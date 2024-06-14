PIMCO Update May 2024 - PDX Levers Up

Igor Kutyaev

Coverage Has Improved

Coverage on nearly all PIMCO CEFs improved. The average muni CEF coverage ratio improved 9 points to 89%. On the taxable side, we saw even better improvement, with over 20 points of improvement and an average 84.6% coverage of the distribution.

The main driver was simply the roll off of the January numbers, which, in net investment income terms, were terrible. Using PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI) as an example, the fund earned $0.0789 in estimated 3-month average net investment income ("NII") through January. Fast-forward three months and that same number moves up to $0.1294, an increase of 64%.

This can happen as net investment income can be extremely lumpy - as can expenses, both on the fund level and portfolio level.

The only two funds that saw a decrease in coverage were PIMCO Access Income (PAXS), 107% to 91%, and PIMCO Strategic Inc (RCS), 91% to 85%. But those funds already had much higher coverage levels.

What is the main driver of these large moves?

It could be many factors, but one we know for sure is movement in the US dollar due to hedges in their currency exposure. For example, PDI has nearly a quarter of the portfolio held outside of the US, but approximately 20% of that is non-US dollar denominated.

They hedge the currency risks by purchasing forward currency contracts. Those are marked daily, but the underlying bonds may not trade often at all, so their 'latest price' value may not reflect actual market values based on the currency movement simply because they haven't seen a trade.

When the dollar rises, the value of the forwards contract rises, while the bond should fall in price. However, as noted, it may not trade, so the stale price is still too high. The added value from the highest currency forward is additive to net investment income, making the fund 'appear' to earn more, and thus, moving up the coverage ratios.

The opposite is true when the dollar falls.

Leverage Is Mixed

We saw a few funds not really move on leverage, but a few make large moves one way or the other. For example, PIMCO Income Strategy II (PFN) dropped their aggregate borrowing by one-quarter. PIMCO Corp & Inc (PTY), PIMCO High Income (PHK) and PIMCO Income Strategy I (PFL) also cut their leverage big, by 21%, 26%, and 17%, respectively.

A fund can cut borrowing for any number of reasons. They could see weaker growth ahead and want to "de-risk" or, more likely, they may have some positions mature or get sold and are in a waiting mode to find a better entry opportunity on the security they want to buy.

Ultimately, it flows through to the coverage ratio and if they cannot replace maturing or sold securities right away, it will retard net investment income production in the fund.

I'm not thinking it is a general de-risking since some funds didn't cut at all- or they increased significantly.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy (PDX) massively levered up in the last month, going from $107mm in debt to $196mm. In January, the fund had no outstanding borrowing (zero leverage).

Another Look At PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy - PDX

The build up in leverage could be the fund's shift from an energy strategy - largely MLP pipelines and other hard asset infrastructure securities - towards their multisector go-anywhere debt strategy.

As of the end of the first quarter, the fund had 60% in equities (primarily MLPs). As of the end of April, the latest data we have, they had shifted that by 6% to 54% in equities. High yield credit received about half of those sale proceeds.

The fund recently shifted from a quarterly to monthly distribution schedule and lowered (raised on an annual basis) the payout to $0.1133 per share per month. The total increase went from $0.88 annually in January, to $1.04 in April (+18.1%), to $1.24 (+14.7%) for a total increase of 41%.

That has helped close the discount some, but not a whole lot. The yield on NAV is still very low (5.22%) relative to the other multisector funds, so I expect PIMCO to continue to increase it as time passes, and they shift the portfolio over. It could take a bit of time for that to occur so, in the meantime, you have to be okay owning some energy/pipeline/infrastructure investments while you wait.

The fund has done very well over the last couple of years on the rebound since Covid.

This is one of my larger positions and one of the few energy-related plays. One of the catalysts could be when CEFConnect updates their site as the fund's yield shows 2.1%, which could be turning off some investors.

This is because they still have the frequency as quarterly instead of the new monthly pattern. That said, I still don't think a 5.22% yield on NAV and 5.8% current yield is enough to materially close the discount.

NAVs and Valuations

NAVs have started to do not just 'ok' but well. I like looking at trailing 30d, 60d, and 90d trends in NAV for signs of strengthening or weakening patterns.

Here are the 3-month NAVs for a bunch of the taxable PIMCO CEFs. PDO does the best at +5.4% with PFN trailing at +2.5%.

YCharts

However, if we extend the time period to a year, we can see that the results flip, with the laggards on the three-month period at the top and the winners at the bottom. Some of that is the slight variances in positioning with a bit more 'risk on' in PDO, PAXS, and PDI vs. PCN and PFN which are probably the most conservatively positioned.

YCharts

I'm fairly surprised by the wide dispersion over the last year, with about 8 points difference between the best performer and worst performer. I looked at what seemed like dozens of time frames to see if I could identify the driver of those differences.

In other words, during S&P 500 market pulls back and corrections - like we saw at the end of last summer and early fall - which funds did best? Which funds did best/worst when rates rose or declined?

The patterns were a bit odd and I couldn't draw any real conclusions from it.

The one thing I can conclude is that PAXS and PDO (and to a lesser extent, PDI) have more cMBS (commercial real estate mortgages) than most of the rest of the group.

cMBS Exposure:

This is why I would recommend owning one (or two) of the top three and one or two of the bottom three (four if you add in PFL, which is the same as PFN). That way you have your basis covered and minimize regret.

In terms of valuations, I still would stick with the two cheapest at the moment: PIMCO High Income (PHK) and PIMCO Corp & Inc Strat (PCN). I also like PIMCO Income Strategy II (PFN).

I would also still consider swapping from PIMCO Access Income (PAXS) and PIMCO Dynamic Inc Opps (PDO), both of which are rich here. Their richness, I believe, is being driven by those recent NAV returns mentioned above but more so, the coverage ratios.

Investors are likely focused on them for distribution stability. At this point, I think that is a bit unfounded. For one, the other ratios have come up, closing the gap between those two funds and the rest of the taxable CEFs. Second, even on PDI which has the lowest, I think the chance of a distribution cut is fairly low as NAVs have been rising nicely for months now.

PAXS and PDO also have the most leverage, making them the most risky and having the least amount of room to toggle up risk and add to net investment income, improving coverage.

Lastly, those funds are post-Covid funds and their distributions are much lower on NAV than the other funds if you adjust for leverage. In other words, PAXS has an 11.9% NAV yield but PCN only 11.8%. However, PAXS is running at 43% leverage, while PCN is at 13.7%.

An easy way to check NAV yield adjusted for leverage is to simply create a ratio of NAV yield to leverage to see which funds have the highest yield for the level of leverage. This, however, doesn't adjust for coverage. But even when including the 3-month coverage ratio, the same funds come out on top (PHK, PFN, PCN, and PFL).

What To Do And Conclusions To Draw

I think if you're a bit more tactical than buy-and-hold, you could make a swap (either portion of all of your position) from PAXS and PDO to funds like PCN, PHK, or PFN.

I would not own RCS or PTY here. They are just too risky given the high valuations.

Lastly, PDI remains slightly elevated. I hold a small position and will continue to do so unless the premium rises above 14.5%, at which point I will swap out of it. I want to buy more shares down around the $18.25 level, or about 7.25% premium or less.