of 15.5%. They also expect earnings per share of between $3.30 and $3.50. At the midpoint, that would translate to net profits of $240.4 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA should be between $512 million and $536 million. That implies a midpoint of $524 million. No guidance was given when it came to other profitability metrics. But if we assume that adjusted operating cash flow should rise at the same rate that EBITDA is expected to, we would anticipate a reading of $278.4 million for the year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Using these figures, we can value the company as shown in the chart above. It shows how shares are priced using results from 2023 and estimates for 2024. In the table below, meanwhile, I then compared the company to five similar firms. And when it came to each of the valuation metrics, Hillenbrand ended up being the cheapest of the group. While relative valuation is not everything, it is great to see that shares are reasonably priced on an absolute basis and cheap compared to similar firms.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Hillenbrand 12.0 10.4 Enpro (NPO) 16.3 22.9 ATS Corporation (ATS) 38.4 12.2 Kadant Inc. (KAI) 20.9 17.0 John Bean Technologies (JBT) 40.9 11.4 Mueller Water Products (MWA) 14.8 14.8 Click to enlarge

To finish this analysis, the last thing I did was to see what kind of upside potential shares might offer. In the chart below, I looked at how much upside shares would experience if they were to trade at the lowest trading multiple of the five companies I compared it to. I did this using both the price to operating cash flow approach and the EV to EBITDA approach. I then did the same thing by looking at how much upside would exist if the firm were to trade at the average multiple of the five companies. And in addition to that, I did the same thing but stripping out firms that look to be outliers. As the chart illustrates, we are looking at upside of between 16.3% and 118.8%. Though in all likelihood, I would guess that removing the outliers is the appropriate course to take. This would imply a maximum upside of about 54.6%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

Fundamentally speaking, things are going quite well for Hillenbrand. Although I am disappointed by the firm's decision to walk away from its deathcare business, the overall trajectory that management has put the company on makes sense. Growth is impressive and shares look attractively priced. Given these factors, I think that upgrading the stock to a soft ‘buy’ makes sense at this time.